WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Rich Perry O Grande amor O Grande Amor

Woody Shaw Cassandranite Three Muses

Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Sam Taylor Let It Go Angel Face

Anat Cohen Noir No Moon At All

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Vincent Herring Don't Let Go Don't Let It Go

Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast D As In David

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Brandee Younger New Life Windmills

Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision

Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice

Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)

Trio Linguae Signals Signals

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In G Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

Dimitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Ray Brown Summertime Honeysuckle rose

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Departures

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Time

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag

Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson RecordaMe

Joe Locke Very Early Effendi

Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay

Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment

John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love

Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation

Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself

Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Sweet As Bear Meat

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful NoiZZ Jeeps Blues

Cory Weeds Explosion East of the Village

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Composition

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

Jay Thomas I Always Knew You Don't Know What Love Is

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Warren Vache Talk To Me Baby The Eels Nephew

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

Ralph Moore Round Trip Monique

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927)

Alexander Scriabin: Two Poèmes (1913)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Clive Richardson: Beachcomber (1949)

Traditional: The Canadian Set

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Summer 3 (2012)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)

Bruce Adolphe: My Inner Brahms (2013)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

David Lang: protect yourself from infection (2019)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C (1770)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13 in G (1770)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta (1982)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat (1815)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Keith Emerson: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)

François Dompierre: Mario: Theme (1984)