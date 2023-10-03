WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Derek Oles Life's A Dream Time Cafe

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs Parris In April

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Conscience

Eric Jacobson Discover One Way

Emmet Goods Another Level Bennett St. Blues

James Carter J JC on the Set Lunatic

Joshua Redman Where Are We That's New England

3D Jazz Trio I Love To See You Smile Angel Eyes

Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi (take 1)

Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset

Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Claudia

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town

Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee

Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remeber

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay

Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Billy Taylor Live at MCG All The Things You Are

Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 Stay As Sweet As You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have The Blues Keep The Faith Baby

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment

Julian Lage View With A Room Word For Word

George Coleman The Quartet Triste

Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Houston Person Truth Blue Seven

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands

Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria

John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinichette Cattin'

Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

S Jones/ B Haugland Road to Nowhere Evening Song

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo

Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart

Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night

Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself

Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La sérénade interrompue (1910)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 1 n D-Flat 'Song of the Crusaders' (1848)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Florence Price: Prelude No. 4 'Wistful' (1930)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for the Orchestra in Dresden (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Gavotte & Finale from Septet (1881)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)

Paul Ben-Haim: Two Landscapes (1939)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Ich lasse dich nicht' (1727)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F (1826)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Giacomo Puccini: March 'Electric Shock' (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet (1889)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Michael Torke: Saxophone Concerto (1994)

Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Gordon Jacob: Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano (1958)

Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: The Summer Knows (1971)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)

George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Georges Bizet: Agnus Dei (1875)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

20:00 OVATIONS:Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Margaret Carpenter Haigh & Molly Netter, sopranos; Daniel Moody, countertenor; Jacob Perry, tenor; Edward Vogel, baritone; Apollo’s Singers

Handel: Israel in Egypt (adapted by Sorrell)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Roque Cordero: Violin Concerto (1962)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré (1972)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Traditional: The Star of County Down