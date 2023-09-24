WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You
C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk
Adam Levy Spry There's Always One
Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence
Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now
Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!
Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga
Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue
Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones
Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You
Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone
Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode
East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside
Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams
Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait
Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus
Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement
Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are
Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Donald Harrison The Survivor Cool Breeze
Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Without Deception I Remember When
James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Carolina Shout
Vic Dickenson Nice Work Nice Work If You Can Get It
Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells
Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Book Of Secrets
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues
Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs
Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At
Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right
Grant Green Matador Bedouin
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
Steve Davis Update Daydream
Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips
Junior Mance Live At Café Loup Blue Monk
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights
Sam Rivers Purple Violets Where to Go
David Sills Down the Line Beatrice
Buster Williams Unalome Estate
Stan Getz West Coast Jazz Summertime
Gerry Mulligan A Concert in Jazz Summer's Over
Benny Golson Gone With Golson Autumn Leaves
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat (1770)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Homeward Bound' (1892)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Traditional: The Bold Grenadier
John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)
Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)
Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)
Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer (1847)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)
Sergei Prokofiev: Moderato from Flute Sonata in D (1943)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Liza' (1973)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 48 in C (1790)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)
Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)
Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)
George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)
Hans Gál: Buffoneria from Symphony No. 4 (1974)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)
John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz (1975)
Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)
Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos' (2017)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 in C (1838)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)
Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F (1957)
Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Candelario Huízar: Imágenes (1919)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)
Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)