WCLV Program Guide 10-07-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, No One Else But You

Dick Hyman – Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues

Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, My Blue Heaven

Buddy Rich, Trios, Just Friends

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Fire and Rain

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Meditation

Rich Thompson, Who Do You Have to Know?, Fried Pies

Chris Hazelton, After Dark, The Groove Merchant

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, The Little Pixie

John Lang, Earotica , Blues for Faddis

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Blue Key

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Frank-Ly

Lorca Hart, Inspiration and Gratitude, Blues on the Corner

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina

McCoy Tyner, Live at Sweet Basil, Sweet Basil Swing,

Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Samba do Carioca

Harold Lopez-Nussa, Timba a la Americana, Funky

Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, I Remember Mingus

Charles Mingus, Mingus-Ah-Um, Better Get It In Your Soul

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Bluesit

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap

Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Cost, West Coast A Child Is Born

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note 4 on 6

Lea Delaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool All That Jazz

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live atMCG Squatty Roo

Joey DeFrancesco Paul Bollenbeck, Byron Landham All About My Girl All About My Girl

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Kurt Elling, Lourence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes

Oscar Peterson and Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Willow Weep For Me

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Street Band Viva Caruso Vesti la Giubba

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Poor Butterfly

Bill Evans, Scott La Faro, Paul Motian Explorations Sweet and Lovely

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's Lookin' At You

Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song

Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins Takin' Off The Maze

Steve Khan, John Pattitucci, Jack DeJohnette Borrowed Time Have You Met Miss Jones

Houston Person and Ron Carter Now's the Time Now's the Time

The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Everyday I Have the Blues

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team McGriffin'

Ray Charles, The Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings How Long Has This Been Going On

The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April in Paris

Guitar Groove Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Blue Bells

Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Barron Something For You Waltz for Debby

Cannonball Adderley Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman, Wynton Kelly Plus Lisa (Take 3)

Billy Childs, Tony Dumas, Bill Kilson Best New Jazz in America volume 4 Flanagan

Ray Brown and Milt Jackson All Star Big Band Much In Common Two for the Blues

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Soul On Top September Song

Freddie Hubbard, Art Blakey, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Down Under

The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score David Amram, Studio Orchestra Some Soul From Seoul

Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howrd, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo Stella By Starlight

The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score David Amram, Studio Orchestra Home Again, 1952

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:01:00 Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907293 "Missa Mexicana"

06:10:03 Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841 "Du temps et de l'instant: Savall, Figueras, Savall, et al"

06:14:44 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188 "Albeniz, Boccherini, et al: Rey de la Torre, et al"

06:37:30 Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012 "Nostalgias Argentinas"

07:01:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Pentatone 5186079 "Mozart: Wind Concertos"

07:20:37 Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper ASV 1153 "Greco: Triptych-Pastel: I'm Superman"

07:33:11 Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano Pentatone 5186014 "Prokofiev: Pedro y El Lobo; Beintus: Las huellas del lobo"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Agustin Barrios: La Catedral Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Tara Rozanski & Kobi Davidson calling from Collingswood, NJ

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Mazurka, Op. 81 No. 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave (1746)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 30, 2021 - A pair of sisters from New York share a brilliant performance of Mozart. They’re joined by a 16-year-old pianist playing Chopin, a talented young composer, and more! Guest host Orli Shaham

Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performing Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov (1865 - 1936)

Nicolette Sullivan-Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE performing Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820 - 1881)

Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA performing Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performing Rustiana by Quenton Blache (b. 2001) Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY performing Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d (1839)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)

Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz

Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano

Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1967 on Stage and Screen - The original productions of "Hair" and "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" plus the film version of "Camelot" and much more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b (1891)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)