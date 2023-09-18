© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-19-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Dark one

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Sotho Blue

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   The Very Thought Of You

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Adam Levy   Spry  Vermouth

      Planet Jazz  In Orbit    Dawn On The Desert

      George Kahn Straight Ahead    Thieves In The Temple

                  

      Roger Kellaway    Maybeck Recital Hall    Close Your Eyes

      Kevin Eubanks     Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Night Dreamer

      Lonnie Smith      Too Damn Hot      Too Damn Hot

      Libby York  DreamLand   Moonray

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

      Jeff Parker ForFolks    Four Folks

      Jimmy O'Connell   Arrhytmia   (Millie) In June

                  

      Miles Davis Cookin'     Aregin

      Reeds and Deeds   Wailin'     Stand Pat

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Take Me

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Vince Mendoza     Olympians   Miracle Child

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    The Nearness of You

      Towner Galaher    Live  One for McGriff

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      David Murray      Home  Last of the Hipmen

      Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing   Straight Street

      Oscar Peterson    Montreux '77      Things Ain't What They Used to Be

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Till Then

      Booker Ervin      Groovin' High     Groovin' High

                  

      Henry Butler The Village Swinging at the Palace

      Brad Mehldau      Seymour Reads the Constitution      Seymour Reads the Constitution!

      Gregory Porter    Take Me To The Alley    Take Me To The Alley

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Shirley Scott     Hip Twist   Violent Blues

      Quincy Davis      Q Vision    The Creeper

      J Allred/ W Gordon      Head to Head      Creole Love Call

      Marcus Roberts    The Joys of Joplin      Maple Leaf Rag

                  

      Jim Snidero San Juan    Mystery

      Jon Davis   Moving Right Along      Moment's Notice

      Lou Rawls   Stormy Monday     In the Evening When the Sun Goes Down

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     In France They Kiss On Main Street

      Alan Ferber Up High Down Low  Cherokee Louise

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Amelia

      Billy Childs      the Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Mark Turner the Ballad Sessions     Some Other Time

      Steve Davis Eloquence   Road Song

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' (1709)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

