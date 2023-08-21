© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-22-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Paul Nedzela      Introducing Paul Nedzela      Lisa

      John Patton Boogaloo    B & J (Two Sisters)

      Fred Hersch/E Spalding  Alive at the Village Vanguard Girl Talk

      Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1    Hard Times

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Nostalgia In Times Square

      Bobby Hutcherson  Patterns    Effi

                  

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Dynasty     Things Ain't What They Used To Be

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Jay Hoggard Retro Focus Inner Rhythm

      Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Davenport Blues

      Snorre Kirk Beat  18th & Vine

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     My One and Only

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Tea In The Sahara

      R Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     BBC Blues

      Bill Frisell      Four  The Pioneers

      Herb Ellis  Meets Jimmy Giuffre     Goose Grease

                  

      Pharoah Sanders   Welcome To Love   Soul Eyes

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby

      Wayne Shorter     Ju Ju House Of Jade

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing   Gone With The Wind

      Ron Afiff   Veird Blues Vierd Blues

      Ben Webster King of The Tenors      Poutin'

      Greg Hopkins      Quintology  Double Talk (For KD)

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Night Watch

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Sonora

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins     Newk's Time Tune Up

      Lee Morgan  Leeway      The Lion and the Wolff

      Bria Skonberg     Into Your Own     Let's Go All In

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Cheryl Ann

      JJ Johnson  In Person   My Old Flame [Album Version]

      Peter Bernstein   With the Tilden Webb Trio     Bones

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Rahsaan Barber    Mosaic      Koala

      Mark Lockett      Swings and Roundabouts  Rhubarb Crumble

                  

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Artemis     In Real Time      Balance Of Time

      Marty Ehrlich     Side By Side      Sugar Water

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Harding Place

      George Cables     One for My Baby   One for My Baby and One for the Road

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Master Takes      Barbados

      Billie Holiday    Complete Verve Recordings     I wished on the moon

      Pee Wee Russell   Ask Me Now  Baby You Can Count On Me

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   All The Things You Are

                  

      Nick Hempton      Odd man Out The SetUp

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Gerald Wilson     State Street Suite      The Feather

      Carmell Jones     Jayhawk Talk      Dance Of The Night Child

      Diego Rivera      The Contender     El Pachuco

      Ella Fitzgerald   Ella Sings The Ellington Songbook   Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me

      Kenny Barron      Spiral      Maiden Voyage

      Sonny Stitt Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio      Easy Does It

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 45 in g (1848)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749)

Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Anthony Holborne: Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday (1600)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Arvo Pärt: Passacaglia (2003)

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 2 (1888)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in g (1893)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)

Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Pibroch (1889)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)

Patrick Hawes: Prayer to a Guardian Angel (2013)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto in c-Sharp (1885)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C (1720)

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)

Arts & Culture