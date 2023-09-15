WCLV Program Guide 09-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Mike Clark, Plays Herbie Hancock, Toys

Mike Clark, Kosen Rufu, Hat and Beard

Joel Harrison, Anthem of Unity, Doxy

Pete Zimmer, Dust Settles, Idle Moments

Cecilia Smith, Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. 1, It’s a Grand Night for Swinging

Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, My Blue Heaven

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Juicy Lucy

Altin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Nutville

Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright

Le Coq All-Stars, Vol. 1, Rockin’ In Rhythm

Joe La Barbera Live at Sam First, Blue Notes

John La Barbera, Grooveland, Keiko’s Birthday March

Bill Cunliffe, Border Widow’s Lament, Slangelng

Jalen Baker, Be Still, ‘T’was

Patrick Cornelius, Book of Secrets, Ambition

George Russell, Ezz-thetics, Ezz-thetic

John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, When Lights are Low

Josh Nelson, LA Stories, Forward Momentum

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx

Joe Chambers, Dance Kobina, This is New

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Theodore the Thumper

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West There is No Greater Love

Babtunde Lea, Angela Wellman, Spencer Allen, Richard Howell, Alex Blake March of the Jazz Guerillas Back on Track

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 Afro Blue

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman String Quartet Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain

Chick Core, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band So In Love

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Shirley Horn, Roy Hargrove, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues

Dexter Gordon, Kenny Drew, Paul Chambers, Philly Joe Jones Dexter Gordon: Ballads Ernie's Tune

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone

Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue So What

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Blue In Green

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Tom Scott, Steve Gadd, Marcus Miller, Larry Goldings, George Duke, Terence Blanchard Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Ed Thigpen, Ron Carter, Kenny Burrell, Clark Terry Out of the Storm Heritage

Chuck Deardorf, Dawn Clement, Matt Wilson, Hans Teuber Perception Monk's Dream

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Old Folks

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Lady Bug

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together The Song Is You

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-Ditioned Brandy's Blues

Wes Montgomery, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila

Alan Joesph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Year Gustavo Dudamel

Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata

Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano

Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano

Reinhold Glière: Three Duets for Violin and Cello, Op. 39 Sarah Oates, violin; Amir Eldan, cello Maui Classical Music Festival, Makawao Union Church, Makawao, Maui, HI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Danusha Goska calling from of Paterson, NJ

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 Movement 2 Adagio Daniel Barenboim, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 117 Maxwell Quartet Bay Chamber Concerts, Rockport Opera House, Rockport, ME

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance from Saibei Suite No. 2 Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Fanny Mendelssohn: Quartet in E-flat major Castalian String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Marosszék ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, TX

Andre Messager, arr. Todd Palmer: Les Deux Pigeons: Movement 3 Pas des deux

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Alexi Kenney, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Nina Lee, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby (1943)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? (1983)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded August 2021 - Featuring some of the most exciting performances out of From the Top’s archives, host Peter Dugan brings us From the Top’s 2021 Highlights Program. We take-in a powerful performance of the opening movement of Chopin’s Sonata No. 2 Opus 35 by a young pianist from L.A.; we meet a teenage guitarist who fled Iran for religious reasons and credits music for getting him through the toughest times at a refugee camp and we enjoy a 16-year-old violinist’s showy and charismatic performance of the Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Charlotte Marckx, 16, violin, from Bellevue, WA. Performs Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Parsa Sabet, 18, guitar, from Las Vegas, NV performs Recuerdos de la Alhambra by Francisco Tárrega and Danza in E Minor by Jorge Morel

Samuel Glicklich, 17, piano, from Los Angeles, CA performs Piano Sonata No. 2, Opus 35, Mvt 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Priyanka Gohal, 16, harp, from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel

Duo Appassionato, piano duo, from the Music Institute of Chicago, Chicago Illinois with

Pianists Lauren Kim, 16 and Colin Song, 15 performs Variations on a Theme of Paganini for two pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)

Preston Jones, 17, baritone, from Fort Washington, Maryland performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Jonathan Leshnoff: Guitar Concerto (2013)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movie Quiz! Featuring arrangements played by Germany’s Vogtland Philharmonic conducted by Stefan Fraas

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It's Time for a Love Song -- An invitation to fall in love all over again with your partner in life, and we feature very special recordings made by Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Short, Barbara Cook and more.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

BBC Proms 2023

Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major

Maurice Ravel: La valse

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F 'Egyptian' (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance (1879)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)