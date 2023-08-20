WCLV Program Guide 08-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Henry Conerway With Pride For Dignity Slippery

Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Mr. Charles' Blues

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor Worksong

Laurence Hobgood When the Heart Dances The Cost of Living

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Steve Davis Say When Shortcake

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-Vol 3 At A Loss

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mc Coy Tyner Revelation Contemplation

Glbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Faith In Action

Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice and Easy

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For BT

Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City

Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue

Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove

Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny

Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing

John Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 3 in B-Flat (1903)

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Johann Strauss: Furioso Galop (1840)

Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp (1750)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

John Field: Nocturne No. 17 in C (1836)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Basil Poledouris: The Hunt for Red October: Hymn to the Red October (1990)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1785)

Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)

Sir Edward Elgar: Piano Quintet (1919)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F (1760)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)