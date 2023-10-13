© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Art Farmer  Mirage      Mirage

      Marlon Jordan     For You Only      Arad's Dream

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Yo Soy Lori Obá

      Johnny Varro      Two Legends Secret Love

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   A Bee Has Two Brains

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Sessions     She's Funny That Way

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes     Adelaide

      Roy Eldridge      the Nifty Cat     The Nifty Cat

                  

      J Varro/K Peplowski     Two Legends of Jazz     Blues on 57th Street

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     April in Paris

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      5 In 3

      Herlin Riley      Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket

      James Carter      Conversin' with the Elders    Parker's Mood

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Buselli/Wallarab Orch   The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Farnell Newton    Feel the Love     I'll Catch You

      Clark Terry Duke With a Difference  CJam Blues

      S Bechet/M Spanier      Up a Lazy River   Squeeze Me

                  

      Sonny Rollins     +4    PentUp House

      Art Blakey  A Jazz Message    The Song Is You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Shuffle

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Reflections East Coast Love Affair

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Fall In Love Too Easily

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Theme For B.T

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

      Kenny Barron      Landscape   Sunset

      Artemis     In real Time      Slink

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book 1      Ratio Man Strikes Again

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Green Country

      Jack Teagarden    Meet Me Where They Play the Blues   Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Ruby And The Pearl

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

      Locke/Barron      But Beautiful     The Island

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Gary burton Next Generation   B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)

      Johnny Hodges     Used to Be Duke   Used to Be Duke

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Wadin'

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Cole Porter Songbook      From This Moment On

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism FrankLy

      Pat Metheny Quartet     When We Were Free

                  

      Russ Freeman & Chet Baker     Quartet     Summer Sketch

      Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory  Quiet Now

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Angu

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty

      Mike LeDonne      The Feeling of Jazz     Bock to Bock

      Curtis Fuller     Imagination Blues De Funk

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea (1618)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28 (1790)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'Bugles and Drums' (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 4 'You Have Set, My Star' (1961)

Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 12 in C (1910)

Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934)

Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 3 (1944)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Paul Lincke: Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' (1902)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Jenö Hubay: Fantaisie brillante on 'Carmen' (1882)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem 'Lord Nelson' (1798)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E (1887)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher (1652)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)

 

