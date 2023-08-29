WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Trio Linguae Signals Signals

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In G Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

Dimitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Ray Brown Summertime Honeysuckle rose

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Departures

Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis

Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence

Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Vince Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]

Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn

Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners

Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People

Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont

Chick Corea Piano Improvisations Vol 1 Song of the Wind

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

James Weidman And If+20:42 September Song

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Salina St

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low

Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues The African Queen

Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Thou Swell

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Indian Summer

Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Quarter Moon

Oliva Van Goor Don't Be Mad At Me Almost Like Being In Love

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment

Tyshawn Sorey Continuing Angel Eyes

Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Saturday Morning

John La Barbera Grooveyard Grooveyard

Tito Puente Tito's Idea Yeah!

Anat Fort And If Clouds Moving

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast (1911)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Harold Arlen: Get Happy (1930)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F (1784)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

George F. Root: Shining Shore (1855)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Suite (1935)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto in d (1780)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

Claude Debussy: King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear (1904)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Act 1 Prologue (2016)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: Waltz (2016)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

20:00 OVATIONS: Members of the Cleveland Federation of Musicians Local 4 “She Scores”

Emma Cardon: The Maligned

Elillian Daugherty: Cat and Bird

Chloe Arnold: Don’t Tell Me That the Glass Isn’t Broken

Inna Onofrei: Dali Miniatures

JaeEun Choi Schermerhorn: Buried Light

Susannah Hancock: Hiatus

Shahrzad Talebi: Maze

Ivy Fu: Open to Air

Cara Haxo: Hold/Release

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Windrush Madrigals

Emma Cardon: Four Duos

Shahrzad Talebi: Rozaneye Noor

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Till (2022)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Jessie Montgomery: Divided (2022)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Carlos Simon: Between Worlds (2019)

21:25 SPECIAL FOR FRANKENSTEIN DAY

HK Gruber: Frankenstein!! (1979)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above