WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love
Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues
Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights
Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born
Marc Copland Both/And Bookends
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues
Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Joe Haynes The Return Peregrination
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao
Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here
Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals
Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me
Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon
Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding
Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble
Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind
Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Chapter One
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger
Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue
Yaya3 Yaya3 Slow Orbit
Kate McGarry The Subject Tonight Is Love Secret Love
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom
Howard Roberts Good Pickins Will You Still Be Mine
Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin Voodoo
Kenny Burrell/Jimmy Smith Blue Bash Blue Bash
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood
Alan Ferber Up High/Dow Low Violet Soul
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Anchor In The Path
Louis Bellson Louie Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles
Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha
Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard Indian Point
Wynton Marsalis Think of One Fuchsia
Kenny Garrett Black Hope Spanish Go around
Carmell Jones Business Meetin' Business Meetin'
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)
David Lang: light moving (2012)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Celebration (1938)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture (1831)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)
Richard Strauss: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 2 (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)
Sergei Prokofiev: Pastoral Sonatina (1932)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)
Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino (1913)
Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)
Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)
Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Emilio Balcarce: La bordona (1958)
Mario Broeders: Milonga pampeana (2008)
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D 'Fandango' (1799)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade Suite (1922)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)
Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G (1943)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Giovanni Palestrina: Exsultate Deo (1580)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Prelude (1967)
Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)
Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)
Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 (1772)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
William Bolcom: Glad Rag (1967)
John Novacek: Intoxication Rag (1998)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 in E-Flat (1800)
19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio with Bill O’Connell
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Sergei Prokofiev” Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111
21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 in F (1875)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)
Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)
Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b (1892)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)