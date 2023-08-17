WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Nobody’s Sweetheart

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Vignette

Hank Jones, Hank and Frank, A Hankerin’

Art Farmer, To Sweden With Love, Midsummer Song

James Weidman, Sonic Realities, September Song

Stephen Jones – Ben Haugland, Road to Nowhere, Autumn in New York

Pete McCann, Without Question, Blues for O. M.

Vicente Archer, Short Stories, Space Acres

Mike Jones, Are You Sure You Three Guys, The Girl from Ipanema

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Meditation

Ryan Keberle, Sonhos da Esquina, Tarde

Alttin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Nutville

Michael Davis, Open City, Open City

Javier Nero, Kemet (The Black Land), The Blues Reincarnated

Geof Bradfield, Quaver, Plucky

Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude in C

Joe Chambers, Dance, City of Saints

Arman Sangalang, Quartet, Split Levels

Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions and Illusions, To Dream a Bigger Dream

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, When Lights are Low

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, DSR

Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Wruth’s Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny Like Minds Windows

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Rain Danse

Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home

Eumir Deodato Prelude Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Chelsea Bridge

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul on Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

Freddie Hubbard, Bob Cunningham, Albert Dailey, James Spaulding, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash On the Que-tee

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Autumn Serenade

Eumir Deodato Prelude Carly and Carole

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Soul Food

Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones, Shirley Horn The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Con Alma

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline I Only Have Eyes For You

Studio Orchestra Utimate Mancini Charade

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Beyond the Sound Barrier Smilin' Through

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Question and Answer

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Empty Pockets

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane I Want to Talk About You

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Isaac Albeniz Mallorca (Barcarolle) Jean-Joel Barbier, piano

Isaac Albeniz Granada, from Suite Espanola No. 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Isaac Albeniz Asturias Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Jesus Monge Ramirez "Mexico lindo" Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs) Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Joao Pernambuco Itching Powder Graham Anthony Devine, guitar

Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos

George Gershwin Cuban Overture Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Andreas Delfs

Gentil Montaña Porro Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Agustin Barrios Danza paraguaya Eliot Fisk, guitar

Antonio Lauro Valses Venezolanos Pepe Romero, guitar\

Joaquin Turina Sextet - Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio & Ayane Kozasa, viola; Aurelien Pederzoli, violin

Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Martyrdom of Insects: The Cicada in Winter Francesca Anderegg, violin; Erika Ribeiro, piano

Samuel Adams: Variations Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Doug Watson calling from Fremont, NE

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 192: Nun danket alle Gott Joanne Lunn, soprano; Monteverdi Choir; John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Heitor Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 5 Cuarteto Latinoamericano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY

Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente Merz Trio Album: Ink Bright Shiny Things

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Joe Raposo: Sesame Street: Theme (1969)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Ave Maria (1995)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

Lowell Shaw: Frippery No. 15 'Some Things Borrowed'

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 (1612)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022

Featuring musicians studying at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Filipino composer and played with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Philippines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance.

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Ivor Gurney: Ludlow and Teme (1923)

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Fernando Sor: L'encouragement (1828)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)

George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 (1921)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 in B (1837)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in c-Sharp (1835)

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Wondrous Collaboration: Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green (Part 2) - The second of three visits with Jesse Green, chief theater critic of The New York Times, exploring “Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers" (daughter of Richard), which they co-created.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Symphony Orchestra, Josep Pons, conductor; María Dueñas, violin

Manuel de Falla: La Vida breve

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole

Claude Debussy: Ibéria from ‘Images’

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis—Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray: ‘Wally Ballou Reports on the Parking Lot School” …and from Stuart McLain, ‘Kenny Wong and the Tank of Tranquility’

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)