WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Farmer Mirage Mirage

Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá

Johnny Varro Two Legends Secret Love

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing A Bee Has Two Brains

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Sessions She's Funny That Way

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes Adelaide

Roy Eldridge the Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

J Varro/K Peplowski Two Legends of Jazz Blues on 57th Street

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella April in Paris

Geof Bradfield Quaver 5 In 3

Herlin Riley Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket

James Carter Conversin' with the Elders Parker's Mood

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Buselli/Wallarab Orch The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference CJam Blues

S Bechet/M Spanier Up a Lazy River Squeeze Me

Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House

Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset

Artemis In real Time Slink

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country

Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Locke/Barron But Beautiful The Island

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Gary burton Next Generation B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)

Johnny Hodges Used to Be Duke Used to Be Duke

David Larsen The Peplowski Project On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Wadin'

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook From This Moment On

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch

Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now

Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock

Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea (1618)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28 (1790)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'Bugles and Drums' (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 4 'You Have Set, My Star' (1961)

Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 12 in C (1910)

Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934)

Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 3 (1944)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Paul Lincke: Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' (1902)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Jenö Hubay: Fantaisie brillante on 'Carmen' (1882)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem 'Lord Nelson' (1798)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E (1887)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher (1652)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)