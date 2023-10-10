© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Student Artist Jake Taniguchi Leads CIM Orchestra Oct. 11

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published October 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Andrei Porzhezhinskii
/
Shutterstock

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Jake Taniguchi, a student at the Cleveland Institute of Music, who will conduct the CIM Orchestra in a Kulas Hall concert Wednesday, Oct. 11. Mr. Taniguchi, who is from Hawaii, spends his summers conducting students at the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival. The CIM program, which is free but for which passes must be reserved, features music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, William Grant Still, and Igor Stravinsky.

Arts & Culture
