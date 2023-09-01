From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Amputee Therapy Dogs Win Pet News of the Week
By a significant margin, WCLV listeners voted for the story of the three amputee canines who regularly visit a rehab hospital in Pennsylvania. Placing second was the Canadian veterinarian who stayed behind to rescue, feed and transport pets from evacuated Yellowknife, Canada, during the recent wildfires. Thank you to all who voted - without you, the Pet News vote would not be nearly as meaningful!