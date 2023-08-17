WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Nobody’s Sweetheart
Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Vignette
Hank Jones, Hank and Frank, A Hankerin’
Art Farmer, To Sweden With Love, Midsummer Song
James Weidman, Sonic Realities, September Song
Stephen Jones – Ben Haugland, Road to Nowhere, Autumn in New York
Pete McCann, Without Question, Blues for O. M.
Vicente Archer, Short Stories, Space Acres
Mike Jones, Are You Sure You Three Guys, The Girl from Ipanema
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Meditation
Ryan Keberle, Sonhos da Esquina, Tarde
Alttin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Nutville
Michael Davis, Open City, Open City
Javier Nero, Kemet (The Black Land), The Blues Reincarnated
Geof Bradfield, Quaver, Plucky
Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude in C
Joe Chambers, Dance, City of Saints
Arman Sangalang, Quartet, Split Levels
Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions and Illusions, To Dream a Bigger Dream
John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, When Lights are Low
Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, DSR
Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Wruth’s Blues
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny Like Minds Windows
Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Rain Danse
Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home
Eumir Deodato Prelude Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Chelsea Bridge
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul on Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag
Freddie Hubbard, Bob Cunningham, Albert Dailey, James Spaulding, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash On the Que-tee
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough
Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge
Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Autumn Serenade
Eumir Deodato Prelude Carly and Carole
Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Soul Food
Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones, Shirley Horn The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Con Alma
Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline I Only Have Eyes For You
Studio Orchestra Utimate Mancini Charade
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Beyond the Sound Barrier Smilin' Through
Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Question and Answer
Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Empty Pockets
Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street
McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane I Want to Talk About You
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Isaac Albeniz Mallorca (Barcarolle) Jean-Joel Barbier, piano
Isaac Albeniz Granada, from Suite Espanola No. 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano
Isaac Albeniz Asturias Alicia de Larrocha, piano
Jesus Monge Ramirez "Mexico lindo" Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya
Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs) Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente
Joao Pernambuco Itching Powder Graham Anthony Devine, guitar
Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano
Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos
George Gershwin Cuban Overture Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Andreas Delfs
Gentil Montaña Porro Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion
Agustin Barrios Danza paraguaya Eliot Fisk, guitar
Antonio Lauro Valses Venezolanos Pepe Romero, guitar\
Joaquin Turina Sextet - Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio & Ayane Kozasa, viola; Aurelien Pederzoli, violin
Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Martyrdom of Insects: The Cicada in Winter Francesca Anderegg, violin; Erika Ribeiro, piano
Samuel Adams: Variations Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Doug Watson calling from Fremont, NE
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 192: Nun danket alle Gott Joanne Lunn, soprano; Monteverdi Choir; John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Heitor Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 5 Cuarteto Latinoamericano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY
Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente Merz Trio Album: Ink Bright Shiny Things
Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)
Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)
Joe Raposo: Sesame Street: Theme (1969)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Ave Maria (1995)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)
Lowell Shaw: Frippery No. 15 'Some Things Borrowed'
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 (1612)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022
Featuring musicians studying at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Filipino composer and played with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Philippines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance.
Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach
Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe
Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger
Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli
Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1867)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
Ivor Gurney: Ludlow and Teme (1923)
George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)
Fernando Sor: L'encouragement (1828)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)
George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 (1921)
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 in B (1837)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in c-Sharp (1835)
Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn
John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works
William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Wondrous Collaboration: Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green (Part 2) - The second of three visits with Jesse Green, chief theater critic of The New York Times, exploring “Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers" (daughter of Richard), which they co-created.
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Symphony Orchestra, Josep Pons, conductor; María Dueñas, violin
Manuel de Falla: La Vida breve
Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole
Claude Debussy: Ibéria from ‘Images’
Maurice Ravel: Bolero
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis—Sir Andrew Davis, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray: ‘Wally Ballou Reports on the Parking Lot School” …and from Stuart McLain, ‘Kenny Wong and the Tank of Tranquility’
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)
Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)