© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Wandering

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow     The Feeling Within

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Jaki Byard  Out Front   Searchlight

      Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room    Temptation

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has a Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Anthony Wilson    Adult Themes      Barry's Tune

                  

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing at All   But not for me

      Red Garland Can't See For Looking   Soon

      Gene Ammons Boss Soul   Travelin'

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles     Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Union Union Wonderous Love

                  

      Al Strong   Love Stronger     Old Town Diera

      Bruce Barth Dedication  Golden Glow

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' the Blues     Three Seconds

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

      Jeff Parker Eastside Romp     Wait

      Jewels & Binoculars     Floater     Buckets of Rain

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passing Through    Guard Donkeys

      Remy LeBouef      Architecture of Storms  Rumpus

      Thomas Linger     Out In It   Woofin' And Tweetin'

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  River Styx

      Ray Barretto      Portraits in Jazz and Clave    Go

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Duke Ellington    Such Sweet Thunder      A Flat Minor

      Ernie Krivda      Back at the Dog   Great Lakes Gumbo

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Waltz For Olena

      Gnostic Trio      Moments of Splendor     Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light

                  

      Stanley Turrentine      Blue Hour   Since I Fell for You

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      S Dahlen/ B Coon  Balladextrous     When Lights Are Low

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Empty Stage

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Everybody's Got Something

      Jimmy Heath The Quota   Bells and Horns

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Elijah Rock

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Billie's Bounce

                  

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath Stolen Moments

      Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

      Neal Caine  Backstabber's Ball      Corporate Jazz

      Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders     Prelude To Bach

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Ambling

      David Sills Journey Together  Mai Lien

      Kenny Davern      Breezin' Along    My Mama Socks Me

      Dizzy Reece Asia Minor  The Shadow Of Khan

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Traditional: Toss the Feathers

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1766)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

Traditional: Basle March

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)

Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto in D (1768)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 (1730)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1766)

Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 (1959)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Arts & Culture