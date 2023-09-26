WCLV Program Guide 09-27-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Dance Of The Elders

Brad Turner The Magnificent Virtue Signals

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Sasha Dobson Girl Talk The Great City

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2 Fat Cat

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Sweet Love Of Mine

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town How Long Blues

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight

Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors

Randy Weston The Spirits of our Ancestors The Healers [Instrumental]

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Ms. Lastrassi

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Born To Be Blue

Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 & 1965 Ruby My Dear

Stan Getz People Time Stablemates

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Lost Keys

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad At Me God Bless The Child

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew

Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love

Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Moon Song

Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk

Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night

Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water

R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac

T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)

Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: In the Beginning...And there was Light! (1798)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 2 (1778)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Johann Abraham Peter Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Hildegard von Bingen: Caritas habundat in omnia (1150)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

John Knowles Paine: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Waltz (1853)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

Artie Shaw: Clarinet Concerto (1940)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro (1745)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Symphony – Celebrating Ohio Composers, recorded 9/18/2022, Gamble Auditorium, BW University

Hale Smith: Introductions, Cadenzas and Interludes

Marilyn Shrude: Chant

Julia Perry: Pastoral

Steven Smith: Chromo-Synchrony

Nicholas Underhill: Pulp Schumann

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)