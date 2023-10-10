Handel's 'Israel in Egypt' from Apollo's Fire
It the latest release from Apollo's Fire Cleveland's Baroque Orchestra. Jeannette Sorrell's adaptation presents Handel's original oratorio in a condensed format while preserving his original dramatic arc. Recorded at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights last February.
Israel in Egypt: A Dramatic Oratorio
Adaptation by Jeannette Sorrell
Margaret Carpenter Haigh; Molly Netter, sopranos
Daniel Moody, countertenor; Jacob Perry, tenor
Edward Vogel, baritone
Apollo’s Fire
Apollo’s Singers
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor