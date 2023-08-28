© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 08-29-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     My Man (Mon Homme)

      Stan Getz   The Master  Raven's Wood

      WJ3 All Stars     My Ship     Taking A Chance On Love

      Duke Heitger      Doin' the Voom Voom     Blue Because of You

      John Zorn   Incerto     Ens Causa Sui

      Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost    I Can't Give You Anything But Love

      James Brandon Lewis     MSM Live    Loverly

      John Taylor Angel of the Presence    Dry Stone

      Walt Weiskopf     Sire  Separation

                  

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow Lament     Interiors

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Idle While

      Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Mariel Bildsten   Backbone    Monaco

      Carmen Lundy      Come Home   Heart Of Gold

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Carla Bley  Life Goes On      Copycat After You

                  

      Tommy Flanagan/Red Mitchell   You're Me   Whisper Not

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Brake's Sake

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Lauren Henderson  Day Dream   That Old Black Magic

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Sonny's Theme

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis   Jawbreakers Jawbreakers

      Joey DeFrancesco  the Champ Vol. 2  Back At The Chicken Shack

      Hazelrigg Bros.   Synchronicity     Murder By Numbers

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Base Mode

      Warren Vache      Talk to Me Baby   On Y Va (Off We Go)

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Nicolette

      E Breazeale Just Beyond Fantasy In D

      Claire Daily      VuVu for Frances  Warm Valley/ What Am I Here For

      Donald Byrd Fuego Lament

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Lush Life

      Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Ease Away Walk

      Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book 1      Off the Rails

                  

      Mal Waldron My Dear Family    Sakura Sakura

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Theme For Ernie

      Jazzmeia Horn     Love and Liberation     No More

      Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle      My Sweet Mama

      Zoot Sims   Passion Flower    Your Love Has Faded

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Bobby No Bags

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      In The Studio

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    You Bet

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

                  

      Thelonious Monk   The London Collection   Little Rootie Tootie

      Roy Eldridge      What It's All About     I Still Love Him So

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Moonbow

      Jakob Bro   Bays of Rainbows  Copenhagen

      Cassandra Wilson  Stone Pony  A Day in the Life of a Fool

      Marques Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Joe Lovano  52nd Street Themes      Deal

      Clifford Brown/Max Roach      At Basin Street   The Scene Is Clean

      Neil Swainson     Tranquility Everybody's Song But My Own

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 6 'Vision' (1851)

Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)

Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana (1570)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Honor' (1934)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Giuseppe Tartini: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Jorge Gomez: Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2 (2008)

Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words (1906)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Toby Hession: She Walks in Beauty (2017)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Samba (1989)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)

Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in G (1690)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz (1949)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Percy Grainger: The Warriors (1916)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (1945)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon (1953)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)

Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études (2012)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

