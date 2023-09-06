WCLV Program Guide 09-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives

Pete McCann Without Question January

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'

Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

Adam Levy Spry Second Best

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath Roaring Fork Closure

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Manaus At Dusk

Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Eric Reed Groovewise Until the Last Cat Has Swung

Eric Reed Groovewise The Shade of the Cedar Tree

Gene Bertoncini Floating on a Cloud On a Misty Night

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Herb Ellis Nothing But The Blues Big Red's Boogie Woogie

Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk

Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up

Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Ran Blake Horace is Blue-A Silver Noir Creepin' In

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Dick Whittington In New York New Rhumba

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments

Art Pepper Smack Up Las Cuevas De Mario

Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues

Astral Project Voodoobop Southern Blue

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love

Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues

Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue (1708)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Gustav Holst: Capriccio (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Intermezzo (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in A (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)

Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 4 in E-Flat (1796)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-Flat (1726)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Cats: Memory (1981)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon Days (1944)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland, recorded 6/25/23 in Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414—Orion Weiss, piano; Itamar Zolan, James Thompson, violins; Samuel Rosenthal, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Nathan Farrington, bass

Michael Stephen Brown: Vortex—Nicholas Canellakis, cello; String Ensemble

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds—Roman Rabinovich, piano; Denis Savelyev, flute; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; William Caballero, horn; Andrew Brady, bassoon

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Pastorale (1710)

