WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)
George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion
Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody
Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship
Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Blues For Woody
Metheny/Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Say The Brother's Name
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
New York Jazz Quartet Blues for Sarka All Blues
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Along Came Betty
JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joifull Noise Smoke In Mirrors
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Uranus
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting
Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives
Pete McCann Without Question January
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'
Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary
Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
Adam Levy Spry Second Best
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Anton Arensky: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz (1890)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
Carl Nielsen: We, Sons of the Plains, Carry Dreams (1908)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)
Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)
Bedrich Smetana: March of the Student's Legion (1848)
Irvin L. Wagner: Variations on 'Happy Birthday' (1990)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)
Harold Arlen: Get Happy (1930)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)
Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 (1723)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)
Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G (1943)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December 'Christmas' (1876)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)
Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)
ohann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)
Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)
Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)
Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)
Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings (1945)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)
Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
'PDQ Bach': Minuet Militaire S 1A
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance (1885)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto (1772)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien (1875)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances (1898)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)
Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantos Populares (1975)
Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)