5 things to do in NEO: ‘Fashion After Dark,’ Ashtabula barn quilt trail and more

‘Fashion After Dark’

Travel back in time to 19th century Cleveland with a new exhibit at the Cleveland History Center. “Fashion After Dark” is an immersive experience inside the Hay-McKinney Mansion designed to transport attendees back to an evening on Euclid Avenue. With the help of bulbs that mimic gaslight, rooms in the mansion are brought to life through sets of decoration and fashion from the era. The exhibit is on display until June 30, 2024.

Ashtabula County barn quilt trail

Explore the outdoors and some niche art before the end of the summer on the Ashtabula County barn quilt trail this weekend. Since its launch in 2014, the trail has grown to include 115 locations including wineries, working farms and historical sites. Barn quilts are created by painting a quilt-like pattern on a piece of plywood to commemorate a historical event or family history. These quilts can hang on various structures including barns and covered bridges. A map of quilt locations and surrounding attractions can be found online.



‘Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812’

Enjoy the Northeast Ohio premiere of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” an electropop opera composed by award winning Lakewood native Dave Malloy. Inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” the show follows Natasha and family friend Pierre as they struggle to restore Natasha’s reputation after she’s bewitched by the handsome Anatole. Onstage café and bar seating options immerse viewers in Tolstoy’s world. Traditional seats, club chairs and private boxes are also available. The show opens Friday and run until Oct. 8 at the Hanna Theatre in Playhouse Square



‘Nocturne’

Neoclassical ballet and 19th century piano work together in “Nocturne,” a new piece from Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe. The show features Frédéric Chopin compositions performed live by artist-in-residence Gerardo Teissonnière. Teissonnière plays center stage on a Steinway grand piano as company dancers move around him. The show debuts this weekend alongside performances of “Pas de Dix” and “Carmen.” Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Connor Palace in Playhouse Square.

ArtFest and Carnation City Food Truck Rally

Artfest and Carnation City Food Truck Rally at the University of Mount Union will please your eyes, ears and tastebuds this Saturday with more than 40 arts vendors and about 10 food stands. Area artists showcase work in various mediums including watercolor, ceramics, jewelry and more with live demonstrations at vendor booths occurring from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Food stands include Cheezylicious Food Truck, Koda’s Shaved Ice and more. Northeast Ohio-based performers, It’s About Time and Rock Salt and Nails are scheduled to perform throughout the afternoon.