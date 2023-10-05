5 things to do in NEO: Ohio Mart, kaleidoscoping workshop and more

Ohio Mart

Find your new favorite local artisans at Ohio Mart, an invitational show of arts, crafts and foods at the Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. This year’s show features 129 vendors, 30 of which are first-time Ohio Mart exhibitors. Each makes unique goods, from wearables such as leather jewelry and knit sweaters, to edibles such as pickled vegetables and gourmet caramel apples. Tickets for the show include a self-guided tour of the Manor House featuring the floral display, “Inspiration in Bloom.” The event runs from Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Kaleidoscoping workshop

Make your own eclectic art with kaleidoscopic artist and photographer Stephen Calhoun. Calhoun provides materials and instruction that participants can use to mimic his hand-built set-ups resulting in kaleidoscopic photographic art. At the end of the workshop, Calhoun takes photos of the work to manipulate it using an iPad. The workshop is Saturday, noon – 2 p.m., at Gallery 202 at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland. Calhoun’s exhibit “a large transmission” is on display at the gallery until Oct. 21.



Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Learn something new at the movies with the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival this weekend. The festival shows local and international documentaries in traditional categories such as shorts and features, but also unique categories like Ohio filmmakers and people you need to meet. In addition to film screenings, panel discussions and other special events take place throughout the weekend. In-person events run through Sunday. Those who cannot attend in person have a chance to catch the films virtually Oct. 9 – 16.



Doo Wop Project

Close your eyes and open your ears to be transported back to the 1950s with the musical delights of the Doo Wop Project at Robins Theatre in Warren. Featuring stars of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical,” the six-singer group performs everything from the music of famous Doo Wop era artists the Crests and Belmonts to covers of modern artists Maroon 5 and Michaeal Jackson in the Doo Wop style. The show is Saturday at 5 p.m.



‘The Post-Roe Monologues’

Gynecologist Mimi Zieman writes about what the world may look like after the overturning of Roe v. Wade with “The Post-Roe Monologues.” The play uses interviews and experiences of Zieman to craft realistic stories about abortion, infertility, miscarriage and more. Producer Jeffery Grover said he originally saw a workshop reading of the play in New York City and thought it would be an important piece to bring to Northeast Ohio. Performances of the stage reading take place at Cleveland Public Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m. Admission is free.