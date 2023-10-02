© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-03-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Kuhn  Live at Birdland  Jitterbug Waltz [Live]

      Pat Metheny Side Eye NYC      Better Days Ahead

      Sarah Vaughn      Send in the Clowns      When Your Lover Has Gone

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Truckin'

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    Cookin Joe C

      David Hazeltine   Modern Standards  For the Love of You

                  

      Jay Thomas  Rapture     Rapture

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Joel Haynes The Return  Angel

      Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Along Came Betty

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi       Admonitions

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      Canter N.4

      Charlie Hunter    Songs From the Analog Playground    Day Is Done

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation IX

                  

      Walter Smith III  Return To Casual  Lamplight

      Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep A Rollin'   Especiale

      Chris Keefe Opening     Along Came Betty

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   I Guess I Ll Have To Change My Plans

      Cat Anderson      In Paris    Ain't Misbehavin'

      Bill Coleman      The Great Parisian Sessions   Have Blues Will Play 'Em

      Charles Mingus    Changes One Remember Rockefeller at Attica

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to be There U.M.M.G

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Marching Season

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      George Cables     Maybeck Recital Hall    You Don't Know What Love Is

      R Hargrove/ M Muller     In Harmony  Just In Time

      Mike Clark  Blues on Top      Birk's Works

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe  Bumpin' On Sunset

      Mike Clark  Kosen Rufu  MC's Thing

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    The Unknown

      Emmet Goods Another Level     Faith And Love

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Johsua Redman     Where Are We      Chicago Blues

                  

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     Vignette

      Jerome Jennings   Solidarity  Three Muses

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Embraceable You

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep

      Marlon Jordan     Learson's Return  Devern

      Bill Charlap      Street of Dreams  Your Host

      Art Pepper  Today Patricia

      Jessica Williams  Arrival     The Child Within

                  

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Slow Hot Wind

      Kenny Barron      Scratch     Water Lily

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Night Watch

      Ralph Moore       Furthermore Into Dawn

      Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band     This Time, Last Year    Night Dreamer

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Straight Street

      Carmen McRae      Sarah-Dedicated to You  The Best Is Yet To Come

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     En La Tierra Que No Olvida

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture (1910)

Ferruccio Busoni: Ride of the Cossacks (1888)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British Tar (1878)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' (1898)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' (1880)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Emilio Pujol: Tristango en Vos (1985)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Jóhann Jóhannson: Arrival: First Encounter (2016)

Kurt Weill: Buddy on the Night Shift (1942)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba (1711)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 5 in D (1773)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve: Polonaise (1895)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Herbert Howells: Concerto for String Orchestra (1938)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

 

