Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

                  

      Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions   Quiet Confidence

      Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

      Ted Nash    Somewhere Else    Something's Coming

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Ristra! Ristra!

      Mike Clark  Kosen Rufu  One For Mganga

      Rene Marie  How Can I Keep from Singing   Afro Blue

      Tommy Flanagan    Condado Beach     Milestones

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    It Could Happen To You

      Misha Mengelberg  Who's Bridge      Rumbone

                  

      Greg Chako  A Place For Bass Base Mode

      East Down Septet  Channel Surfing   The Downside

      Bobby Watson      Round trip  Sweet Dreams

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Good Bait

      Lee Morgan  Indeed      Roccus

      Classical Jazz Quartet  Plays Bach  Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

      Dave Holland      Not For Nothin'   For All You Are

      Lee Konitz  Inside Hi-Fi      Star Eyes

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Donald Harrison   The Survivor      Cool Breeze

      Kenny Barron/Dave Holland     Without Deception I Remember When

      James P Johnson   Snowy Morning Blues     Carolina Shout

      Vic Dickenson     Nice Work   Nice Work If You Can Get It

      Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Book Of Secrets

                  

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' the Blues     Screamin' the Blues

      Johnny Coles      Little Johnny C   Heavy Legs

      Horace Silver     Horace-Scope      Where You At

      Shirley Horn      You're My Thrill  Why Don't You Do Right

      Grant Green Matador     Bedouin

      Terri Lyne Carrington   New Standards Vol 1     Ima

      Steve Davis Update      Daydream

      Bill Evans  Alone (Again)     The Touch of Your Lips

                  

      Junior Mance      Live At Café Loup Blue Monk

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Sam Rivers  Purple Violets    Where to Go

      David Sills Down the Line     Beatrice

      Buster Williams   Unalome     Estate

      Stan Getz   West Coast Jazz   Summertime

      Gerry Mulligan    A Concert in Jazz Summer's Over

      Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Autumn Leaves

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat (1770)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Homeward Bound' (1892)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Traditional: The Bold Grenadier

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer (1847)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Sergei Prokofiev: Moderato from Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Liza' (1973)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 48 in C (1790)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Hans Gál: Buffoneria from Symphony No. 4 (1974)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz (1975)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos' (2017)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 in C (1838)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F (1957)

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Candelario Huízar: Imágenes (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)

