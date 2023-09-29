WCLV Program Guide 10-02-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man
Wayne Shorter JuJu House Of Jade
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion
Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis
Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit
Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song
Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly
Rope In the Moment Bess You Is My Woman Now
Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free
Stan Getz Voyage Dreams
Justin Joyce Story Tales Delayed Reaction
Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead Rapture
Carmen Lundy Night and Day Every Time We say Goodbye
Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon The Cellar Dweller
Dizzy Gillespie The Greatest Trumpet of Them All Blues After Dark
Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth Not Knowing
Chick Corea Past, Present & Futures Dignity
Jackie Mc Lean Destination Out Love and Hate
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Unsentimental
Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Mamacita
Lester Young Jazz Giants '56 You Can Depend On Me
Donald Harrison Nouveau Swing Little Flowers
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Wind Rose Goddess
Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies Autumn Nocturne
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bill Evans Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Bobby No Bags
Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation
Ray Brown Walk On F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)
Benny Goodman Together Again I've Found A New Baby
Milt Jackson Soul Route Dejection Blues
Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain
Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars
Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway
Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light
Chris Beck Journey Mahjong
Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living
Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone
Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)
James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James
Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy
Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night
Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact
Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship
Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me
Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)
Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)
Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)
Florence Price: The Old Boatman (1951)
William Billings: Independence (1778)
Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)
Robert Schumann: Romance in A (1849)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Gigue from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Michael Torke: Charcoal (1988)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)
Fernando Sor: L'encouragement: Vals (1828)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)
Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in G (1783)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Daydreams - Passions (1830)
Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F (1772)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Flute Sonata (1943)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico (1857)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie (1851)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier