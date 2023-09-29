WCLV Program Guide 10-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night



00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

George Freeman, The Good Life, Mr. D

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Scorpio Rising

The Cookers , Look Out, Travelling Lady

Hutchinson-Andrew, The Senator, Joy Spring

Kelly Jefferson, Rituals, Kindling

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Cascades

Kris Berg, Perspective, Recorda Me

Chuck Owen, Renderings, Arabian Nights

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Thanks Hank

Oliver Nelson, More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues for Mr. Broadway

Javier Nero, Kemet, Kemet

Nick Maclean, Convergence, Butterfly

John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy , Evenings at the Village Gate, My Favorite Things

Charles Lloyd, At Monterey, Forest Flower

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Sombrero Sam

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the dark So In Love

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You

Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Karyn Allison, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson, Bob Sheppard, Randy Weinstein Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Ed Thigpen, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Theme from Harper

Ed Thigpen, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Elbow and Mouth

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Johnny Lytle, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Papo Vasquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Baby, Baby All the Time

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz There She Goes

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Houston Person & Ron Carter Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go One Note Samba

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand

David Sanborn, Joey Baron, Don Alias, Marc Ribot, Dave Tronzo, Terry Adams, Greg Cohen Another Hand CEE

Donal Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Slop

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41 Meteor

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, Troy Davis East Coast, West Coast Dear Old Stockholm

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I Loves You. Porgy

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Paul Jobim, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastio Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters 13 Fascinating Rhythm

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott Don't Misunderstand Me

Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Cedar Walton, Jumie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Children of the Night

Wes Montgomery, Bay Barretto, Ron Carter, Grady Tate Tequila Bumpin' On Sunset

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Fungo

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Georgia on My Mind

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul on Top It's Magic

Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Lea DeLaria, Howard Alden, Larry Grenadier, Gil Goldstein Play it Cool Losing My Mind

Nico Assumpcao, Joe Henderson, Paulo Braga, Eliane Elias Double Rainbow Boto

Joe Pass Unforgettable After You've Gone

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro (1712)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Old Hundreth Psalm Tune (1953)

John Ireland: Vexilla Regis (1898)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g (1922)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The First Forty Years – an irreverent reflection on the somewhat unbelievable four-plus decade history of PIPEDREAMS, with glimpses of the past, and projections for the future from host-producer Michael Barone.

McNEIL ROBINSON: Accompaniment to and Improvisation on O, that I had a thousand voices –McNeil Robinson (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis MN)

J. S. BACH: Fugue in C, BWV 564 –Robert (“Bart”) Pitman (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Scherzo, fr A Midsummer Night’s Dream –Ken Cowan (1926 Skinner/Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church, Detroit, MI)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Te Deum in E-flat, fr Collegium Regale –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Barry Rose; John Scott (1927 Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, MN)

RICHARD WAYNE DIRKSEN: Surge, illuminare, fr 3 Songs of Isaiah (premiere) –Choir of St. Thomas Church, New York City/Gerre Hancock; Judith Hancock (1937 Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC)

08:00WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday – Music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world, as we mark the Feast of St. Francis.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Henri Herz: Polonaise from Piano Concerto No. 8 (1873)

Zdenek Fibich: Toman and the Wood Nymph (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Danse caractéristique (1893)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 1: III. Scherzo The Nash Ensemble

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade for Orchestra in A minor, Op.33 Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergaard, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1 David Fung, piano; Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Juan R. Ramirez: Suite Latina for String Quartet Dali Quartet Hamilton College Performing Arts Series, Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and the Performing Arts, Clinton, NY

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Strings in D minor, MWV O4: Movement 2 Adagio Gloria Chien, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Michael Abels: Borders Mak Grgic, guitar; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in C K 330 (encore)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No 9—Cleveland Orchestra/Mitsuko Uchida, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & Herald)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts III & IV)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded recorded Spring 2023 – A teen guitarist from Colorado plays a beautiful work by Bach, a cellist plays an emotional Elegy by John Williams, and a pianist performs a piece that draws from the worlds of classical and jazz. We’ll also hear from a teenage bassoonist who shares what it's like living with neurodivergence and meet a young clarinetist who left his home in Peru to pursue music in the U.S.

Kaz Hudson, 17, Guitar, from Centennial, Colorado (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BVW 1009 transposed for guitar in G major I. Prelude Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Katelyn Nguyen, 16, Bassoon, from Portland, Oregon (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Drei Etuden (Three Etudes) for Bassoon and Piano II. Tempo di Modinha III. Allegro scherzoso Jose Siqueira (1907-1985)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones.

Miles Levine, 16, Cello, from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York Elegy for Cello and Orchestra John Williams (b. 1932)

Joaquín Chávez, 18, Clarinet, Originally from Lima, Peru and Currently Living in Interlochen, Michigan (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29 I. Allegro con brio (2:41) III. Furioso Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006)

Eric Zhang, 17, Piano, from Bedford, MA Play Piano Play VII. Lento, molto tranquillo e piano Friedrich Gulda (1930-2000)

END PIECE: Reprise of Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29 I. Allegro con brio III. Furioso by Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Paul Dukas: Symphony in C (1897)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives with Charlayne Hunter-Gault

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)