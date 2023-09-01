© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Amputee Therapy Dogs Win Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Arnuphapy
/
Shutterstock

By a significant margin, WCLV listeners voted for the story of the three amputee canines who regularly visit a rehab hospital in Pennsylvania. Placing second was the Canadian veterinarian who stayed behind to rescue, feed and transport pets from evacuated Yellowknife, Canada, during the recent wildfires. Thank you to all who voted - without you, the Pet News vote would not be nearly as meaningful!

Jacqueline Gerber
