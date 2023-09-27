© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Joe Henderson     Relaxin' At Camarillo   My One and Only Love

      Jimmy Rushing     And the Smith Girls     Shipwrecked Blues

      Gerald Wilson     Portraits   Paco

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Mike Garrick      Cold Mountain     First Born

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Going Home Blues

                  

      Wycliffe Gordon   United Soul Experience  Corey's Competition

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  The Train and the River

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Joe Haynes  The Return  Peregrination

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Mambo Y Tumbao

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      Early Autumn

      Jacques Lesure    When She Smiles   Gregory Is Here

      Kelly Jefferson   Rituals     Rituals

                  

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing at All   But not for me

      Red Garland Can't See For Looking   Soon

      Gene Ammons Boss Soul   Travelin'

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles     Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Walt Weiskopf     Diamonds and Other Jewels     Black Diamond

      Shawn Purcell     180   A Long Stroll

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    Oleo

      Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     The Colorado Experiment

      Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding

      Evan Christopher  Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble

      Martin Taylor     Two's Company     Gone With The Wind

      Art Tatum   Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter   A Foggy Day

                  

      Ellis Marsalis    Ellis Marsalis Trio     Chapter One

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Slow Hot Wind

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  Midnight Blue

      Yaya3 Yaya3 Slow Orbit

      Kate McGarry      The Subject Tonight Is Love   Secret Love

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Howard Roberts    Good Pickins      Will You Still Be Mine

      Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin Voodoo

      Kenny Burrell/Jimmy Smith     Blue Bash   Blue Bash

                  

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  In A Sentimental Mood

      Alan Ferber Up High/Dow Low   Violet Soul

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Anchor In The Path

      Louis Bellson     Louie Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Jinrikisha

      Dave Douglas      Live at the Jazz Standard     Indian Point

      Wynton Marsalis   Think of One      Fuchsia

      Kenny Garrett     Black Hope  Spanish Go around

      Carmell Jones     Business Meetin'  Business Meetin'

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

David Lang: light moving (2012)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Celebration (1938)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture (1831)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

Richard Strauss: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 2 (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Sergei Prokofiev: Pastoral Sonatina (1932)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino (1913)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emilio Balcarce: La bordona (1958)

Mario Broeders: Milonga pampeana (2008)

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D 'Fandango' (1799)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade Suite (1922)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Giovanni Palestrina: Exsultate Deo (1580)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Prelude (1967)

Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 (1772)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

William Bolcom: Glad Rag (1967)

John Novacek: Intoxication Rag (1998)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 in E-Flat (1800)

 

19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio with Bill O’Connell

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Sergei Prokofiev” Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111

 

21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 in F (1875)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b (1892)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)

 

