WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion

Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody

Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship

Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Blues For Woody

Metheny/Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Say The Brother's Name

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

New York Jazz Quartet Blues for Sarka All Blues

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Along Came Betty

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joifull Noise Smoke In Mirrors

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Uranus

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting

Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives

Pete McCann Without Question January

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'

Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

Adam Levy Spry Second Best

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anton Arensky: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz (1890)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Carl Nielsen: We, Sons of the Plains, Carry Dreams (1908)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Bedrich Smetana: March of the Student's Legion (1848)

Irvin L. Wagner: Variations on 'Happy Birthday' (1990)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)

Harold Arlen: Get Happy (1930)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 (1723)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December 'Christmas' (1876)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

ohann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings (1945)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

'PDQ Bach': Minuet Militaire S 1A

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance (1885)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto (1772)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien (1875)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances (1898)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantos Populares (1975)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)