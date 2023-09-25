© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alan Broadbent    Live At Maybeck Recital Hall  Nardis

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Herbie Hancock    Takin' Off  The Maze

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Miles Davis Kind of Blue      All Blues

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Mood Indigo

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    Broadway

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      John Scofield     Time on My Hands  Since You Asked

                  

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     Paco's Theme

      George Cables     I'm All Smiles    Besame Mucho

      Horace Silver     Serenade to a Soul Sister     Kindred Spirits

      Doc Cheatham/N Payton   Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton      Black And Blue

      Nicholas Payton   From This Moment  Taking A Chance On Love

      McBride/Payton/Whitfield      Fingerpainting    Driftin'

      Nicholas Payton   Smoke Sessions    No Lonely Nights

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

                  

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Pacá Por Juanito

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Ypsilon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Alright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

      Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders   _Cantus Bradus

      Brad Mehldau      Day Is Done Day Is Done

      Big John Patton   Boogaloo    Milk and Honey

      Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Scott Wendholt    From Now One      Times Past

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

      Kenny Wheeler     Gnu High    Gnu Suite

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Joe Williams      Everyday I Have The Blues     Just A Dream

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project  Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

      Tina Brooks Minor Move  Minor Move

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Plays Duke Ellington    It Don't Mean A Thing

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Back Road

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Close Your Eyes

      Le Boeuf Brothers Hush  Walk Downs

      Marc Copland      Someday     Round She Goes

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

                  

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     Yama

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Jimmy Cobb  Cobb's Groove     Sweet and Lovely

      James P Johson     James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen      Walkin' The Dog

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Gerry Mulligan    Jeru  Blue Boy

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Robert Piket      Solo  Litha

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' (1844)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra (1941)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance (1934)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2 (1822)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Floro Meliton Ugarte: Vidala (1948)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Manuel de Falla: Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' (1939)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite (1921)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)

Boris Blacher: Variations on a Theme of Paganini (1947)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Georges Delerue: Contempt: Camille (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

George Gershwin: Nice Work If You Can Get It (1937)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1871)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance (1927)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

Arts & Culture