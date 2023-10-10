Student Artist Jake Taniguchi Leads CIM Orchestra Oct. 11

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Jake Taniguchi, a student at the Cleveland Institute of Music, who will conduct the CIM Orchestra in a Kulas Hall concert Wednesday, Oct. 11. Mr. Taniguchi, who is from Hawaii, spends his summers conducting students at the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival. The CIM program, which is free but for which passes must be reserved, features music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, William Grant Still, and Igor Stravinsky.