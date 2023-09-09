WCLV Program Guide 09-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy

David Newman Fathead Weird Beard

Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Come On Down

Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism

Jon Mayer The Classics Recordame

Sonny Rollins A Night at the Village Vanguard Sonnymoon for Two

Johnny Griffin Way Out Where's Your Overcoat Boy

Clifford Jordan Starting Time One Flight Down

Sasha Dobson Girl Talk Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Don Braden Earth Wind and Wonder Vol 2 Arise

Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation

Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister

Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points

Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me

Union Union My One and Only

John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart

Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You

Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

Locke/Barron But Beautiful The Island

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions [Feat. Dave Baron]

Gary burton Next Generation B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)

Johnny Hodges Used to Be Duke Used to Be Duke

David Larsen The Peplowski Project On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Wadin'

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook From This Moment On

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

05:56:32 Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:20

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:06:36 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39444 5:01

06:14:41 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 'New World' (1893) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 7:51

06:23:52 Anderson & Roe: Papageno! (2010) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 3:51

06:29:36 John Mauceri: An American in London (1990) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:46

06:42:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 (1815) Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 7:13

06:51:10 May Aufderheide: The Thriller! (1906) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 2:25

06:54:23 William A. Dougherty Jr: March 'Fight the Team Across the Field' (1915) Ohio State Marching Band Dr. Jon R. Woods Coronet 411 0:54

06:55:45 Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 4:13

07:05:16 Joseph Haydn: Romance from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 905371 5:55

07:13:34 Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80616 9:51

07:24:10 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Op 54 (1842) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 12:19

07:41:04 Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet Op 48 (1878) Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771 3:59

07:47:25 Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916) Carlsbad Symphony Douglas Bostock Classico 192 8:01

07:56:34 Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 D 950 (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0008 3:15

08:06:47 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:13

08:12:35 Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900) Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58 12:42

08:27:13 Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 D 950 (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0008 12:22

08:41:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 (1772) Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060 3:21

08:48:04 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982) Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 29939 10:20

09:04:29 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

09:26:07 Howard Shore: The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey: Dreaming of Bag End (2012) City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398 1:46

09:31:54 Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879) Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 414370 8:54

09:42:57 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 905371 6:30

09:50:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G WoO 10/2 (1795) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 457619 3:07

09:54:49 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 (1886) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 4:57

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

10:06:23 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

10:11:27 Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G Op 100 (1893) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 19:32

10:32:14 Franz Schubert: Agnus Dei from Mass No. 6 D 950 (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0008 7:54

10:42:00 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 (1823) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

10:52:02 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 in E-Flat (1786) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 905371 25:34

11:19:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 (1833) BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

11:31:58 Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987) Gidon Kremer, violin Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:45

11:43:24 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula Op 2 (1849) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 9:18

11:54:54 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:59

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:37 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

12:28:25 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82 (1915) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 28:19

12:58:45 Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito (1924) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 1:15

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:24 Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68 # 5 (1891) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 4:59

13:05:54 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 2 Op 101 # 2 (1894) Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355 2:35

13:10:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c Op 13 'Pathétique' (1799) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 18:10

13:29:48 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925) Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

13:39:17 Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' Op 11 (1910) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10768 7:11

13:48:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 (1788) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 27:28

14:17:23 Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953) Bach Choir Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Chandos 8760 9:10

14:27:57 Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces Op 75 (1887) Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 13:14

14:43:05 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436153 8:28

14:52:35 Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929) London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:34

15:00:03 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

15:04:49 Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 # 4 (1880) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 1:53

15:07:56 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat Op 18 # 1 (1781) Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

15:23:03 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 244920 5:22

15:29:55 Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio Op 10 (1902) Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 975227 19:38

15:50:36 Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:34

15:54:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:52 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

16:11:32 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 (1941) London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 14:15

16:29:44 Ross Parker & Hughie Charles: We'll Meet Again (1939) Vera Lynn, vocals Silva 1097 3:05

16:37:46 Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 86 (1786) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 905371 5:24

16:46:17 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 (1891) Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

17:04:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g Op 49 # 1 (1802) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 6:56

17:13:23 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 9:57

17:25:36 Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903) Geoffrey Tozer, piano BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Chandos 9311 10:16

17:39:52 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

17:45:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 542 'Great' (1723) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 38915 6:11

17:52:31 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 7:16

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:53 Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin Op 107 (1896) Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Telarc 32927 20:42

18:30:09 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C D 946/3 (1828) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 4:59

18:36:32 Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat Op 34 (1883) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:30

18:41:53 Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 (1900) Salvatore Accardo, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 438748 9:20

18:52:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet Op 143 (1950) Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 5:58

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:40 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite Op 98b (1895) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 90723 22:28

19:27:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat K 543 (1788) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 28:26

19:57:47 Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 # 4 (1880) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 1:53

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:00:43 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900) Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

20:21:59 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:03

20:48:56 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat Op 7 # 2 (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:18

21:00:18 Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto (1926) Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi BIS 1679 16:16

21:18:36 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899) Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

21:23:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 9661 14:39

21:40:11 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:37

21:45:02 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 41:59

22:29:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

22:49:26 Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice Z 406 (1685) Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:58

22:55:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 4:03

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:21 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 # 5 (1772) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 5:30

23:06:52 Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:52

23:14:45 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

23:19:55 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 1:25

23:21:20 Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet D 803 (1824) Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 13:25

23:34:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Deutsche Gram 4792479 2:40

23:38:29 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 (1865) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:45:11 Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901) Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:47

23:50:58 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harmonia Mundi 2908375 2:53

23:54:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 (1869) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Deutsche Gram 4790835 2:59

23:57:43 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado Op 67/7 (1921) Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 2:16