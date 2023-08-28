WCLV Program Guide 08-29-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite My Man (Mon Homme)
Stan Getz The Master Raven's Wood
WJ3 All Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love
Duke Heitger Doin' the Voom Voom Blue Because of You
John Zorn Incerto Ens Causa Sui
Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost I Can't Give You Anything But Love
James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly
John Taylor Angel of the Presence Dry Stone
Walt Weiskopf Sire Separation
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow Lament Interiors
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Idle While
Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue
Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco
Carmen Lundy Come Home Heart Of Gold
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You
Tommy Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me Whisper Not
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Brake's Sake
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Lauren Henderson Day Dream That Old Black Magic
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Sonny's Theme
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Jawbreakers Jawbreakers
Joey DeFrancesco the Champ Vol. 2 Back At The Chicken Shack
Hazelrigg Bros. Synchronicity Murder By Numbers
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Mode
Warren Vache Talk to Me Baby On Y Va (Off We Go)
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Nicolette
E Breazeale Just Beyond Fantasy In D
Claire Daily VuVu for Frances Warm Valley/ What Am I Here For
Donald Byrd Fuego Lament
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Lush Life
Jazztet Moment to Moment Ease Away Walk
Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Off the Rails
Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie
Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More
Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Thelonious Monk The London Collection Little Rootie Tootie
Roy Eldridge What It's All About I Still Love Him So
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow
Jakob Bro Bays of Rainbows Copenhagen
Cassandra Wilson Stone Pony A Day in the Life of a Fool
Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Deal
Clifford Brown/Max Roach At Basin Street The Scene Is Clean
Neil Swainson Tranquility Everybody's Song But My Own
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 6 'Vision' (1851)
Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)
Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana (1570)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Henry Fillmore: March 'His Honor' (1934)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)
Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Giuseppe Tartini: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1740)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Jorge Gomez: Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2 (2008)
Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words (1906)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
Toby Hession: She Walks in Beauty (2017)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Samba (1989)
Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)
Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)
Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)
Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in G (1690)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz (1949)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)
Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)
Percy Grainger: The Warriors (1916)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)
Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)
Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (1945)
Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon (1953)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)
Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)
Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)
Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études (2012)
Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)
Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)
Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)
Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)