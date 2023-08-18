Cooper Competition Semifinals on Ovations

On Wednesday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m., we are revisiting the semifinals rounds of the 2023 Thomas and Evon Cooper Competition. Eleven of the finest young pianists from around the world compete with solo performances in one of the most prestigious competitions for young musicians.

Professor Robert Shannon, chair of the Jury for this year's competition selected some of the most memorable moments from the semifinals for broadcast. Please join us!

Program

Mendelssohn (arr Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream—Pyotr Akulov, 16, Moscow | Russia

Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit - I. Ondine

Yanyan Bao, 16, Zhuhai, Guangdong | China

Liebermann: Impromptu Op 68/1

Xuanyan Gong, 16, Jericho, New York | China

R. Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1

Sawako Harada, 16, Chofu, Tokyo | Japan

Liebermann: Gargoyles Op. 29

Yuhe Jin, 16, Shanghai | China

Haydn: Sonata No. 62 in E-flat - I. Allegro

Seoeun Lee, 14, Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Chopin: Rondo à la Mazur in F Op 5

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Boston, Massachusetts | Canada & Hong Kong

Chopin: Variations on "La ci darem la mano” Op 2

Sophia Shuya Liu, 14, Montreal, Quebec | Canada

Prokofiev: Sonata No. 4 in c Op 29 - I. Allegro molto sostenuto

Fuyin Liu, 17, Munich, Germany | China

Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 36 - II. Non allegro & III. Allegro molto

Filip Trifu, 18, Vienna | Austria

Bolcom: Nine Bagatelles

Baige Wang, 13, New York, New York | United States

