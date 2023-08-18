Cooper Competition Semifinals on Ovations
On Wednesday, August 23 at 8:00 p.m., we are revisiting the semifinals rounds of the 2023 Thomas and Evon Cooper Competition. Eleven of the finest young pianists from around the world compete with solo performances in one of the most prestigious competitions for young musicians.
Professor Robert Shannon, chair of the Jury for this year's competition selected some of the most memorable moments from the semifinals for broadcast. Please join us!
Program
Mendelssohn (arr Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream—Pyotr Akulov, 16, Moscow | Russia
Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit - I. Ondine
Yanyan Bao, 16, Zhuhai, Guangdong | China
Liebermann: Impromptu Op 68/1
Xuanyan Gong, 16, Jericho, New York | China
R. Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1
Sawako Harada, 16, Chofu, Tokyo | Japan
Liebermann: Gargoyles Op. 29
Yuhe Jin, 16, Shanghai | China
Haydn: Sonata No. 62 in E-flat - I. Allegro
Seoeun Lee, 14, Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea
Chopin: Rondo à la Mazur in F Op 5
Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Boston, Massachusetts | Canada & Hong Kong
Chopin: Variations on "La ci darem la mano” Op 2
Sophia Shuya Liu, 14, Montreal, Quebec | Canada
Prokofiev: Sonata No. 4 in c Op 29 - I. Allegro molto sostenuto
Fuyin Liu, 17, Munich, Germany | China
Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 36 - II. Non allegro & III. Allegro molto
Filip Trifu, 18, Vienna | Austria
Bolcom: Nine Bagatelles
Baige Wang, 13, New York, New York | United States