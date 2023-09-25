WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy

John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme

George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho

Horace Silver Serenade to a Soul Sister Kindred Spirits

Doc Cheatham/N Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Black And Blue

Nicholas Payton From This Moment Taking A Chance On Love

McBride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Driftin'

Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders _Cantus Bradus

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done

Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey

Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington It Don't Mean A Thing

Joe Henderson Our Thing Back Road

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Close Your Eyes

Le Boeuf Brothers Hush Walk Downs

Marc Copland Someday Round She Goes

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely

James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Robert Piket Solo Litha

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' (1844)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra (1941)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance (1934)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2 (1822)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Floro Meliton Ugarte: Vidala (1948)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Manuel de Falla: Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' (1939)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite (1921)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)

Boris Blacher: Variations on a Theme of Paganini (1947)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Georges Delerue: Contempt: Camille (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

George Gershwin: Nice Work If You Can Get It (1937)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1871)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance (1927)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)