© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      Parris In April

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Virtue Signals

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Charles Mingus    Jazz Portraits-Mingus in Wonderland Alice's Wonderland

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      While We Have Time

      Greg Hopkins      Quintology  Waltz For Charlie

      Bill Evans  Since We Met      Time Remembered

      Vincent Herring   Hard Times  Hard Work

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Makaya McCraven   Universal Beings  Young Genius

                  

      Count Basie At Newport  Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today

      Count Basie At Newport  Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)

      Count Basie At Newport  Evenin'

      Archie Shepp      Tray of Silver    If you could see me now

      Lee Morgan  Infinity    Miss Nettie B.

      Thomas Linger     Out In It   Incantation

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Down South

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky Do

      Bobby Hutcherson  Good Bait   Love Samba

                  

      Chet Baker  Chet Baker and Crew     Medium Rock

      Freddie Hubbard   Hub Cap     Osie Mae

      Dmitri Methany    Cascadia    Dark Eyes

      Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles    Heavy Love  Taking A Chance On Love

      Count Basie 88 Basie Street   Sunday At The Savoy

      Keith Jarrett     The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me

      Ruby Braff  Cornet Chop Suey  It Had to Be You

      Dmitry Baevsky    The Composers     Gaslight

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gerry Mulligan    Darn That Dream   Noblesse

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      T Flanagan  Solo Piano  Isn't It Romantic

      Sonny Criss Jazz USA    More Than You Know

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Line For Lyons

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    Tickle Toe

      Horace Silver     Further Explorations    Safari

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

                  

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      On and on

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Christina

      Steve Davis For Real    Days Gone By

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Glenntleman

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     You shall plant a tree

      Herbie Hancock    The River   Both Sides Now

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet      Funk In Deep Freeze

                  

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Lean Years

      Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra Live in Swing City      Cottontail

      Fred Hersch Alive at the Village Vanguard From This Moment On

      Mike Clark  Kosen Rufu  Distance Between Leaves

      Johnny Coles      Little Johnny C   My Sweet Passion

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Day Breaks

      Charles Lloyd     Trios-Chapel Live Ay Amor [Live]

      Tawanda     Smile Sister Moon

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Leroy Anderson: The Penny Whistle Song (1951)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: Gerusalem! (1842)

Fred K. Huffer: March 'Black Jack' (1918)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-Sharp (1809)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in A (1773)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Au bord d'une source (1854)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr: Ego dixi, Domine (1620)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Hoyt Curtin: The Flintstones: Theme (1961)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Traditional: La Komida la Manyana

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1853)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire/Jennette Sorrell – A Return to Bach’s Coffeehouse, recorded 5/12/2023

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos R 564—Alan Choos, violin; Emi Tanabe, violin; Rene Schiffer, cello; Rebecca Landell Reed, cello

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in g minor for Recorder ‘La Notte’ R 439—Daphna Mor, recorder

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in c Minor for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060R—Debra Nagy, oboe; Susanna Perry Gilmore, violin

Georg Phillip Telemann: Chaconne from Overture-Suite in f minor TWV 55:f1

Georg Phillip Telemann: Concerto in e minor for Flute and Recorder TWV 52:e1—Kathie Stewart, flauto traverso; Daphna Mor, recorder

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Joel Puckett: Duo Concerto (2012)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

Arts & Culture