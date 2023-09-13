WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering
Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds
Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight
Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It
Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria
Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Barry's Tune
Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me
Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon
Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Union Union Wonderous Love
Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds
Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys
Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus
Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx
Ray Barretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go
Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa
Duke Ellington Such Sweet Thunder A Flat Minor
Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena
Gnostic Trio Moments of Splendor Prelude 3 Prelude Of Light
Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low
Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something
Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock
Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath Stolen Moments
Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands
Neal Caine Backstabber's Ball Corporate Jazz
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Prelude To Bach
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Ambling
David Sills Journey Together Mai Lien
Kenny Davern Breezin' Along My Mama Socks Me
Dizzy Reece Asia Minor The Shadow Of Khan
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Traditional: Toss the Feathers
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1766)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)
Traditional: Basle March
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)
Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto in D (1768)
Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 (1730)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)
Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1766)
Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)
Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 (1959)
Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)
Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)
Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)
Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)
Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)