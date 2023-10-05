WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marc Copland Someday Nardis
Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall
Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby
Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight
Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread
Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes
Jason Tienmann T-Man Lotus Blossom
Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio
Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof
Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu
Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue
Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Maria Schneider Evanescence Gush
Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button
Omer Avital NY Paradoz C'est Clair
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta
Kelly Jefferson Rituals Holding Court
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath Roaring Fork Closure
Carl Allen Testimonial Relativity
Mark Whitfield 7th Ave. Stroll 7th Ave. Stroll
Cedar Walton Roots Mode for Joe
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Edith Ramsey
Red Mitchell Talking Locomotive
Jimmy Knepper Dream Dancing Night Vision
Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw
Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odyssey Toka Voka Oka Boka
Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday
Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips
Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues
Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)
Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)
Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)
Mary Earl: Beautiful Ohio (1918)
Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 2 (1868)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
Traditional: The Drunken Sailor
Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1804)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp (1983)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 4 'Symphonie Concertante' (1932)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)
Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)
Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka (1848)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)
Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)
Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)
Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)
Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)
Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: O mon cher amant (1868)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Serenade (1801)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)
Traditional: Dark Eyes
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Peter Schickele: Unbegun Symphony (1966)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon (1873)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 in D (1810)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)
Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)
Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song (1897)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)