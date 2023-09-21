© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2023

WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2023

Published September 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

      Rich Perry  O Grande amor     O Grande Amor

      Woody Shaw  Cassandranite     Three Muses

      Tawanda     Smile You And the Night And the Music

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Sam Taylor  Let It Go   Angel Face

      Anat Cohen  Noir  No Moon At All

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Vincent Herring   Don't Let Go      Don't Let It Go

      Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast    D As In David

                  

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Windmills

      Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson     The Mysteries     Dances of Sappho

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Lucid Vision

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      Cedar Tree

      Vince Ector Live at the Side Door   Sister Ruth

      Thelonious Monk   Big Band/Quartet  Played Twice

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Water From An Ancient Well    Mannenberg (revisited)

                  

      Trio Linguae      Signals     Signals

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Plucky

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In G Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

      Dimitry Baevsky   The Composers     Three Wishes

      Ray Brown   Summertime  Honeysuckle rose

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Departures

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

      Fonnesbaek/Kauflin      Danish Rain Windows

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Base Time

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississippi  Blue Drag

      Nicholas Payton   Trumpet Legacy    Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

      Artemis     In Real Time      Slink

      Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson    RecordaMe

      Joe Locke   Very Early  Effendi

      Billie Holiday    All or Nothing At All  Our love is here to stay

      Charles Mingus    The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus    The Spur Of The Moment

      John Abercrombie/Joe Beck     Coincidence Beautiful Love

                  

      Zoot Sims   Hawthorne Nights  Main Stem

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Ny Jazz Collective      Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven    Emotivation

      Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous     Autumn In New York

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Renee Rosnes      For the Moment    Thinking To Myself

      Andy Bey    Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters  Squeeze Me

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    HiFly

                  

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   Sweet As Bear Meat

      JOI Jazz Orchestra       A Joiful NoiZZ   Jeeps Blues

      Cory Weeds  Explosion   East of the Village

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading?  Composition

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     You Don't Know What Love Is

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Warren Vache      Talk To Me Baby   The Eels Nephew

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      Ralph Moore Round Trip  Monique

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927)

Alexander Scriabin: Two Poèmes (1913)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Clive Richardson: Beachcomber (1949)

Traditional: The Canadian Set

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Summer 3 (2012)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)

Bruce Adolphe: My Inner Brahms (2013)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

David Lang: protect yourself from infection (2019)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C (1770)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13 in G (1770)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta (1982)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat (1815)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Keith Emerson: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 (1727)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)

François Dompierre: Mario: Theme (1984)

