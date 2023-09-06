© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-06-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gerry Mulligan    Midas Lives Midas Lives

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Freewheelin'

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  The Summary

      Dianne Reeves     A Little Moonlight      You Go To My Head

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      Adam Levy   Spry  Second Best

                  

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath Roaring Fork Closure

      Terell Stafford  Between Two Worlds      Manaus At Dusk

      Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

      Eric Reed   Groovewise  The Gentle Giant

      Eric Reed   Groovewise  Until the Last Cat Has Swung

      Eric Reed   Groovewise  The Shade of the Cedar Tree

      Gene Bertoncini   Floating on a Cloud     On a Misty Night

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     The Spirit Within

      Herb Ellis  Nothing But The Blues   Big Red's Boogie Woogie

                  

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  It's Time

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Late Afternoon

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Charly Jaye

      Emily Remler      Catwalk     Catwalk

      Mick Nock   Not We but One    Transitions

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Little Dancer

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      I Didn't Know What Time It Was

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Going Up

      Roy Haynes  Cracklin'   Dorian

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Feijoada

      Tommy Flanagan    Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

      Zoot Sims   For Lady Day      I Cried For You

      Bob Brookmeyer    Back Again  You'd be so nice to come home to

      New York Jazz Quartet   Surge Big Bad Henry

      Larry Willis      My Funny Valentine      Who's Kidding Who

      Eric Alexander    Solid Theme for Ernie

      Ran Blake   Horace is Blue-A Silver Noir  Creepin' In

                  

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Dick Whittington  In New York New Rhumba

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Idle Moments

      Art Pepper  Smack Up    Las Cuevas De Mario

      Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective      Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Conrad Herwig     the Latin Side of Horace Silver     The Cape Verdean Blues

      Astral Project    Voodoobop   Southern Blue

                  

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Joe Henderson     Relaxin' At Camarillo   My One and Only Love

      Jimmy Rushing     And the Smith Girls     Shipwrecked Blues

      Gerald Wilson     Portraits   Paco

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Mike Garrick      Cold Mountain     First Born

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Going Home Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue (1708)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Gustav Holst: Capriccio (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Intermezzo (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in A (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)

Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-Flat (1796)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-Flat (1726)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Cats: Memory (1981)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon Days (1944)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland, recorded 6/25/23 in Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414—Orion Weiss, piano; Itamar Zolan, James Thompson, violins; Samuel Rosenthal, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Nathan Farrington, bass

Michael Stephen Brown: Vortex—Nicholas Canellakis, cello; String Ensemble

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds—Roman Rabinovich, piano; Denis Savelyev, flute; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; William Caballero, horn; Andrew Brady, bassoon

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Pastorale (1710)

