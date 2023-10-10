WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love

Coleman Hawkins W the Red Garland Trio Red Beans

Claude Hopkins Yes Indeed Willow Weep for Me

Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue

Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land TheFox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up

Lee Morgan Leeway The lion and the wolff

Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann

JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame

Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble

Paul Desmond Easy Living Bewitched

Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy [Remastered 2016]

David Newman Fathead Weird Beard

Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana

Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy

Bill Charlap Souvenir Godchild

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Soy Califa

Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy The Morning After

Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Naima

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Song Of Her

Mike Nock Touch Unbridled Waltz

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Lord Berners: Polka (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance (1876)

Josquin des Prez: Pater noster (1500)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

William Grant Still: Romance for Alto Saxophone & Piano (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Boris Pasternak: Prelude in e-Flat (1906)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto (1785)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cataluña (1886)

Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Clóvis Pereira: Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto in d (1853)

Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: How Excellent Thy Name (1739)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto (1965)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture (1720)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Poisoned Fountain (1928)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Faculty Recital, 9/20/23 – Jason Vieaux, guitar; Bryan Dumm, cello

Maximo Diego Pujol: Preludio Triston

Maximo Diego Pujol: Tristango en Vos

Maximo Diego Pujol: Candombe en MI

Jason Vieaux: December Etudes

Jason Vieaux: Elegy

Francis Kleynjans: Fragrances

John Williams (arr. G. Nestor): Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

Radames Gnattali: Sonata for Guitar & Violoncello

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)