WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing by the In Crowd
Cannonball Adderley, Capitol Years, Jive Samba
Thomas Fonnesbaek – Justin Kauflin, Danish Rain, You Must Believe in Spring
Chris Hazelton, After Dark, Watch What Happens
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street
The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land
Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Ugetsu
Ben Markley, Clockwise, Holy Land
Tony Bennett – Bill Evans, The Tony Bennett- Bill Evans Album. Waltz for Debby
Bill Evans – Jim Hall, Undercurrent, Skating in Central Park
Bill Evans, Alone (Again), Make Someone Happy
3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You
Isaiah J. Thompson, The Power of the Spirit, For Phineas
Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty
Vincent Ector, Live at the Side Door, Con Alma
Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do To Me?
Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Recorda Me
Russ Johnson, Reveal, Agnomen
Chad McCullough, The Charm of Impossibilities, Retroactive Resonance
Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Ring Shout
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Charade
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Chuck Deardorf Perception Falling Grace
Freddie Hubbard, Robert Cunningham, James Spaulding, Albert Dailey, Ray Barretto, Otis Ray Appleton Backlash Echoes of Blue
Andre Previn, David Finck Andre Previn Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Stella By Starlight
Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Oh No Babe
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris I Loves You, Porgy/Here Comes de Honey Man
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Theme from Bang the Drum Slowly
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Give Me That Old Time Religion
Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Never Too Far Away
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not What Is This Thing Called Love
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Life In a Looking Glass
Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done
Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Almost Blue
Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues Satisfaction
Clayton-Hailton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Eternal Triangle
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dreamsville
Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Turner, Mitch Fine, Abdu johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Once I Loved
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Ellis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Goin' Home
Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock One Finger Snap
Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgings, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'
Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariao, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste
Joe Henderson, Paulo Braga, Oscar Castro-Neves, Nico Assumpcao, Eliane Elias Double Rainbow Felicidade
Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers How Insensitive
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus O Nosso Amor
Kenny Burrell, Hank Mobley, Horace Silver, Doug Watkins, Louis Hayes Introducing Kenny Burrell Out for Blood
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Don't Misunderstand Me
Antonio Carlos Jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Paul Jobim, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastiao Nato, Paolo Braga, Maruch Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728)
John Taverner: O splendor gloriae (1540)
Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'Viri Galilaei' (1570)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anna Lapwood at the Proms – the social media’s charismatic pipe organ maven performs at Royal Albert Hall during England’s foremost summer music festival.
KRISTINA ARKELYAN: Star Fantasy.
GHISLAINE REECE-TRAPP: In Paradisum.
OLIVIA BELLI: Lumina Luminus (premiere).
HANS ZIMMER I stay, fr Interstellar.
FLORENCE PRICE: Elf on a moonbeam.
PHILIP GLASS: Mad Rush.
ZIMMER: Cornfield chase, fr Interstellar --Anna Lapwood (Royal Albert Hall) (r. 7/25/23)
SIR EDWARD ELGAR (arr. Britton): Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1 Op. 39 –Harold Britton (Royal Albert Hall)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening – The services of Choral Evensong and Compline offer a wealth of wonderful sacred repertoire to close the day. We’ll listen to selections for each, taken from the Renaissance to the twenty-first century.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)
Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)
John Field: Nocturne No. 1 in E-Flat (1812)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Martyrdom of Insects: The Cicada in Winter Francesca Anderegg, violin; Erika Ribeiro, piano
Samuel Adams: Variations Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Doug Watson calling from Fremont, NE
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 192: Nun danket alle Gott Joanne Lunn, soprano; Monteverdi Choir; John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Heitor Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 5 Cuarteto Latinoamericano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY
Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente Merz Trio
Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Rafael Payare, conductor; Dorothea Roschmann, soprano
William Grant Still: Darker America
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2— Emanuel Ax, piano; Lionel Bringuier, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith; Marina Ziegler, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/5/2023.
Kurt Schwertsik: ‘Herr K. entdeckt Amerika’ (Mr. K Discovers America)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022
Featuring musicians studying at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Filipino composer and played with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Philippines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance.
Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach
Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe
Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger
Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli
Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat 'Romantic' (1874)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Air We Breathe: Examining Climate Change’s Impact on Air Quality – Grace Gallucci, Bryan Sokolowski, Divya Sridhar
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)
Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1804)
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
Claude Debussy: Les Angélus (1892)
Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)