WCLV Program Guide 08-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Javon Jackson, With Peter Bradley, That’s Earl, Brother

Dizzy Gillespie, At Montreux 1975, I’ll Remember April

Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbit, Finger Buster

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn I Double-Dare You

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Wabash Blues

Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction are You Heading?, Filters

Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, C. T. A.

Tony Bennett – Dave Brubeck, White House Sessions, Lullaby of Broadway

Tony Bennett – Dave Brubeck, White House Sessions, Chicago

Tony Bennett – Dave Brubeck, White House Sessions, That Old Black Magic

Tony Bennett – Dave Brubeck, White House Sessions, There Will Never Be Another You ]

Dave Brubeck, White House Sessions, Take Five

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, For Iola

Mark Zaleski, Our Time, Unsquare Dance

Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, On the Que Tee

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, Kingpin

The 14, Islands, Jitterbug Waltz

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Tranesome

John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, My Favorite Things

Jalen Baker, Be Still, Herzog

Joe Locke, Makram, Makram

Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Nature Boy

Brad Goode, The Unknown, The Windmills of Your Mind

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Caravan

Cedar Walton, Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt, Peter Washington, Al Foster Seasoned Wood John's Blues

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia This Bitter Earth

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West Way Out West

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy Art of the Trio, volume one Nobody Else But Me

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend The Wichita Lineman

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Brain Dance

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over me

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes, Chick Corea Like Minds Soon

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue All Blues

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Chet Baker, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Turner, Mitch Fine, Abdu Johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Just Friends

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done Knives Out

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Dave Elliott, John Previti Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da Mayor Drinks His Beer/Tawana

Lea DeLaria, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool All That Jazz

Mike Ricchiuti, David Finck, Brian Dunne, David Mann Jazz for Couch Potatoes Mary Tyler Moore Show Theme

Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Full House

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the LIfe Eleanor Rigby

Freddie Hubbard, James Spaulding, Albert Daily, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Applton, Ray Barretto Backlash Little Sunflower

Chuck Loeb, Brian Dunne, Michael Pope Jazz for Couch Potatoes The Andy Griffith Show

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the LIfe Windy

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Ernesto Halffter Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz

Antonio Lauro Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar

Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett

Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano Album: Ravel: Piano Concertos, Valses Nobles et Sentimentales, Sonatine

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor

Asako Hirabayashi: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Charles Ullery, bassoon; Asako Hirabayashi, piano Bauman Fine Arts Series, Parkway United Church of Christ, Minneapolis, MN

George Gershwin, arr. Cappuccio: Blues from An American in Paris The Italian Saxophone Quartet The Friends of Chamber Music, A&M United Methodist Church, College Station, TX

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 2-4 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen,

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Judy Collins: Albatross (1967)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)

Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole (1915)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' (1841)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing perform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)

Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto (2018)

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1978)

Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)

Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman – From Berlin to Hollywood

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Captains Courageous: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Objective, Burma: Parachute Drop—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Humoresque: Fantasie on Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’—Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Leslie Stifelman, piano; London Symphony/Andrew Litton

Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Conversation with Jesse Green – The final installment of Bill Rudman’s interview with the principal theater critic of The New York Times about the book Shy, the “alarmingly outspoken” memoir he co-created with composer Mary Rodgers, daughter of Richard.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses ravissants (2005)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Hallé Choir, BBC Symphony Chorus, Hallé, Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Mané Galoyan, soprano; Dmytro Popov, tenor; Andrei Kymach, baritone

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn—Hallé Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Wally Ballou Interviews a Hot Dog Vendor…Real Estate w/ Stan Freberg; Bob Newhart…Peter Schickele

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)