5 things to do in NEO: ‘China’s Southern Paradise,’ cinema in Akron and more

‘China’s Southern Paradise’

The Cleveland Museum of Art is paving the way for Chinese art in the West with its new exhibit focused on an underrepresented region of China. “China’s Southern Paradise: Treasures from the Lower Yangzi Delta” features more than 200 objects from Jiangnan, one of China’s most fertile and prosperous farming regions. Displayed objects range from jade and silk to bamboo and porcelain. The exhibit, created through loans from more than 30 institutions, is the first in the West to highlight the Jiangnan region. Items are on display in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibition Hall from Sept. 10 to Jan.7, 2024. While museum admittance is free, the exhibit carries an entrance fee.



Cinema in the City

Watch a movie under the stars this Friday at a special screening of “The Wiz” at the Akron Art Museum Garden. The film is one of several playing throughout Akron this month as part of Cinema in the City, an outdoor screening series created by the Nightlight to encourage community building through film. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening starts at 8:15 p.m. Attendees should bring their own chairs. Future screenings include “Dazed and Confused” at the Maiden Lane Parking Deck and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” at The Box Gallery.



Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Experience

The Beck Center for the Arts combines fine art and rich culture in this year’s iteration of its annual exhibit. The Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Experience 2023 showcases work by local artists from different backgrounds. Featured artists include Hector Castellanos Lara, whose art is inspired by his childhood in Guatemala, and Regina E. Dorfmeyer, a Cleveland native whose impressionistic finger-paintings are influenced the Black experience in the United States. The exhibit is on display from Sept. 8 to Oct. 29. Admission is free.



Waterloo Arts Fest

Celebrate art in all forms this Saturday at the Waterloo Arts Fest in Cleveland’s North Collinwood. Galleries throughout the district, including Waterloo Arts and Praxis Fiber Workshop, offer fine arts exhibits to explore, and more than 90 local vendors have booths of handcrafted goodies to browse. Street performers, food vendors and craft stations for kids are scattered throughout the festival, and music groups take the stage at nearby venues, including Beachland Outdoor, Blue Windmill and Pop Life Alley, all day long. Festivities start at noon and continue through 7 p.m.



Monarchs and Meadow Insects

Fly into Monarch season by catching butterflies, beetles, grasshoppers and more at Geauga Park District’s Monarchs and Meadow event this Sunday. Attendees are provided with nets to catch meadow insects, including Monarch butterflies, which typically migrate through Ohio from late August to early October. Those who catch one of the orange and black butterflies can tag and release it with help from a naturalist. The hunt for bugs takes place at Frohring Meadows in Bainbridge from 12:30-4 p.m. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.