5 things to do in NEO: Akron Latin Festival, Cleveland Museum of Art Chalk Festival and more

Akron Latin Festival

Welcome the arrival of National Hispanic Heritage Month at the third annual Akron Latin Festival Saturday. Attendees can gather at Cascade Plaza in Downtown Akron to enjoy the musical performances of DJ Coraly, Mariana Gonzalez and Sammy DeLeon. Meanwhile, featured food vendors such as Mex In' Peru, Rocoto Foods and more offer a variety of Latin cuisine, including empanadas, tacos and tres leches cake. Local artisan booths and tents dedicated to the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico are open from 3-9 p.m. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.



Chalk Festival

Everyone’s an artist at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s annual Chalk Festival. A Cleveland tradition since 1990, the festival is inspired by Italian artists who chalked the image of Raphael’s “The Sistine Madonna” outside the cathedral during the Renaissance. This year, professional artists and community members alike can create chalk art in multiple locations of the museum’s grounds. Featured artists include Sequioa Bostick, Bruno Casiano, Debra Sue Solecki and students from Cleveland Institute of Art. Festivities take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



‘DRMWRLD’

Glitter, color and fabric collide in “DRMWRLD,” a mixed-media exhibit from Cleveland-based artist Crystal Miller. A recent graduate from the Cleveland Institute of Art, Miller has a distinct style of bright, textured portraits framed by matching tulle fabric. Her Afrofuturistic work is inspired by a combination of the Black experience and an escape from reality. The collection is on display at the Maria Neil Art Project Gallery in Cleveland’s Waterloo Arts District until Nov. 3.



The Glass Garden of Canton

Pick out a new plant or blow your own glass pumpkin at the Glass Garden of Canton this weekend. The hybrid plant shop/glassblowing studio offers free public glassblowing demonstrations every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Plus, glassblowing workshops to create unique pumpkins and ghosts are available for booking every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29. Times include 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance.



Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

Experience seven short films in just 90 minutes at a special showing of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour at Cinematheque, an alternative film theater at the Cleveland Institute of Art. The theatrical program includes fiction, documentary and animation short films featured at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January. Two festival winners, Kayla Abuda Galang’s “When You Left Me on that Boulevard” and Crystal Kayiza’s “Rest Stop” are included in the line-up. Showings start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 4:14 p.m. Sunday.