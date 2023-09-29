© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-02-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     Honest Man

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  House Of Jade

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Charly Jaye

      Ellis Marsalis    Ellis Marsalis Trio     Syndrome

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Oblivion

      Bob Belden  Three Days of Rain      Blues for Dennis

      Greogry Tardy     Sufficient Grace  A Tree And It's Fruit

      Marcus Strickland At Last     Joy Song

      Emily Remler      Firefly     The Firefly

                  

      Rope  In the Moment     Bess You Is My Woman Now

      Pat Metheny Quartet     When We Were Free

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Dreams

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Delayed Reaction

      Hadley Caliman    Straight Ahead    Rapture

      Carmen Lundy      Night and Day     Every Time We say Goodbye

      Teddy Edwards     Back to Avalon    The Cellar Dweller

      Dizzy Gillespie   The Greatest Trumpet of Them All    Blues After Dark

      Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth  Not Knowing

                  

      Chick Corea Past, Present & Futures Dignity

      Jackie Mc Lean    Destination Out   Love and Hate

      Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody      Unsentimental

      Blue Mitchell     Step Lightly      Mamacita

      Lester Young      Jazz Giants '56   You Can Depend On Me

      Donald Harrison   Nouveau Swing     Little Flowers

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Wind Rose Goddess

      Cassandra Wilson  Blue Skies  Autumn Nocturne

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bill Evans  Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Artemis     In Real Time      Balance Of Time

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading?  Bobby No Bags

      Russell Gunn      Gunn Fu     Invitation

      Ray Brown   Walk On     F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)

      Benny Goodman     Together Again    I've Found A New Baby

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  Dejection Blues

      Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin    Danish Rain Danish Rain

                  

      Tony Williams     Foreign Intrigue  Sister Cheryl

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues for Mr. Broadway

      Pepper Adams      Plays the Compositions of C Mingus  Black Light

      Chris Beck  Journey     Mahjong

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Ruby Braff  Being With You    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Avrem Fefer Juba Lee    Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

                  

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Manhattan Jazz Quintet  Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

      Booker Ervin      Booker and Brass  L.A. After Dark

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You?      We Salute The Night

      Baikida Carroll   Marionettes on A Wire   Our Say

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     Contact

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Beautiful Friendship

      Winard Harper     Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Bye Nashville

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)

Florence Price: The Old Boatman (1951)

William Billings: Independence (1778)

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)

Robert Schumann: Romance in A (1849)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Gigue from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Michael Torke: Charcoal (1988)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Fred Cornell: Carmen Ohio (1902)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Fernando Sor: L'encouragement: Vals (1828)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in G (1783)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Daydreams - Passions (1830)

Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F (1772)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Flute Sonata (1943)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico (1857)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie (1851)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

 

Arts & Culture