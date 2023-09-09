© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

  J Varro/K Peplowski     Two Legends of Jazz     Blues on 57th Street

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     April in Paris

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      5 In 3

      Herlin Riley      Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket

      James Carter      Conversin' with the Elders    Parker's Mood

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Buselli/Wallarab Orch   The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Farnell Newton    Feel the Love     I'll Catch You

      Clark Terry Duke With a Difference  CJam Blues

      S Bechet/M Spanier      Up a Lazy River   Squeeze Me

                  

      Dinah Washington  After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Ben Webster Soulville   Lover Come Back To Me

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Moonbow

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Someday My Prince Will Come

      Bill Frisell      Valentine   A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Terra Nova

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Girls Can Play The Blues

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Catching Drift

                  

      Bud Shank   Barefoot Adventure      Shoeless Beach Meeting

      Poncho Sanchez    Latin Spirit      Ju Ju

      Carmen Lundy      Come Home   Walking Code Blue

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road to Nowhere   Second First

      John Taylor Rosslyn     Field Day

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Kenny Barron      Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Jakob Bro   Bay of Rainbows   Evening Song

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Braggin' in Brass

      Dave Douglas      Soul on Soul      Waltz Boogie

      Karla Harris      Moon to Gold      The Nearness Of You

      Ct Basie    Complete Norman Granz Jam Sessions  Apple Jam (Norman Granz Jam Session)

      Thelonious Monk   Monk  Hackensack

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Angel Heart

      John Coltrane     Coltrane Plays the Blues      Mr. Knight

      Tarmu Jazz Quartet      Tarmu Jazz Quartet      El Hipnotizador

      Erik Friendlander The Oscar Pettiford Project   Bohemia After Dark

                  

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

      Curtis Lundy      Against all Odds  Player's Anthem

      Chris Keefe Opening     Dream

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    I Love You (Verse)

      Marc Copland      Softly      I Love You

      Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter    If I Had You

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      Marcus Roberts    As Serenity Approaches  When The Morning Comes

      Curtis Fuller     Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   Creole Love Call

                  

      Ray Bryant  Con Alma    Django

      Oscar Peterson    Very Tall   Green Dolphin Street

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Left Hanging

      Bill Charlap      Written in the Stars    One For My Baby

      Snorre Kirk Going Up    Dive

      Rumba Club  Radio Mundo Tanya

      Aaron Diehl The Bespoke Man's Narrative   Blue Nude

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Jaunt (2004)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 87 (1785)

Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies (1833)

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

William Boyce: Solomon: Overture (1742)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 10 (1865)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat (1940)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)

Arvo Pärt: Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino' (1977)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Jake Heggie: That Moment On (2011)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Bernard Herrmann: Mysterious Island: Prelude & The Balloon (1961)

Joseph Haydn: Romance from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Franz Schubert: Overture in e (1819)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Square Dance (1989)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)

Brian Dykstra: Delphinium Rag (2002)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture (1820)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (2002)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 84 (1786)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 11 'Harmonies du soir' (1851)

Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

