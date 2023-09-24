WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk

Adam Levy Spry There's Always One

Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence

Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!

Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga

Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue

Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones

Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You

Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone

Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode

East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside

Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait

Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Donald Harrison The Survivor Cool Breeze

Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Without Deception I Remember When

James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Carolina Shout

Vic Dickenson Nice Work Nice Work If You Can Get It

Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Book Of Secrets

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues

Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs

Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At

Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right

Grant Green Matador Bedouin

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

Steve Davis Update Daydream

Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips

Junior Mance Live At Café Loup Blue Monk

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Sam Rivers Purple Violets Where to Go

David Sills Down the Line Beatrice

Buster Williams Unalome Estate

Stan Getz West Coast Jazz Summertime

Gerry Mulligan A Concert in Jazz Summer's Over

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Autumn Leaves

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat (1770)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Homeward Bound' (1892)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Traditional: The Bold Grenadier

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer (1847)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Sergei Prokofiev: Moderato from Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Liza' (1973)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 48 in C (1790)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Hans Gál: Buffoneria from Symphony No. 4 (1974)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz (1975)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos' (2017)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 in C (1838)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F (1957)

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Candelario Huízar: Imágenes (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)