© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-21-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Henry Conerway    With Pride For Dignity  Slippery

      Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues    Mr. Charles' Blues

      Ben Webster For the Guv'nor   Worksong

      Laurence Hobgood  When the Heart Dances   The Cost of Living

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Mr. Walker

      Steve Davis Say When    Shortcake

      Brad Mehldau      The Art of the Trio-Vol 3     At A Loss

                  

      John Scofield     Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

      James Carter      Present Tense     Shadowy Sands

      Jim Snidero Storm Rising      Reluctance

      Ray Baretto Homage To Art     Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Blue Lamp

      Jazzmeia Horn     A Social Call     East of the Sun West of the Moon

      Benny Carter      3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions    This Love Of Mine

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Minors Only

      Nathan Borton     Each Step   Grantstand

      Moore/Berner      Amulet      The Man I Love

                  

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living That Old Feeling

      Herb Ellis  The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

      Ben Riley   Grown Folks Music Teo

      Roger Kellaway    Live at the Jazz Standard     Freddie Freeloader

      Remy Le Bouef     Architecture of Storms  Bring Me There

      Ray Drummond      Continuum   Glorias Step

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Vanishing Point

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mc Coy Tyner      Revelation  Contemplation

      Glbert Castellanos      Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm   Johnny Come Lately

      Khan Jamal  Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

      Orrin Evans Faith in Action   Faith In Action

      Vanessa Rubin     Language of Love  Nice and Easy

      Houston Person    Reminiscing at Rudy's  I'll Let You Know

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Theme For BT

                  

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Vanishing City

      Larry Willis      How Do You Keep The Music Playing   Dance Cadaverous

      Grant Green Born To Be Blue   Born to Be Blue

      Clark Terry Shades of Blues   The View From Glencove

      Art Pepper  Modern Art-Vol 2  Cool Bunny

      Horace Silver     Doin' The Thing   Doin' the Thing

      John Hicks  Hicks Time  Naima's Love Song

      Mike Moreno First in Mind     Soul Dance

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   He Who Getz The Last Laugh

                  

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dolphin Dance

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Walk Downs

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Moving Target_

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     Faded Beauty

      Melissa Aldana    12 Stars    12 Stars

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

      Eddie Daniels     Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  In Joy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 3 in B-Flat (1903)

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Johann Strauss: Furioso Galop (1840)

Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp (1750)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

John Field: Nocturne No. 17 in C (1836)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Basil Poledouris: The Hunt for Red October: Hymn to the Red October (1990)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1785)

Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)

Sir Edward Elgar: Piano Quintet (1919)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F (1760)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

Arts & Culture