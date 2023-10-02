WCLV Program Guide 10-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Jitterbug Waltz [Live]

Pat Metheny Side Eye NYC Better Days Ahead

Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns When Your Lover Has Gone

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Truckin'

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special Cookin Joe C

David Hazeltine Modern Standards For the Love of You

Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Joel Haynes The Return Angel

Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4

Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation IX

Walter Smith III Return To Casual Lamplight

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep A Rollin' Especiale

Chris Keefe Opening Along Came Betty

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces I Guess I Ll Have To Change My Plans

Cat Anderson In Paris Ain't Misbehavin'

Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Sessions Have Blues Will Play 'Em

Charles Mingus Changes One Remember Rockefeller at Attica

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There U.M.M.G

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Marching Season

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall You Don't Know What Love Is

R Hargrove/ M Muller In Harmony Just In Time

Mike Clark Blues on Top Birk's Works

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Bumpin' On Sunset

Mike Clark Kosen Rufu MC's Thing

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Emmet Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Johsua Redman Where Are We Chicago Blues

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Vignette

Jerome Jennings Solidarity Three Muses

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Embraceable You

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep

Marlon Jordan Learson's Return Devern

Bill Charlap Street of Dreams Your Host

Art Pepper Today Patricia

Jessica Williams Arrival The Child Within

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture (1910)

Ferruccio Busoni: Ride of the Cossacks (1888)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British Tar (1878)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' (1898)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' (1880)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Emilio Pujol: Tristango en Vos (1985)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Jóhann Jóhannson: Arrival: First Encounter (2016)

Kurt Weill: Buddy on the Night Shift (1942)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba (1711)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 5 in D (1773)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve: Polonaise (1895)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Herbert Howells: Concerto for String Orchestra (1938)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)