WCLV Program Guide 10-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do

Tony Williams Civilization Civilization

Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua

F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful

Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Adam Levy Spry Vermouth

Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou

Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment

Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare

Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush

George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head

Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood

Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows

Jimmy Rushing The Jazz Odyssey of James Rushing Esq Piney Brown Blues

Vic Dickenson Nice Work Suspension Blues

Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Jeep Bounced Back

Nick Finzer The Chase Acceptance

Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still

Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here

Fats Navarro Up at Minton's Maternity

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Bumpin' On Sunset

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean Sibelius: The Language of Birds: Wedding March (1911)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

E. J. Moeran: Rondo from Cello Concerto (1945)

Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: I'll Know (1950)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a (1711)

Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Radiohead: Pyramid Song (1999)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 66 'Hymn to Glacier Peak' (1992)

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees (1847)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas (1920)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite (1965)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Gilardo Gilardi: Cantares de mi cantar (1948)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus (1852)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' (1857)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in c (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End Credits (2007)

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture (1939)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

David Diamond: Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier