Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-10-2023

Published October 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Willie Jones II   Plays the Max Roach Songbook  Equipoise

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Honest I Do

      Tony Williams     Civilization      Civilization

      Freddie Hubbard   First Light First Light

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2   Joshua

      F Hersch/e spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

      Harold Mabern     The Iron Man: Live at Smoke   You Are Too Beautiful

      Duke Ellington    Money Jungle      Caravan

                  

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Dark one

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Sotho Blue

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   The Very Thought Of You

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Adam Levy   Spry  Vermouth

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Dawn On The Desert

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Lou-Lou

                  

      Grant Green Idle Moments      Nomad

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Judgment

      Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque  Back to the Apple

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Alan Broadbent    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Parisian Thoroughfare

      Frank Morgan      Lovesome Thing    Everything Happens To Me

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Thad Jones  Detroit-New York Junction     Blue Room

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Carlos Henriquez  Dizzy con Clave   Kush

      George Cables     I'm All Smiles    Besame Mucho

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Cedar Walton      One Flight Down   Hammer Head

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  Resolution

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

      Stan Getz   Getz at the Gate  Wildwood

      Tom Harrell Oak tree    Shadows

                  

      Jimmy Rushing     The Jazz Odyssey of James Rushing Esq     Piney Brown Blues

      Vic Dickenson     Nice Work   Suspension Blues

      Eddie Henderson   Witness To History      Born To Be Blue

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   Jeep Bounced Back

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Acceptance

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Be Still

      Adam Levy   Spry  Your Name Here

      Fats Navarro      Up at Minton's    Maternity

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe  Bumpin' On Sunset

                  

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz   Blue in Green

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean Sibelius: The Language of Birds: Wedding March (1911)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

E. J. Moeran: Rondo from Cello Concerto (1945)

Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: I'll Know (1950)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a (1711)

Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Radiohead: Pyramid Song (1999)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 66 'Hymn to Glacier Peak' (1992)

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees (1847)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas (1920)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite (1965)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Gilardo Gilardi: Cantares de mi cantar (1948)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus (1852)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' (1857)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in c (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End Credits (2007)

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture (1939)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

David Diamond: Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

 

