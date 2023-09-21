Cleveland Chamber Symphony Celebrates Ohio Composers on WCLV's Ovations

This week on WCLV's Ovations it’s “Music that Dares to Explore,” as the Cleveland Chamber Symphony presents a program called “Celebrating Ohio Composers.” Music director Steven Smith leads a program of works by Hale Smith, Marilyn Shrude and Julia Perry. There will also be music by Steven Smith himself, and the world premiere of the chamber symphony version of Pulp Schumann, by Cleveland Heights composer Nicholas Underhill. Join host Mark Satola for an exciting venture into the realm of music you will be happy to make the acquaintance of. It all happens Wednesday night, September 27, at 8 on WCLV 90.3 FM, and online at wclv.org.