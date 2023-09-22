WCLV Program Guide 09-24-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Buddy Rich, Trios, My Romance
Count Basie et al, Jam Session No. 4s Blues for the Count
Diva Jazz Orchestra, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’
Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, Single-Cell Jitterbug
Jason Mingledorf, Start, Hide and Seek
Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Keep Talking
Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Cornbread
Mike Clark, Kosen Rufu, Hat and Beard
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Freedom Jazz Dance
Eddie Harris, The In Sound, Love for Sale
Roberto Magris, High Quote, The Changing Scene
John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train
John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Tranesome
John Coltrane, Africa Brass, , Blues Minor
Alex Cole – Carl Michel, Emergence, After the Rain
Chad McCullough, Charm of Impossibilities, Retroactive Resonance
John Coltrane – Don Cherry, The Avant-Garde, Focus on Sanity
Sharon Minemoto, Dark Night, Bright Stars, Supermoon
Teri Parker, Shaping the Invisible, Segment
Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, Song for Mary Lou
Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, Aries (from Zodiac Suite)
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Till Tomorrow
Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs, Marc Seales Perception Can't Find My Way Back Home
Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip
Randy Brecker, Kim Waters, David Mann, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Sanford and Son
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Maceo Parker, NDR Big Band Soul Classics I Wish
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Phil Woods Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)
Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway For All We Know
Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria
Emily Remler, James Williams, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 In Your Own Sweet Way
Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown
Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Jay Anderson The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue All Blues
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered
Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent Romain
Bill Evans Something For You Here Is Something For You
Eliane Elias Something For You Here Is Something For You
Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Solar
Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk
Stephane Grappelli, George Mraz, Roy Haynes, Michel Petrucciani Flamingo These Foolish Things
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Shades of Light
Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend
Steve Khan, Gabriela Anders, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Randy Brecker Borrowed Time Luna Y Arena
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Stella By Starlight
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born
Joe Pass Unforgettable Round Midnight
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common What Kind of Fool Am I
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Closer
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)
Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)
Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Isabelle Demers at the Proms - The irrepressible and ever resilient Canadian virtuoso shares here light with the audience at the Royal Albert Hall
RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Demers): Die Meistersinger Prelude.
RACHEL LAURIN: Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 89, fr 12 Short Pieces Volume 6 (world premiere performance).
J.S.BACH (trans. Dupré): Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 146.
SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR: 3 Impromptus Isabelle Demers (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison & Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall, London, England) (r. 8/26/23)
HENRY MARTIN: Fugue No. 7 in E Isabelle Demers (1993 Fisk-Rosales/Edith Bates Old Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX) Pipedreams 1004
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Singing into Autumn - As Fall officially begins, this edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on the wonders of nature, of creation, and the changing seasons, with great sacred choral and organ music, and stirring hymns
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Ignacio de Jerúsalem: Polychoral Mass in D (1760)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Antonio Vivaldi: Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins (1711)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)
John Rutter: Open Thou Mine Eyes (1980)
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)
Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
John Rutter: Gloria (1974)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Igor Stravinsky: Duo Concertante Movement 4: Gigue Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Marta Aznavoorian, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade mélancolique in B-flat Minor, Op. 2 Ji Yoon Park, violin; Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Mikko Franck, conductor Auditorium, Radio France Broadcasting House, Paris, France
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stephen Farrand from calling from Freeport, ME
Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Après un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor
Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones De La Puna Alice K. Dade, flute; Scott Yoo and Aurelia Duca, violins; Clinton Dewing, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello Festival Mozaic, Mission San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, CA
Maurice Ravel: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello Adam Golka, piano; Robert Uchida, violin; Madeleine Kabat, cello Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela No. 2 from Legends, Op. 22 Tamara Winston, English horn; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Gabriel Cabezas, cello
Ellen Reid: West Coast Sky Eternal
Gabriella Smith: Lost Coast
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No 2—Yefim Bronfman, piano; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/14/2022
Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)
Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)
Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)
Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)
Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)
Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)
Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong
Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano
Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano
Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano
Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano
Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns.
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Samuel Barber: Piano Concerto (1962)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Larry Baker: Fold J. W. Turner, cello
Larry Baker: When Air is Not Enough J. W. Turner, cello
Kevin Krumenauer: Aeonian Pulse (2015) Kent State University Orchestra/Charles Latshaw, cond.
Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts Regina Mushabac, cello
Keith Fitch: Piano Quartet “Last Words” (2014) Steven Rose, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Kathryn Brown, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars - James Free
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)
William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)
Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)
Traditional: O Waly, Waly
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Michel Colombier: Emmanuel (1971)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)