WCLV Program Guide 10-10-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do
Tony Williams Civilization Civilization
Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua
F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish
Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful
Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan
Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue
Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
Adam Levy Spry Vermouth
Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert
Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou
Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment
Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You
Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare
Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush
George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head
Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer
Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood
Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows
Jimmy Rushing The Jazz Odyssey of James Rushing Esq Piney Brown Blues
Vic Dickenson Nice Work Suspension Blues
Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Jeep Bounced Back
Nick Finzer The Chase Acceptance
Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still
Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here
Fats Navarro Up at Minton's Maternity
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Bumpin' On Sunset
Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance
Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity
Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jean Sibelius: The Language of Birds: Wedding March (1911)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)
Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)
Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)
E. J. Moeran: Rondo from Cello Concerto (1945)
Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: I'll Know (1950)
Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a (1711)
Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
Radiohead: Pyramid Song (1999)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 66 'Hymn to Glacier Peak' (1992)
John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees (1847)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas (1920)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite (1965)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Gilardo Gilardi: Cantares de mi cantar (1948)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)
Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)
Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)
Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)
Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)
Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus (1852)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' (1857)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in c (1728)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End Credits (2007)
Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture (1939)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)
Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 4 (1851)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)
Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)
David Diamond: Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)
Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier