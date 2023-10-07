WCLV Program Guide 10-08-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Diva, 30, Airmail Special
Steven Feifke, Catalyst, Kingpin
Bill Evan, Complete Village Vanguard 1961, Milestones
Walter Bishop, Bish at the Bank, So What?
Matt Otto, Umbra, Prez
Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright
Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues
Jocelyn Gould, Sonic Bouquet, Is That So?
Joshsua Redman, Where Are We?, My Heart in San Francisco
Sixth Street All-Stars, Everybody, This Blues
Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, I Can’t Help It
Don Braden, Earth, Wind and Wonder, Creepin’
Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2, The Other One
Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, Oatmeal
Russ Johnson, Reveal, Veiled Invitation
John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, Greensleeves
Esthesis Quartet, Time Zones, Brush Fire
Tina Raymond , Divinations, Eight of Wands
Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en cielo, New Dehli
Ray Vega - Thomas Marriott, East West Trumpet Summit, Quarter Nelson
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Bill Stewart, Dwayne Burno, Gary Bartz Here On Earth Shiva's Dance
Paul Bollenbeck, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, JimRotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Too High
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman
Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element G & B
Johnny Costa A Portrait fo George Gershwin But Not For Me
Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie
Toots Thielemans, & Michael Mainieri East Coast, West Coast In Your Own Sweet Way
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Here's That Rainy Day
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go 6 Nix Pix Flix
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Bill Evnas, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Beautiful Love
Krrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson, Bob Sheppard Round Midnight Turn Out the Stars
Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Joack DeJohnetteRalph Irizarry, Roberto Quinterro Borrowed Time I Mean You
Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It
David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand
Gordon Goodwin, David Sanborn, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band The Phat Pack Play that Funky Music
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 All the Things You Are
Bucky Pizzarelli & Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Passion Flower
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade is Over
Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All Of You
Ron Carter & Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz
Bobby Hutherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua
Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Carly and Carole
Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Have You Met Miss Jones
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band My One and Only Love
Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Tommy Williams, Milton Banana Jazz Master 13 Antonio Carlos Jobim O Grande Amor
Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Tommy Williams, Milton Banana Jazz Master 13 Antonio Carlos Jobim Corcovado
Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)
Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)
Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 42 'Wie der Hirsch schreit' (1837)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on the Old 104th Psalm Tune (1949)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Are You Still Listening? - An ear-catching assortment of recently released albums of organ music
AARON DAVID MILLER: Fanfare for a New Century Josh Ring (2010 Ruffatti/Centennial Chapel, Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL)
JOANNA GILL: Gloria, fr Mass for HBT Queen’s Gate Selwyn College Chapel Choir/Sarah MacDonald; Mack Denton, vn; Emma Denton, cello; Adam Field (1908-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England)
JOAQUIN NIN-CULMELL: Glorieux (Le Vent; Alleluia; La ceinture mystique; Ave Regina; La couronne mystique), fr Symphonie des Mysteries St. Martin Chamber Choir/Timothy Krueger; Richard Robertson (1996 Morel/Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Denver, CO)
JAMES KAZIK: Fanfare. ERNST SCHIFFMAN: Intermezzo Joseph Alessi, trombone; Diane Belcher (2007 Dobson/St. David’s Church, Wayne, PA)
JOHN ROMMEREIM: Gesangvoll (Variations on a Theme by Beethoven) Jan Kucera, oboe; Karel Martinek (1995 Rieger-Kloss/Concert Hall, Unikov, Czech Republic)
LEON BOËLLMANN: Toccata, fr Suite Gothique Russell Jackson (2021 Reuter/St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, San Antonio, TX)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthdays - October is a stellar month for composer birthdays. On this edition of With Heart and voice, we’ll mark birthdays of a number of choral and organ composers, including Ned Rorem, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Howard Hanson, Herbert Howells, and others. Join the party!
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin (1739)
Heinrich Schütz: Musikalische Exequien (1636)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 2 in F (1774)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Agustin Barrios: La Catedral Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Tara Rozanski & Kobi Davidson calling from Collingswood, NJ Music: 12:14
Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor
Jean Sibelius: Mazurka, Op. 81 No. 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano
Wynton Marsalis: Herald, Holler and Hallelujah
George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F
James P. Johnson: Carolina Shout
Duke Ellington: A Single Rose Petal
Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony
Thelonius Monk: Monk's Mood
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/29/2022
George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54
J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Chorale Prelude ‘Rejoice Beloved Christians’ (encore)
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 30, 2021 - A pair of sisters from New York share a brilliant performance of Mozart. They’re joined by a 16-year-old pianist playing Chopin, a talented young composer, and more! Guest host Orli Shaham
Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performing Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov (1865 - 1936)
Nicolette Sullivan-Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE performing Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820 - 1881)
Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA performing Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)
Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performing Rustiana by Quenton Blache (b. 2001) Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY performing Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Metamorphoseon (1930)
Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Thomas Janson: The Harlequin (1981) Jameson Cooper, violin; Kartmann Ensemble/Frank Wiley, cond. (Centaur 3310) 18:04
Jeffrey Mumford: a landscape of interior resonances (2001) Margaret Kampmeier, piano (Albany 698) 13:50
Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02) Keith Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Taratino, piano (private CD) 12:19
Edwin London: A Last Confession (1994) Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 208) 5:48
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule, Author, Rapper, and Director of The Color Purple
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon (2014)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)