WCLV Program Guide 10-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Diva, 30, Airmail Special

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, Kingpin

Bill Evan, Complete Village Vanguard 1961, Milestones

Walter Bishop, Bish at the Bank, So What?

Matt Otto, Umbra, Prez

Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright

Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, No Blues

Jocelyn Gould, Sonic Bouquet, Is That So?

Joshsua Redman, Where Are We?, My Heart in San Francisco

Sixth Street All-Stars, Everybody, This Blues

Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, I Can’t Help It

Don Braden, Earth, Wind and Wonder, Creepin’

Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2, The Other One

Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, Oatmeal

Russ Johnson, Reveal, Veiled Invitation

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, Greensleeves

Esthesis Quartet, Time Zones, Brush Fire

Tina Raymond , Divinations, Eight of Wands

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en cielo, New Dehli

Ray Vega - Thomas Marriott, East West Trumpet Summit, Quarter Nelson

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Bill Stewart, Dwayne Burno, Gary Bartz Here On Earth Shiva's Dance

Paul Bollenbeck, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, JimRotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Too High

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman

Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element G & B

Johnny Costa A Portrait fo George Gershwin But Not For Me

Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Toots Thielemans, & Michael Mainieri East Coast, West Coast In Your Own Sweet Way

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Here's That Rainy Day

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go 6 Nix Pix Flix

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Bill Evnas, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Beautiful Love

Krrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson, Bob Sheppard Round Midnight Turn Out the Stars

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Joack DeJohnetteRalph Irizarry, Roberto Quinterro Borrowed Time I Mean You

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand

Gordon Goodwin, David Sanborn, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band The Phat Pack Play that Funky Music

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 All the Things You Are

Bucky Pizzarelli & Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Passion Flower

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade is Over

Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All Of You

Ron Carter & Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz

Bobby Hutherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Carly and Carole

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Have You Met Miss Jones

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band My One and Only Love

Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Tommy Williams, Milton Banana Jazz Master 13 Antonio Carlos Jobim O Grande Amor

Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Tommy Williams, Milton Banana Jazz Master 13 Antonio Carlos Jobim Corcovado

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 42 'Wie der Hirsch schreit' (1837)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on the Old 104th Psalm Tune (1949)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Are You Still Listening? - An ear-catching assortment of recently released albums of organ music

AARON DAVID MILLER: Fanfare for a New Century Josh Ring (2010 Ruffatti/Centennial Chapel, Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL)

JOANNA GILL: Gloria, fr Mass for HBT Queen’s Gate Selwyn College Chapel Choir/Sarah MacDonald; Mack Denton, vn; Emma Denton, cello; Adam Field (1908-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England)

JOAQUIN NIN-CULMELL: Glorieux (Le Vent; Alleluia; La ceinture mystique; Ave Regina; La couronne mystique), fr Symphonie des Mysteries St. Martin Chamber Choir/Timothy Krueger; Richard Robertson (1996 Morel/Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Denver, CO)

JAMES KAZIK: Fanfare. ERNST SCHIFFMAN: Intermezzo Joseph Alessi, trombone; Diane Belcher (2007 Dobson/St. David’s Church, Wayne, PA)

JOHN ROMMEREIM: Gesangvoll (Variations on a Theme by Beethoven) Jan Kucera, oboe; Karel Martinek (1995 Rieger-Kloss/Concert Hall, Unikov, Czech Republic)

LEON BOËLLMANN: Toccata, fr Suite Gothique Russell Jackson (2021 Reuter/St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, San Antonio, TX)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthdays - October is a stellar month for composer birthdays. On this edition of With Heart and voice, we’ll mark birthdays of a number of choral and organ composers, including Ned Rorem, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Howard Hanson, Herbert Howells, and others. Join the party!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin (1739)

Heinrich Schütz: Musikalische Exequien (1636)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 2 in F (1774)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Agustin Barrios: La Catedral Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Tara Rozanski & Kobi Davidson calling from Collingswood, NJ Music: 12:14

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Mazurka, Op. 81 No. 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano

Wynton Marsalis: Herald, Holler and Hallelujah

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F

James P. Johnson: Carolina Shout

Duke Ellington: A Single Rose Petal

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Thelonius Monk: Monk's Mood

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/29/2022

George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54

J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Chorale Prelude ‘Rejoice Beloved Christians’ (encore)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 30, 2021 - A pair of sisters from New York share a brilliant performance of Mozart. They’re joined by a 16-year-old pianist playing Chopin, a talented young composer, and more! Guest host Orli Shaham

Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performing Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov (1865 - 1936)

Nicolette Sullivan-Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE performing Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820 - 1881)

Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA performing Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performing Rustiana by Quenton Blache (b. 2001) Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY performing Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Metamorphoseon (1930)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Thomas Janson: The Harlequin (1981) Jameson Cooper, violin; Kartmann Ensemble/Frank Wiley, cond. (Centaur 3310) 18:04

Jeffrey Mumford: a landscape of interior resonances (2001) Margaret Kampmeier, piano (Albany 698) 13:50

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02) Keith Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Taratino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Edwin London: A Last Confession (1994) Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 208) 5:48

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule, Author, Rapper, and Director of The Color Purple

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon (2014)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)