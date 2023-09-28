© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2023

Published September 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Jaki Byard  Hi-Fly      Tillie Butterball

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

      George Russell    The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions     To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Eternal Devotion

      Jimmy Giuffre     7 Pieces    The Little Melody

      Ben Allison Layers of the City      Ghost Ship

      Randy Weston      Volcano Blues     Mystery Of Love

                  

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Blues For Woody

      Metheny/Mehldau   Metheny/Mehldau   Say The Brother's Name

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      New York Jazz Quartet   Blues for Sarka   All Blues

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Along Came Betty

      JOI Jazz Orchestra      A Joifull Noise   Smoke In Mirrors

      Steven Bernstein  Popular Culture   Put It Right Here

      Tardo Hammer      Simple Pleasure   Uranus

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Jimmy Rowles      Music's the Only Thing on My Mind   Running Brook

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Christian Tamburr Places      Phantoms

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Christian McBride Fingerpainting    Fingerpainting

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Bill's Beauty

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Reflections At Dusk

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

      Gerry Mulligan    Midas Lives Midas Lives

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Freewheelin'

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  The Summary

      Dianne Reeves     A Little Moonlight      You Go To My Head

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      Adam Levy   Spry  Second Best

                  

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anton Arensky: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz (1890)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Carl Nielsen: We, Sons of the Plains, Carry Dreams (1908)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Bedrich Smetana: March of the Student's Legion (1848)

Irvin L. Wagner: Variations on 'Happy Birthday' (1990)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 4 in e (1896)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)

Harold Arlen: Get Happy (1930)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 (1723)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December 'Christmas' (1876)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

ohann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings (1945)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

'PDQ Bach': Minuet Militaire S 1A

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance (1885)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto (1772)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien (1875)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances (1898)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantos Populares (1975)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

 

