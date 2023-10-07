WCLV Program Guide 10-07-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, No One Else But You
Dick Hyman – Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues
Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, My Blue Heaven
Buddy Rich, Trios, Just Friends
Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Fire and Rain
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Meditation
Rich Thompson, Who Do You Have to Know?, Fried Pies
Chris Hazelton, After Dark, The Groove Merchant
Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, The Little Pixie
John Lang, Earotica , Blues for Faddis
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Blue Key
Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx
Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Frank-Ly
Lorca Hart, Inspiration and Gratitude, Blues on the Corner
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina
McCoy Tyner, Live at Sweet Basil, Sweet Basil Swing,
Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, Samba do Carioca
Harold Lopez-Nussa, Timba a la Americana, Funky
Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, I Remember Mingus
Charles Mingus, Mingus-Ah-Um, Better Get It In Your Soul
The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Bluesit
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap
Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Cost, West Coast A Child Is Born
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note 4 on 6
Lea Delaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool All That Jazz
The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live atMCG Squatty Roo
Joey DeFrancesco Paul Bollenbeck, Byron Landham All About My Girl All About My Girl
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Kurt Elling, Lourence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes
Oscar Peterson and Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Willow Weep For Me
Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Street Band Viva Caruso Vesti la Giubba
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Poor Butterfly
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Bill Evans, Scott La Faro, Paul Motian Explorations Sweet and Lovely
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's Lookin' At You
Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song
Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins Takin' Off The Maze
Steve Khan, John Pattitucci, Jack DeJohnette Borrowed Time Have You Met Miss Jones
Houston Person and Ron Carter Now's the Time Now's the Time
The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Everyday I Have the Blues
Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team McGriffin'
Ray Charles, The Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings How Long Has This Been Going On
The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April in Paris
Guitar Groove Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Blue Bells
Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Barron Something For You Waltz for Debby
Cannonball Adderley Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman, Wynton Kelly Plus Lisa (Take 3)
Billy Childs, Tony Dumas, Bill Kilson Best New Jazz in America volume 4 Flanagan
Ray Brown and Milt Jackson All Star Big Band Much In Common Two for the Blues
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Soul On Top September Song
Freddie Hubbard, Art Blakey, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Down Under
The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score David Amram, Studio Orchestra Some Soul From Seoul
Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howrd, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady
Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo Stella By Starlight
The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score David Amram, Studio Orchestra Home Again, 1952
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:01:00 Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907293 "Missa Mexicana"
06:10:03 Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841 "Du temps et de l'instant: Savall, Figueras, Savall, et al"
06:14:44 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188 "Albeniz, Boccherini, et al: Rey de la Torre, et al"
06:37:30 Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012 "Nostalgias Argentinas"
07:01:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Pentatone 5186079 "Mozart: Wind Concertos"
07:20:37 Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper ASV 1153 "Greco: Triptych-Pastel: I'm Superman"
07:33:11 Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano Pentatone 5186014 "Prokofiev: Pedro y El Lobo; Beintus: Las huellas del lobo"
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Agustin Barrios: La Catedral Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Tara Rozanski & Kobi Davidson calling from Collingswood, NJ
Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 Movement: 4 Finale National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor
Jean Sibelius: Mazurka, Op. 81 No. 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Richard Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18 Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Franz Schubert: Sonata in A major Movement 1 Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Jory Lane, violin; William Shi, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)
Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave (1746)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 30, 2021 - A pair of sisters from New York share a brilliant performance of Mozart. They’re joined by a 16-year-old pianist playing Chopin, a talented young composer, and more! Guest host Orli Shaham
Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performing Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov (1865 - 1936)
Nicolette Sullivan-Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE performing Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps (1820 - 1881)
Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA performing Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)
Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performing Rustiana by Quenton Blache (b. 2001) Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY performing Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 (1834)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d (1839)
William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)
Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy
Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz
Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano
Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1967 on Stage and Screen - The original productions of "Hair" and "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" plus the film version of "Camelot" and much more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b (1891)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201
Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)