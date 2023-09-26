© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-27-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Dance Of The Elders

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Virtue Signals

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Sasha Dobson      Girl Talk   The Great City

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2  Fat Cat

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      Rio

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Sweet Love Of Mine

      Ryan Kisor  One Finger Snap   Tin Tin Deo

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   How Long Blues

                  

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Wandering

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow    The Feeling Within

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Jaki Byard  Out Front   Searchlight

      Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room    Temptation

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has a Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Corridors

                  

      Randy Weston      The Spirits of our Ancestors  The Healers [Instrumental]

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Ms. Lastrassi

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Born To Be Blue

      Thelonious Monk   Live at Newport 1963 & 1965   Ruby My Dear

      Stan Getz   People Time Stablemates

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Discover

      Daniel Bingert    Berit in Space    Lost Keys

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad At Me      God Bless The Child

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries  Sea Changes

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated      Detour Ahead

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Lullaby In D

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   There Is No Greater Love

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  Highlife Suite

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew

      Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton     Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet      Taking A Chance On Love

      Benny Carter      3/4/5 The   Moon Song

      Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club     These Foolish Things

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Con Alma

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance  Subdued

      Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins     Jazz Reunion      If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

      George Coleman    Live At Smalls Jazz Club      My Funny Valentine

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Easy Talk

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Brown Down

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol 3      Tune Up

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

                  

      Marc Copland      And I Love Her    Day And Night

      Karrin Allyson   Daydream    I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction are You Heading?  Safe Corners

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     The Sound Of Water

      R Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Silhouette

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Zanzibar

      Quincy Jones      The Quintessence  Robot Portrait

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   SmackAMac

      T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)

Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: In the Beginning...And there was Light! (1798)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 2 (1778)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Johann Abraham Peter Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Hildegard von Bingen: Caritas habundat in omnia (1150)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

John Knowles Paine: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Waltz (1853)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

Artie Shaw: Clarinet Concerto (1940)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro (1745)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber SymphonyCelebrating Ohio Composers, recorded 9/18/2022, Gamble Auditorium, BW University

Hale Smith: Introductions, Cadenzas and Interludes

Marilyn Shrude: Chant

Julia Perry: Pastoral

Steven Smith: Chromo-Synchrony

Nicholas Underhill: Pulp Schumann

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)

