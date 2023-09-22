WCLV Program Guide 09-24-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Buddy Rich, Trios, My Romance

Count Basie et al, Jam Session No. 4s Blues for the Count

Diva Jazz Orchestra, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’

Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, Single-Cell Jitterbug

Jason Mingledorf, Start, Hide and Seek

Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Keep Talking

Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Cornbread

Mike Clark, Kosen Rufu, Hat and Beard

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Freedom Jazz Dance

Eddie Harris, The In Sound, Love for Sale

Roberto Magris, High Quote, The Changing Scene

John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Tranesome

John Coltrane, Africa Brass, , Blues Minor

Alex Cole – Carl Michel, Emergence, After the Rain

Chad McCullough, Charm of Impossibilities, Retroactive Resonance

John Coltrane – Don Cherry, The Avant-Garde, Focus on Sanity

Sharon Minemoto, Dark Night, Bright Stars, Supermoon

Teri Parker, Shaping the Invisible, Segment

Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, Song for Mary Lou

Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, Aries (from Zodiac Suite)

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Till Tomorrow

Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs, Marc Seales Perception Can't Find My Way Back Home

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Randy Brecker, Kim Waters, David Mann, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Sanford and Son

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Maceo Parker, NDR Big Band Soul Classics I Wish

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Phil Woods Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway For All We Know

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Emily Remler, James Williams, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 In Your Own Sweet Way

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Jay Anderson The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue All Blues

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent Romain

Bill Evans Something For You Here Is Something For You

Eliane Elias Something For You Here Is Something For You

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Solar

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Stephane Grappelli, George Mraz, Roy Haynes, Michel Petrucciani Flamingo These Foolish Things

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Shades of Light

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Steve Khan, Gabriela Anders, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Randy Brecker Borrowed Time Luna Y Arena

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Stella By Starlight

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Joe Pass Unforgettable Round Midnight

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common What Kind of Fool Am I

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Closer

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Isabelle Demers at the Proms - The irrepressible and ever resilient Canadian virtuoso shares here light with the audience at the Royal Albert Hall

RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Demers): Die Meistersinger Prelude.

RACHEL LAURIN: Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 89, fr 12 Short Pieces Volume 6 (world premiere performance).

J.S.BACH (trans. Dupré): Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 146.

SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR: 3 Impromptus Isabelle Demers (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison & Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall, London, England) (r. 8/26/23)

HENRY MARTIN: Fugue No. 7 in E Isabelle Demers (1993 Fisk-Rosales/Edith Bates Old Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX) Pipedreams 1004

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Singing into Autumn - As Fall officially begins, this edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on the wonders of nature, of creation, and the changing seasons, with great sacred choral and organ music, and stirring hymns

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Ignacio de Jerúsalem: Polychoral Mass in D (1760)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins (1711)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

John Rutter: Open Thou Mine Eyes (1980)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Igor Stravinsky: Duo Concertante Movement 4: Gigue Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade mélancolique in B-flat Minor, Op. 2 Ji Yoon Park, violin; Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra; Mikko Franck, conductor Auditorium, Radio France Broadcasting House, Paris, France

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stephen Farrand from calling from Freeport, ME

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Après un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones De La Puna Alice K. Dade, flute; Scott Yoo and Aurelia Duca, violins; Clinton Dewing, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello Festival Mozaic, Mission San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, CA

Maurice Ravel: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello Adam Golka, piano; Robert Uchida, violin; Madeleine Kabat, cello Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela No. 2 from Legends, Op. 22 Tamara Winston, English horn; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Gabriel Cabezas, cello

Ellen Reid: West Coast Sky Eternal

Gabriella Smith: Lost Coast

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No 2—Yefim Bronfman, piano; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong

Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano

Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano

Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano

Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano

Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Samuel Barber: Piano Concerto (1962)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Fold J. W. Turner, cello

Larry Baker: When Air is Not Enough J. W. Turner, cello

Kevin Krumenauer: Aeonian Pulse (2015) Kent State University Orchestra/Charles Latshaw, cond.

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts Regina Mushabac, cello

Keith Fitch: Piano Quartet “Last Words” (2014) Steven Rose, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Kathryn Brown, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars - James Free

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Traditional: O Waly, Waly

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Michel Colombier: Emmanuel (1971)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)