Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Trio Linguae      Signals     Signals

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      Geof Bradfield     Quaver      Plucky

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In G Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

      Dimitry Baevsky   The Composers     Three Wishes

      Ray Brown   Summertime  Honeysuckle rose

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Departures

                  

      Charlie Haden     In Angel City     First Song (For Ruth)

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Time After Time

      Jeff Parker Eastside Romp     Wait

      Rich Perry  O Grande Amor     Nardis

      Rope  In this Moment    Sandino Silence

      Shamie Royston    Beautiful Liar    Uplifted Heart

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Vince Guaraldi    the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]

                  

      Walt Dickerson    This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn

      Erik Friedlander  A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    Home Is Africa

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Don't Explain

      Ben Webster For the Guv'nor   In A Sentimental Mood

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Tin Tin Deo

      John Bailey Time Bandits      Groove Samba

      Ben Allison Moments Inside    The Great Sandero

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Larry Young Into Somethin'    Tyrone

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Michael Moore     The History of Jazz Vol 1     I'm Coming Virginia

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

      Lenny Breau/ D Young    Live at Bourbon Street  Two Lonely People

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Moonlight in Vermont

                  

      Chick Corea Piano Improvisations Vol 1    Song of the Wind

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      James Weidman     And If+20:42      September Song

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Salina St

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Speak Low

      Horace Silver     The Cape Verdean Blues  The African Queen

      Braff/Barnes      Live at the New School  Thou Swell

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     Indian Summer

      Charlie Rouse     Unsung Hero Quarter Moon

                  

      Oliva Van Goor    Don't Be Mad At Me      Almost Like Being In Love

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Steve Davis Update      Moment To Moment

      Tyshawn Sorey     Continuing  Angel Eyes

      Sonny Criss Saturday Morning  Saturday Morning

      John La Barbera   Grooveyard  Grooveyard

      Tito Puente Tito's Idea Yeah!

      Anat Fort   And If      Clouds Moving

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast (1911)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Harold Arlen: Get Happy (1930)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F (1784)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

George F. Root: Shining Shore (1855)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Suite (1935)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto in d (1780)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

Claude Debussy: King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear (1904)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Prologue (2016)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

20:00 OVATIONS: Members of the Cleveland Federation of Musicians Local 4 “She Scores”

Emma Cardon: The Maligned

Elillian Daugherty: Cat and Bird

Chloe Arnold: Don’t Tell Me That the Glass Isn’t Broken

Inna Onofrei: Dali Miniatures

JaeEun Choi Schermerhorn: Buried Light

Susannah Hancock: Hiatus

Shahrzad Talebi: Maze

Ivy Fu: Open to Air

Cara Haxo: Hold/Release

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Windrush Madrigals

Emma Cardon: Four Duos

Shahrzad Talebi: Rozaneye Noor

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Till (2022)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Jessie Montgomery: Divided (2022)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Carlos Simon: Between Worlds (2019)

21:25 SPECIAL FOR FRANKENSTEIN DAY

HK Gruber: Frankenstein!! (1979)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above

