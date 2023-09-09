WCLV Program Guide 09-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

J Varro/K Peplowski Two Legends of Jazz Blues on 57th Street

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella April in Paris

Geof Bradfield Quaver 5 In 3

Herlin Riley Watch What You're Doing Sunshine In My Pocket

James Carter Conversin' with the Elders Parker's Mood

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Buselli/Wallarab Orch The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference CJam Blues

S Bechet/M Spanier Up a Lazy River Squeeze Me

Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Ben Webster Soulville Lover Come Back To Me

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Moonbow

Noah Haidu Standards Someday My Prince Will Come

Bill Frisell Valentine A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova

Christine Jensen Day Moon Girls Can Play The Blues

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift

Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting

Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirit Ju Ju

Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue

S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Dave Douglas Soul on Soul Waltz Boogie

Karla Harris Moon to Gold The Nearness Of You

Ct Basie Complete Norman Granz Jam Sessions Apple Jam (Norman Granz Jam Session)

Thelonious Monk Monk Hackensack

Santi Debriano Ashanti Angel Heart

John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight

Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet El Hipnotizador

Erik Friendlander The Oscar Pettiford Project Bohemia After Dark

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem

Chris Keefe Opening Dream

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)

Marc Copland Softly I Love You

Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes

Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call

Ray Bryant Con Alma Django

Oscar Peterson Very Tall Green Dolphin Street

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby

Snorre Kirk Going Up Dive

Rumba Club Radio Mundo Tanya

Aaron Diehl The Bespoke Man's Narrative Blue Nude

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Jaunt (2004)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 87 (1785)

Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies (1833)

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

William Boyce: Solomon: Overture (1742)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 10 (1865)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat (1940)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)

Arvo Pärt: Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino' (1977)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Jake Heggie: That Moment On (2011)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C (1769)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Bernard Herrmann: Mysterious Island: Prelude & The Balloon (1961)

Joseph Haydn: Romance from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Franz Schubert: Overture in e (1819)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Square Dance (1989)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)

Brian Dykstra: Delphinium Rag (2002)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture (1820)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (2002)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 84 (1786)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 11 'Harmonies du soir' (1851)

Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)