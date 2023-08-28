WCLV Program Guide 08-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite My Man (Mon Homme)

Stan Getz The Master Raven's Wood

WJ3 All Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Duke Heitger Doin' the Voom Voom Blue Because of You

John Zorn Incerto Ens Causa Sui

Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost I Can't Give You Anything But Love

James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly

John Taylor Angel of the Presence Dry Stone

Walt Weiskopf Sire Separation

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow Lament Interiors

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Idle While

Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco

Carmen Lundy Come Home Heart Of Gold

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You

Tommy Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me Whisper Not

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Brake's Sake

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Lauren Henderson Day Dream That Old Black Magic

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Sonny's Theme

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Jawbreakers Jawbreakers

Joey DeFrancesco the Champ Vol. 2 Back At The Chicken Shack

Hazelrigg Bros. Synchronicity Murder By Numbers

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Mode

Warren Vache Talk to Me Baby On Y Va (Off We Go)

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Nicolette

E Breazeale Just Beyond Fantasy In D

Claire Daily VuVu for Frances Warm Valley/ What Am I Here For

Donald Byrd Fuego Lament

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Lush Life

Jazztet Moment to Moment Ease Away Walk

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Off the Rails

Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie

Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More

Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Thelonious Monk The London Collection Little Rootie Tootie

Roy Eldridge What It's All About I Still Love Him So

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow

Jakob Bro Bays of Rainbows Copenhagen

Cassandra Wilson Stone Pony A Day in the Life of a Fool

Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Deal

Clifford Brown/Max Roach At Basin Street The Scene Is Clean

Neil Swainson Tranquility Everybody's Song But My Own

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 6 'Vision' (1851)

Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)

Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana (1570)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Honor' (1934)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Spring Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Giuseppe Tartini: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Jorge Gomez: Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2 (2008)

Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words (1906)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Toby Hession: She Walks in Beauty (2017)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Samba (1989)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)

Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C (1817)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in G (1690)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz (1949)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Percy Grainger: The Warriors (1916)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (1945)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon (1953)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)

Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études (2012)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)