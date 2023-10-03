© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Derek Oles  Life's A Dream    Time Cafe

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      Parris In April

      Bob Belden  Three Days of Rain      Conscience

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    One Way

      Emmet Goods Another Level     Bennett St. Blues

      James Carter J    JC on the Set     Lunatic

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      That's New England

      3D Jazz Trio      I Love To See You Smile Angel Eyes

      Jim Hall    Live  The Way You Look Tonight

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Monk's Dream      Bright Mississippi (take 1)

      Ron Carter  Stardust    The Man I Love

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      John La Barbara   Grooveyard  K's Delight

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Sunset

      Vache Brothers    Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Slapped My Mind

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Claudia

                  

      Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin'    Lulu's Back in Town

      Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City  New Confessin' The Blues

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Skoo Chee

      Keith Jarrett     Tributes    It's Easy To Remeber

      Woody Shaw  In My Own Sweet Way     Joshua C.

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     Right Back Blues

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Mandalay

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Billy Taylor      Live at MCG All The Things You Are

      Sonny Rollins     In Stockholm 1959 Stay As Sweet As You Are

      Lee Konitz  Inside Hi-Fi      Everything Happens To Me

      Jimmy Rushing     Every Day I Have The Blues    Keep The Faith Baby

      Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     The Colorado Experiment

      Julian Lage View With A Room  Word For Word

      George Coleman    The Quartet Triste

      Jonathan Kreisberg      Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Discover

      Houston Person    Truth Blue Seven

                  

      Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Ana Maria

      John Coltrane     Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinichette     Cattin'

      Jackie McLean     Jacknife    Jacknife

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

      S Jones/ B Haugland     Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Apollo

                  

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart

      Renee Rosnes      For The Moment    Summer Night

      Mihalay Borbely   Miracles of the Night   The Waiting Itself

      Baylor Project    Generations Infant Eyes

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Tell Me a Bedtime Story

      Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude    Theme In Bb Minor

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La sérénade interrompue (1910)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 1 n D-Flat 'Song of the Crusaders' (1848)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Florence Price: Prelude No. 4 'Wistful' (1930)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for the Orchestra in Dresden (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Gavotte & Finale from Septet (1881)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)

Paul Ben-Haim: Two Landscapes (1939)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Ich lasse dich nicht' (1727)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F (1826)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Giacomo Puccini: March 'Electric Shock' (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Michael Torke: Saxophone Concerto (1994)

Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Gordon Jacob: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano (1958)

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)

George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Georges Bizet: Agnus Dei (1875)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

 

20:00 OVATIONS:Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Margaret Carpenter Haigh & Molly Netter, sopranos; Daniel Moody, countertenor; Jacob Perry, tenor; Edward Vogel, baritone; Apollo’s Singers

Handel: Israel in Egypt (adapted by Sorrell)

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Roque Cordero: Violin Concerto (1962)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré (1972)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Traditional: The Star of County Down

 

