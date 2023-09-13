WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight

Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Barry's Tune

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me

Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon

Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Union Union Wonderous Love

Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys

Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus

Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx

Ray Barretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Duke Ellington Such Sweet Thunder A Flat Minor

Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Gnostic Trio Moments of Splendor Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light

Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low

Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something

Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock

Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath Stolen Moments

Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands

Neal Caine Backstabber's Ball Corporate Jazz

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Prelude To Bach

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Ambling

David Sills Journey Together Mai Lien

Kenny Davern Breezin' Along My Mama Socks Me

Dizzy Reece Asia Minor The Shadow Of Khan

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Traditional: Toss the Feathers

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1766)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

Traditional: Basle March

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)

Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto in D (1768)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 (1730)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1766)

Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 (1959)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)