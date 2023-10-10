© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bobby Watson      From the Heart    Purple Flowers

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     October Tune

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Abbey Lincoln     Wholly Earth      Another Time Another Place

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     In France They Kiss On Main Street

      Kenny Garrett     Pursuance   Equinox

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

                  

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  Kindling

      Houston Person    Reminiscing at Rudy's   At Long Last Love

      Coleman Hawkins   W the Red Garland Trio  Red Beans

      Claude Hopkins    Yes Indeed  Willow Weep for Me

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   Alison

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk    Staying in Touch  Too Close For Comfort

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Jesse Davis First Insight     Midnight Blue

      Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird  Parker's Mood

                  

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land TheFox      Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Sonny Rollins     Newk's Time Tune Up

      Lee Morgan  Leeway      The lion and the wolff

      Bria Skonberg     Into Your Own     Let's Go All In

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Cheryl Ann

      JJ Johnson  In Person   My Old Flame

      Peter Bernstein   With the Tilden Webb Trio     Bones

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Rahsaan Barber    Mosaic      Koala

      Mark Lockett      Swings and Roundabouts  Rhubarb Crumble

                  

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living Bewitched

      Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

      Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia      Subindo O Morro

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      Dot's Groovy [Remastered 2016]

      David Newman      Fathead     Weird Beard

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger The Very Thought of You

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Ron Carter  Jazz, My Romance  Airegin

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Recordings   Indiana

                  

      Art Farmer  Mirage      Smiling Billy

      Bill Charlap Souvenir    Godchild

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair Soy Califa

      Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy The Morning After

      Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Naima

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Song Of Her

      Mike Nock   Touch Unbridled Waltz

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Lord Berners: Polka (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance (1876)

Josquin des Prez: Pater noster (1500)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

William Grant Still: Romance for Alto Saxophone & Piano (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Boris Pasternak: Prelude in e-Flat (1906)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto (1785)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cataluña (1886)

Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Clóvis Pereira: Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto in d (1853)

Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: How Excellent Thy Name (1739)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto (1965)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture (1720)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Poisoned Fountain (1928)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Faculty Recital, 9/20/23 – Jason Vieaux, guitar; Bryan Dumm, cello

Maximo Diego Pujol: Preludio Triston

Maximo Diego Pujol: Tristango en Vos

Maximo Diego Pujol: Candombe en MI

Jason Vieaux: December Etudes

Jason Vieaux: Elegy

Francis Kleynjans: Fragrances

John Williams (arr. G. Nestor): Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

Radames Gnattali: Sonata for Guitar & Violoncello

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

 

