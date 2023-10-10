WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug
Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love
Coleman Hawkins W the Red Garland Trio Red Beans
Claude Hopkins Yes Indeed Willow Weep for Me
Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue
Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice
Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was
Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me
Harold Land TheFox Little Chris
Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up
Lee Morgan Leeway The lion and the wolff
Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann
JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame
Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones
Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps
Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala
Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble
Paul Desmond Easy Living Bewitched
Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia
Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro
Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy [Remastered 2016]
David Newman Fathead Weird Beard
Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me
Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin
Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana
Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy
Bill Charlap Souvenir Godchild
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Soy Califa
Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy The Morning After
Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Naima
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Song Of Her
Mike Nock Touch Unbridled Waltz
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)
Lord Berners: Polka (1941)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance (1876)
Josquin des Prez: Pater noster (1500)
Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)
William Grant Still: Romance for Alto Saxophone & Piano (1954)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)
John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)
Boris Pasternak: Prelude in e-Flat (1906)
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto (1785)
George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cataluña (1886)
Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Clóvis Pereira: Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)
Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)
Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto in d (1853)
Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)
Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: How Excellent Thy Name (1739)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)
Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto (1965)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)
Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture (1720)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Poisoned Fountain (1928)
Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)
20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Faculty Recital, 9/20/23 – Jason Vieaux, guitar; Bryan Dumm, cello
Maximo Diego Pujol: Preludio Triston
Maximo Diego Pujol: Tristango en Vos
Maximo Diego Pujol: Candombe en MI
Jason Vieaux: December Etudes
Jason Vieaux: Elegy
Francis Kleynjans: Fragrances
John Williams (arr. G. Nestor): Theme from “Schindler’s List”
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5
Radames Gnattali: Sonata for Guitar & Violoncello
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)
R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)
Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)
Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)
Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)
Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)