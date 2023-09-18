WCLV Program Guide 09-19-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue
Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
Adam Levy Spry Vermouth
Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert
George Kahn Straight Ahead Thieves In The Temple
Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes
Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer
Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot
Libby York DreamLand Moonray
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red
Jeff Parker ForFolks Four Folks
Jimmy O'Connell Arrhytmia (Millie) In June
Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin
Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child
Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars
Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You
Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen
Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street
Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High
Henry Butler The Village Swinging at the Palace
Brad Mehldau Seymour Reads the Constitution Seymour Reads the Constitution!
Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Take Me To The Alley
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way
Shirley Scott Hip Twist Violent Blues
Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper
J Allred/ W Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call
Marcus Roberts The Joys of Joplin Maple Leaf Rag
Jim Snidero San Juan Mystery
Jon Davis Moving Right Along Moment's Notice
Lou Rawls Stormy Monday In the Evening When the Sun Goes Down
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street
Alan Ferber Up High Down Low Cherokee Louise
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Amelia
Billy Childs the Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Mark Turner the Ballad Sessions Some Other Time
Steve Davis Eloquence Road Song
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' (1709)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)
Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)
François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)
Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)
Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)
Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)
Joseph Haydn: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 11 (1782)
Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)
Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)
John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)
Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'