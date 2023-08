On this week's "In Tribute to AGL Mims", we'll feature the Sphinx Virtuosi, 18 accomplished Black and Latinx musicians whose concerts give prominence to historically excluded Black and Latinx composers. We'll hear music of Jesse Montgomery, Valerie Coleman, Ricardo Herz, Aldemaro Romero, Michael Abels and Carlos Simon.

I'll "see" you @10p for "In Tribute to AGL Mims" here on 90.3 FM WCLV.

Peace,

Rob