WCLV Program Guide 08-22-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa
John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)
Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Girl Talk
Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square
Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi
Charles Mingus Mingus Dynasty Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Jay Hoggard Retro Focus Inner Rhythm
Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Davenport Blues
Snorre Kirk Beat 18th & Vine
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella My One and Only
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Tea In The Sahara
R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey BBC Blues
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Herb Ellis Meets Jimmy Giuffre Goose Grease
Pharoah Sanders Welcome To Love Soul Eyes
Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby
Wayne Shorter Ju Ju House Of Jade
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing Gone With The Wind
Ron Afiff Veird Blues Vierd Blues
Ben Webster King of The Tenors Poutin'
Greg Hopkins Quintology Double Talk (For KD)
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch
Planet Jazz In Orbit Sonora
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up
Lee Morgan Leeway The Lion and the Wolff
Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann
JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame [Album Version]
Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones
Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps
Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala
Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time
Marty Ehrlich Side By Side Sugar Water
Clark Gibson Counterclock Harding Place
George Cables One for My Baby One for My Baby and One for the Road
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Barbados
Billie Holiday Complete Verve Recordings I wished on the moon
Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Baby You Can Count On Me
David Larsen The Peplowski Project All The Things You Are
Nick Hempton Odd man Out The SetUp
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Gerald Wilson State Street Suite The Feather
Carmell Jones Jayhawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child
Diego Rivera The Contender El Pachuco
Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings The Ellington Songbook Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
Kenny Barron Spiral Maiden Voyage
Sonny Stitt Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Easy Does It
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 45 in g (1848)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)
Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March (1995)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)
Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749)
Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)
André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
Anthony Holborne: Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday (1600)
William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Arvo Pärt: Passacaglia (2003)
Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)
Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 2 (1888)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)
Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)
Claude Debussy: String Quartet in g (1893)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)
Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Pibroch (1889)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)
Patrick Hawes: Prayer to a Guardian Angel (2013)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)
John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)
Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto in c-Sharp (1885)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)
Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)
George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C (1720)
Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)
Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)
Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)
Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)