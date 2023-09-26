WCLV Program Guide 09-27-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Dance Of The Elders
Brad Turner The Magnificent Virtue Signals
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Sasha Dobson Girl Talk The Great City
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2 Fat Cat
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Sweet Love Of Mine
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town How Long Blues
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering
Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds
Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight
Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It
Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors
Randy Weston The Spirits of our Ancestors The Healers [Instrumental]
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Ms. Lastrassi
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Born To Be Blue
Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 & 1965 Ruby My Dear
Stan Getz People Time Stablemates
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Lost Keys
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad At Me God Bless The Child
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite
Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew
Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love
Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Moon Song
Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things
Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued
Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)
George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk
Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night
Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water
R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette
Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar
Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait
James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac
T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)
Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: In the Beginning...And there was Light! (1798)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 2 (1778)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)
Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)
Hildegard von Bingen: Caritas habundat in omnia (1150)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
John Knowles Paine: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Waltz (1853)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 (1845)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions (1914)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)
Artie Shaw: Clarinet Concerto (1940)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)
Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro (1745)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)
Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)
Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)
Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)
Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Symphony – Celebrating Ohio Composers, recorded 9/18/2022, Gamble Auditorium, BW University
Hale Smith: Introductions, Cadenzas and Interludes
Marilyn Shrude: Chant
Julia Perry: Pastoral
Steven Smith: Chromo-Synchrony
Nicholas Underhill: Pulp Schumann
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)
Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)
Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)
Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)
Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)