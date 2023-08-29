WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Trio Linguae Signals Signals
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky
Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living
Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In G Minor
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You
Dimitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes
Ray Brown Summertime Honeysuckle rose
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Departures
Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis
Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence
Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Vince Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]
Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn
Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba
Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child
Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont
Chick Corea Piano Improvisations Vol 1 Song of the Wind
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
James Weidman And If+20:42 September Song
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Salina St
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low
Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues The African Queen
Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Thou Swell
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Indian Summer
Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Quarter Moon
Oliva Van Goor Don't Be Mad At Me Almost Like Being In Love
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment
Tyshawn Sorey Continuing Angel Eyes
Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Saturday Morning
John La Barbera Grooveyard Grooveyard
Tito Puente Tito's Idea Yeah!
Anat Fort And If Clouds Moving
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)
William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)
Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)
John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)
George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)
Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast (1911)
Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)
Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)
Harold Arlen: Get Happy (1930)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)
John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F (1784)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)
George F. Root: Shining Shore (1855)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Suite (1935)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)
Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto in d (1780)
Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)
Claude Debussy: King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear (1904)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Prologue (2016)
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)
20:00 OVATIONS: Members of the Cleveland Federation of Musicians Local 4 “She Scores”
Emma Cardon: The Maligned
Elillian Daugherty: Cat and Bird
Chloe Arnold: Don’t Tell Me That the Glass Isn’t Broken
Inna Onofrei: Dali Miniatures
JaeEun Choi Schermerhorn: Buried Light
Susannah Hancock: Hiatus
Shahrzad Talebi: Maze
Ivy Fu: Open to Air
Cara Haxo: Hold/Release
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Windrush Madrigals
Emma Cardon: Four Duos
Shahrzad Talebi: Rozaneye Noor
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)
Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Till (2022)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Jessie Montgomery: Divided (2022)
Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)
Carlos Simon: Between Worlds (2019)
21:25 SPECIAL FOR FRANKENSTEIN DAY
HK Gruber: Frankenstein!! (1979)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above