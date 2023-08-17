WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing by the In Crowd

Cannonball Adderley, Capitol Years, Jive Samba

Thomas Fonnesbaek – Justin Kauflin, Danish Rain, You Must Believe in Spring

Chris Hazelton, After Dark, Watch What Happens

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land

Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Ugetsu

Ben Markley, Clockwise, Holy Land

Tony Bennett – Bill Evans, The Tony Bennett- Bill Evans Album. Waltz for Debby

Bill Evans – Jim Hall, Undercurrent, Skating in Central Park

Bill Evans, Alone (Again), Make Someone Happy

3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

Isaiah J. Thompson, The Power of the Spirit, For Phineas

Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty

Vincent Ector, Live at the Side Door, Con Alma

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do To Me?

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Recorda Me

Russ Johnson, Reveal, Agnomen

Chad McCullough, The Charm of Impossibilities, Retroactive Resonance

Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Ring Shout

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Charade

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Chuck Deardorf Perception Falling Grace

Freddie Hubbard, Robert Cunningham, James Spaulding, Albert Dailey, Ray Barretto, Otis Ray Appleton Backlash Echoes of Blue

Andre Previn, David Finck Andre Previn Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Stella By Starlight

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Oh No Babe

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris I Loves You, Porgy/Here Comes de Honey Man

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Theme from Bang the Drum Slowly

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Give Me That Old Time Religion

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Never Too Far Away

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not What Is This Thing Called Love

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Life In a Looking Glass

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Almost Blue

Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues Satisfaction

Clayton-Hailton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Eternal Triangle

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dreamsville

Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Turner, Mitch Fine, Abdu johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Once I Loved

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Ellis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Goin' Home

Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock One Finger Snap

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgings, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariao, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Joe Henderson, Paulo Braga, Oscar Castro-Neves, Nico Assumpcao, Eliane Elias Double Rainbow Felicidade

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers How Insensitive

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus O Nosso Amor

Kenny Burrell, Hank Mobley, Horace Silver, Doug Watkins, Louis Hayes Introducing Kenny Burrell Out for Blood

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Don't Misunderstand Me

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Paul Jobim, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastiao Nato, Paolo Braga, Maruch Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728)

John Taverner: O splendor gloriae (1540)

Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'Viri Galilaei' (1570)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anna Lapwood at the Proms – the social media’s charismatic pipe organ maven performs at Royal Albert Hall during England’s foremost summer music festival.

KRISTINA ARKELYAN: Star Fantasy.

GHISLAINE REECE-TRAPP: In Paradisum.

OLIVIA BELLI: Lumina Luminus (premiere).

HANS ZIMMER I stay, fr Interstellar.

FLORENCE PRICE: Elf on a moonbeam.

PHILIP GLASS: Mad Rush.

ZIMMER: Cornfield chase, fr Interstellar --Anna Lapwood (Royal Albert Hall) (r. 7/25/23)

SIR EDWARD ELGAR (arr. Britton): Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1 Op. 39 –Harold Britton (Royal Albert Hall)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening – The services of Choral Evensong and Compline offer a wealth of wonderful sacred repertoire to close the day. We’ll listen to selections for each, taken from the Renaissance to the twenty-first century.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

John Field: Nocturne No. 1 in E-Flat (1812)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Martyrdom of Insects: The Cicada in Winter Francesca Anderegg, violin; Erika Ribeiro, piano

Samuel Adams: Variations Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Doug Watson calling from Fremont, NE

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 192: Nun danket alle Gott Joanne Lunn, soprano; Monteverdi Choir; John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Heitor Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 5 Cuarteto Latinoamericano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY

Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente Merz Trio

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Rafael Payare, conductor; Dorothea Roschmann, soprano

William Grant Still: Darker America

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2— Emanuel Ax, piano; Lionel Bringuier, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith; Marina Ziegler, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/5/2023.

Kurt Schwertsik: ‘Herr K. entdeckt Amerika’ (Mr. K Discovers America)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022

Featuring musicians studying at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Filipino composer and played with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Philippines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance.

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat 'Romantic' (1874)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Air We Breathe: Examining Climate Change’s Impact on Air Quality – Grace Gallucci, Bryan Sokolowski, Divya Sridhar

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1804)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Claude Debussy: Les Angélus (1892)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)