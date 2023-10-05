WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby

Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread

Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes

Jason Tienmann T-Man Lotus Blossom

Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio

Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof

Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu

Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue

Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Maria Schneider Evanescence Gush

Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button

Omer Avital NY Paradoz C'est Clair

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

Kelly Jefferson Rituals Holding Court

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath Roaring Fork Closure

Carl Allen Testimonial Relativity

Mark Whitfield 7th Ave. Stroll 7th Ave. Stroll

Cedar Walton Roots Mode for Joe

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Edith Ramsey

Red Mitchell Talking Locomotive

Jimmy Knepper Dream Dancing Night Vision

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odyssey Toka Voka Oka Boka

Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday

Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips

Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues

Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)

Mary Earl: Beautiful Ohio (1918)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 2 (1868)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1804)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp (1983)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 4 'Symphonie Concertante' (1932)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka (1848)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: O mon cher amant (1868)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Serenade (1801)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Traditional: Dark Eyes

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Peter Schickele: Unbegun Symphony (1966)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon (1873)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 in D (1810)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song (1897)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)