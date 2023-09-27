WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night



00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love

Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues

Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues

Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Joe Haynes The Return Peregrination

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here

Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me

Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon

Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment

Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding

Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble

Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind

Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Chapter One

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Yaya3 Yaya3 Slow Orbit

Kate McGarry The Subject Tonight Is Love Secret Love

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Howard Roberts Good Pickins Will You Still Be Mine

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin Voodoo

Kenny Burrell/Jimmy Smith Blue Bash Blue Bash

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood

Alan Ferber Up High/Dow Low Violet Soul

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Anchor In The Path

Louis Bellson Louie Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha

Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard Indian Point

Wynton Marsalis Think of One Fuchsia

Kenny Garrett Black Hope Spanish Go around

Carmell Jones Business Meetin' Business Meetin'

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

David Lang: light moving (2012)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Celebration (1938)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture (1831)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

Richard Strauss: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 2 (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Sergei Prokofiev: Pastoral Sonatina (1932)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino (1913)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emilio Balcarce: La bordona (1958)

Mario Broeders: Milonga pampeana (2008)

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D 'Fandango' (1799)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade Suite (1922)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Giovanni Palestrina: Exsultate Deo (1580)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Prelude (1967)

Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 (1772)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

William Bolcom: Glad Rag (1967)

John Novacek: Intoxication Rag (1998)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 in E-Flat (1800)

19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio with Bill O’Connell

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Sergei Prokofiev” Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111

21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 in F (1875)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b (1892)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)