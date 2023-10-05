© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marc Copland      Someday     Nardis

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  Deluge

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

      Joey DeFrancesco  Finger Poppin'    The Jody Grind

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway     Inside & Out      Love Walked In

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Behn Gillece      Still Doing Our Thing   Going On Well

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Sonny Rollins     And the Contemporary Leaders  I've Found A New Baby

      Dexter Gordon     One Flight Up     Coppin' The Haven

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Mary Stallings    Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   05 Cornbread

      Bobby Watson      No Question About It    Country Corn Flakes

                  

      Jason Tienmann    T-Man Lotus Blossom

      Gregory Porter    Take me to the Alley    Holding On

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      John Swana  Tug of War  Vic Arpeggio

      Kris Berg   This Time, Last Year    Forgotten Thoughts

      Abdullah Ibrahim  No Fear, No Die   Calypso Minor

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps  Grass on the Roof

      Hackett/Coffman   Western Skies     Twenty Four

      Dave Young  Mantra      Inside a Silent Tear

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Ugetsu

      Jackie McLean     Capuchin Swing    Condition Blue

      Paul Bollenback   Brightness of Being     7 A.M. Special

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Maria Schneider   Evanescence  Gush

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  As A Button

      Omer Avital NY Paradoz  C'est Clair

      Bobby Hutcherson  Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

                  

       Kelly Jefferson   Rituals     Holding Court

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath Roaring Fork Closure

      Carl Allen  Testimonial Relativity

      Mark Whitfield    7th Ave. Stroll   7th Ave. Stroll

      Cedar Walton      Roots Mode for Joe

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Edith Ramsey

      Red Mitchell      Talking     Locomotive

      Jimmy Knepper     Dream Dancing     Night Vision

 

 

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Randal Dispommier  A Midsummer Odyssey    Toka Voka Oka Boka

      Mike Melvoin      The Capitol Sessions    Monday

      Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits   Pannonica

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

      Johnny Varro      Two Legends of Jazz     The Touch of Your Lips

      Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan      Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi  Let's Fall In Love

      Ray Charles/Milt Jackson      Soul Meeting      XRay Blues

      Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles      Georgia on My Mind                  

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)

Mary Earl: Beautiful Ohio (1918)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 2 (1868)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1804)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp (1983)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 4 'Symphonie Concertante' (1932)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka (1848)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: O mon cher amant (1868)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Serenade (1801)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Traditional: Dark Eyes

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Peter Schickele: Unbegun Symphony (1966)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon (1873)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 in D (1810)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song (1897)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)

 

