WCLV Program Guide 08-22-2023

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa

John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)

Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Girl Talk

Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square

Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi

Charles Mingus Mingus Dynasty Things Ain't What They Used To Be

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Jay Hoggard Retro Focus Inner Rhythm

Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Davenport Blues

Snorre Kirk Beat 18th & Vine

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella My One and Only

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Tea In The Sahara

R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey BBC Blues

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Herb Ellis Meets Jimmy Giuffre Goose Grease

Pharoah Sanders Welcome To Love Soul Eyes

Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby

Wayne Shorter Ju Ju House Of Jade

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You Are Doing Gone With The Wind

Ron Afiff Veird Blues Vierd Blues

Ben Webster King of The Tenors Poutin'

Greg Hopkins Quintology Double Talk (For KD)

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Planet Jazz In Orbit Sonora

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Tune Up

Lee Morgan Leeway The Lion and the Wolff

Bria Skonberg Into Your Own Let's Go All In

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Cheryl Ann

JJ Johnson In Person My Old Flame [Album Version]

Peter Bernstein With the Tilden Webb Trio Bones

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Rahsaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Rhubarb Crumble

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time

Marty Ehrlich Side By Side Sugar Water

Clark Gibson Counterclock Harding Place

George Cables One for My Baby One for My Baby and One for the Road

Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Barbados

Billie Holiday Complete Verve Recordings I wished on the moon

Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Baby You Can Count On Me

David Larsen The Peplowski Project All The Things You Are

Nick Hempton Odd man Out The SetUp

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Gerald Wilson State Street Suite The Feather

Carmell Jones Jayhawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child

Diego Rivera The Contender El Pachuco

Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings The Ellington Songbook Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me

Kenny Barron Spiral Maiden Voyage

Sonny Stitt Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Easy Does It

Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 45 in g (1848)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749)

Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Anthony Holborne: Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday (1600)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Arvo Pärt: Passacaglia (2003)

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 2 (1888)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in g (1893)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)

Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Pibroch (1889)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)

Patrick Hawes: Prayer to a Guardian Angel (2013)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto in c-Sharp (1885)

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C (1720)

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)