WCLV Program Guide 10-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man

Wayne Shorter JuJu House Of Jade

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis

Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song

Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly

Rope In the Moment Bess You Is My Woman Now

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

Stan Getz Voyage Dreams

Justin Joyce Story Tales Delayed Reaction

Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead Rapture

Carmen Lundy Night and Day Every Time We say Goodbye

Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon The Cellar Dweller

Dizzy Gillespie The Greatest Trumpet of Them All Blues After Dark

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth Not Knowing

Chick Corea Past, Present & Futures Dignity

Jackie Mc Lean Destination Out Love and Hate

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Unsentimental

Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Mamacita

Lester Young Jazz Giants '56 You Can Depend On Me

Donald Harrison Nouveau Swing Little Flowers

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Wind Rose Goddess

Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies Autumn Nocturne

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Bobby No Bags

Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation

Ray Brown Walk On F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)

Benny Goodman Together Again I've Found A New Baby

Milt Jackson Soul Route Dejection Blues

Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain

Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light

Chris Beck Journey Mahjong

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night

Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact

Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship

Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)

Florence Price: The Old Boatman (1951)

William Billings: Independence (1778)

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)

Robert Schumann: Romance in A (1849)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Gigue from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Michael Torke: Charcoal (1988)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Fred Cornell: Carmen Ohio (1902)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Fernando Sor: L'encouragement: Vals (1828)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in G (1783)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Daydreams - Passions (1830)

Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F (1772)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Flute Sonata (1943)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico (1857)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie (1851)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier