WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Farmer Mirage Mirage
Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá
Johnny Varro Two Legends Secret Love
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing A Bee Has Two Brains
Lester Young Complete Aladdin Sessions She's Funny That Way
Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes Adelaide
Roy Eldridge the Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat
J Varro/K Peplowski Two Legends of Jazz Blues on 57th Street
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella April in Paris
Geof Bradfield Quaver 5 In 3
Herlin Riley Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket
James Carter Conversin' with the Elders Parker's Mood
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Buselli/Wallarab Orch The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells
Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You
Clark Terry Duke With a Difference CJam Blues
S Bechet/M Spanier Up a Lazy River Squeeze Me
Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House
Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)
Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric
Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset
Artemis In real Time Slink
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country
Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Locke/Barron But Beautiful The Island
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Gary burton Next Generation B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)
Johnny Hodges Used to Be Duke Used to Be Duke
David Larsen The Peplowski Project On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Wadin'
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook From This Moment On
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy
Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free
Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch
Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now
Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty
Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock
Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk
Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea (1618)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28 (1790)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)
Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)
Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'Bugles and Drums' (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)
David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)
Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 4 'You Have Set, My Star' (1961)
Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 12 in C (1910)
Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934)
Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon (1954)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)
Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)
Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)
Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 3 (1944)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)
Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)
Paul Lincke: Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' (1902)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)
Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)
Jenö Hubay: Fantaisie brillante on 'Carmen' (1882)
Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem 'Lord Nelson' (1798)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)
William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)
Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E (1887)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Johann Jakob Froberger: Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher (1652)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)
Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)
Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance (1869)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)