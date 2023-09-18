WCLV Program Guide 09-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Adam Levy Spry Vermouth

Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert

George Kahn Straight Ahead Thieves In The Temple

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer

Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot

Libby York DreamLand Moonray

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

Jeff Parker ForFolks Four Folks

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhytmia (Millie) In June

Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin

Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You

Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen

Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street

Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High

Henry Butler The Village Swinging at the Palace

Brad Mehldau Seymour Reads the Constitution Seymour Reads the Constitution!

Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Take Me To The Alley

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Shirley Scott Hip Twist Violent Blues

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

J Allred/ W Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call

Marcus Roberts The Joys of Joplin Maple Leaf Rag

Jim Snidero San Juan Mystery

Jon Davis Moving Right Along Moment's Notice

Lou Rawls Stormy Monday In the Evening When the Sun Goes Down

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street

Alan Ferber Up High Down Low Cherokee Louise

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Amelia

Billy Childs the Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Mark Turner the Ballad Sessions Some Other Time

Steve Davis Eloquence Road Song

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' (1709)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)

Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)

Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'