5 things to do in NEO: LatinUs Theater, Adam Davis’ Black Magic and more

‘Los Soles Truncos’

Enjoy the last performances of “Los Soles Truncos” before the show closes this weekend at the LatinUS Theater in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. The play by René Marqués is performed in Spanish with English subtitles as it follows three sisters living in Puerto Rico during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. When their affluent family begins to lose everything, the sisters lock themselves in their family home as they face the struggles of time passing and aging. Performances are Thursday – Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.



Story Time with Adam Davis

Photographer Adam Davis is replicating his studio’s communal environment during his Story Time at moCa Friday. Davis is known for his ongoing project Black Magic, a collection of tintype portraits taken on thin sheets of metal. During his performance, Davis makes five portraits, tells five stories from his travels and answers five questions. And to preserve the feeling of community, Davis asks attendees to leave their phones at the door. The event is 6–9 p.m.



From Glaciers to Guardians

Learn the history of Indigenous people in Ohio during your lunch break this Friday as part of the Cleveland Institute of Art’s speaker series Lunch on Fridays. Archaeologist and anthropologist Elizabeth Hoag presents her talk - From Glaciers to Guardians: A Brief Deep History of the Indigenous People and Land in Northeast Ohio - which covers the stories of Indigenous people in Northeast Ohio, from European colonization to the struggles and successes they see today. The talk is Friday, 12:15 p.m., in the CIA's Peter B. Lewis Theater.



Franklin Bog Preserve Peek

Sneak an exclusive peek at a new nature preserve in Portage County this weekend during a guided hike of the Franklin Bog Preserve. The property is currently closed to the public for planning and development, so the hike will go over uneven surfaces and natural trails. Closed-toed shoes are recommended. Hour-long hikes are available at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Participants must register online.



World’s Largest Ghost Hunt

Join the Canton Palace Theatre for a spooky night as part of the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt hosted by paranormal investigation group Team SPECTRE. People of all experience levels are welcome and any ghost-hunting gear, including smart phones, is encouraged. The team also has a few pieces of equipment available for demonstration. Two ghost hunts take place at the theater Saturday in honor of National Ghost Hunting Day, with doors opening at 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. Future ghost hunts are scheduled for October.