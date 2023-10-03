WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Derek Oles Life's A Dream Time Cafe
Anthony Branker Spirit Songs Parris In April
Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Conscience
Eric Jacobson Discover One Way
Emmet Goods Another Level Bennett St. Blues
James Carter J JC on the Set Lunatic
Joshua Redman Where Are We That's New England
3D Jazz Trio I Love To See You Smile Angel Eyes
Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi (take 1)
Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset
Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail
Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Claudia
Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town
Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee
Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remeber
Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay
Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Billy Taylor Live at MCG All The Things You Are
Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 Stay As Sweet As You Are
Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Everything Happens To Me
Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have The Blues Keep The Faith Baby
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Julian Lage View With A Room Word For Word
George Coleman The Quartet Triste
Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
Houston Person Truth Blue Seven
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands
Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria
John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinichette Cattin'
Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
S Jones/ B Haugland Road to Nowhere Evening Song
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night
Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself
Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)
Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La sérénade interrompue (1910)
William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)
Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)
Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)
Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 1 n D-Flat 'Song of the Crusaders' (1848)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)
Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)
Florence Price: Prelude No. 4 'Wistful' (1930)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for the Orchestra in Dresden (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Gavotte & Finale from Septet (1881)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)
Paul Ben-Haim: Two Landscapes (1939)
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Ich lasse dich nicht' (1727)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F (1826)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)
Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)
Giacomo Puccini: March 'Electric Shock' (1899)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)
Michael Torke: Saxophone Concerto (1994)
Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Gordon Jacob: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano (1958)
Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)
Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)
Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)
Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)
George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)
Georges Bizet: Agnus Dei (1875)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
20:00 OVATIONS:Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Margaret Carpenter Haigh & Molly Netter, sopranos; Daniel Moody, countertenor; Jacob Perry, tenor; Edward Vogel, baritone; Apollo’s Singers
Handel: Israel in Egypt (adapted by Sorrell)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Roque Cordero: Violin Concerto (1962)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré (1972)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Traditional: The Star of County Down