WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs Parris In April

Brad Turner The Magnificent Virtue Signals

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Charles Mingus Jazz Portraits-Mingus in Wonderland Alice's Wonderland

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time While We Have Time

Greg Hopkins Quintology Waltz For Charlie

Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered

Vincent Herring Hard Times Hard Work

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Makaya McCraven Universal Beings Young Genius

Count Basie At Newport Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today

Count Basie At Newport Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)

Count Basie At Newport Evenin'

Archie Shepp Tray of Silver If you could see me now

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Thomas Linger Out In It Incantation

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky Do

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Love Samba

Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Medium Rock

Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Osie Mae

Dmitri Methany Cascadia Dark Eyes

Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles Heavy Love Taking A Chance On Love

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy

Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gerry Mulligan Darn That Dream Noblesse

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

T Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic

Sonny Criss Jazz USA More Than You Know

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Line For Lyons

Art Pepper The Way it Was Tickle Toe

Horace Silver Further Explorations Safari

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Stephane Spira In Between Glenntleman

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Bobo Stenson Spheres You shall plant a tree

Herbie Hancock The River Both Sides Now

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet Funk In Deep Freeze

Pat Martino Undeniable Lean Years

Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra Live in Swing City Cottontail

Fred Hersch Alive at the Village Vanguard From This Moment On

Mike Clark Kosen Rufu Distance Between Leaves

Johnny Coles Little Johnny C My Sweet Passion

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Day Breaks

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Live Ay Amor [Live]

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Leroy Anderson: The Penny Whistle Song (1951)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: Gerusalem! (1842)

Fred K. Huffer: March 'Black Jack' (1918)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-Sharp (1809)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in A (1773)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Au bord d'une source (1854)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr: Ego dixi, Domine (1620)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Hoyt Curtin: The Flintstones: Theme (1961)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Traditional: La Komida la Manyana

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1853)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire/Jennette Sorrell – A Return to Bach’s Coffeehouse, recorded 5/12/2023

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos R 564—Alan Choos, violin; Emi Tanabe, violin; Rene Schiffer, cello; Rebecca Landell Reed, cello

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in g minor for Recorder ‘La Notte’ R 439—Daphna Mor, recorder

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in c Minor for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060R—Debra Nagy, oboe; Susanna Perry Gilmore, violin

Georg Phillip Telemann: Chaconne from Overture-Suite in f minor TWV 55:f1

Georg Phillip Telemann: Concerto in e minor for Flute and Recorder TWV 52:e1—Kathie Stewart, flauto traverso; Daphna Mor, recorder

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Joel Puckett: Duo Concerto (2012)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)