WCLV Program Guide 08-21-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Henry Conerway With Pride For Dignity Slippery
Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Mr. Charles' Blues
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor Worksong
Laurence Hobgood When the Heart Dances The Cost of Living
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker
Steve Davis Say When Shortcake
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-Vol 3 At A Loss
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance
Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp
Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon
Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only
Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand
Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love
Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling
Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now
Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader
Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There
Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Mc Coy Tyner Revelation Contemplation
Glbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West
Orrin Evans Faith in Action Faith In Action
Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice and Easy
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For BT
Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City
Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue
Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove
Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny
Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing
John Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song
Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty
Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars
Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D
Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)
Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 3 in B-Flat (1903)
Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)
Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)
Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)
Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)
Johann Strauss: Furioso Galop (1840)
Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920)
Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)
Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)
Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)
Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp (1750)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)
John Field: Nocturne No. 17 in C (1836)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)
Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)
Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
Basil Poledouris: The Hunt for Red October: Hymn to the Red October (1990)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)
Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1785)
Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)
Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)
Sir Edward Elgar: Piano Quintet (1919)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F (1760)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Traditional: Cossack Lullaby
César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)