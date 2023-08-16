Plan your PorchROKR 2023 with Shuffle’s artist picks

Akron’s annual music festival, PorchROKR, returns for its 11th year on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a day of live performances on porches and outdoor stages.

Brittany Nader A crowd gathers to watch a performance during the 10th annual PorchROKR in 2022. This year's live music will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19.

The festival’s footprint moves each year between four sections of the city’s Highland Square neighborhood.

This year, PorchROKR performances and vendors will be set up throughout the neighborhood’s southeast section, bordered by West Market Street, South Portage Path and Crosby and Rhodes Avenues.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with a PorchROKR 5K race to raise funds for the Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts. Yoga Squared will lead an outdoor yoga practice near the main stage at 9:30 a.m., between 42 Beck Ave. and the Fifth Third Bank.

Music starts at 11 a.m. with sets continuing every hour throughout the day, leading up to headliners Detention performing on the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

A silent disco dance party will conclude the event at House Three Thirty from 9 to 11 p.m.

Highland Square Neighborhood Association PorchROKR will take place in the southeast section of Akron's Highland Square neighborhood. The all-day festival includes performances, vendors, a 5K race, yoga and more.

Your guide to PorchROKR’s 2023 performers

More than 100 Northeast Ohio artists will perform at the free event Saturday.

Shuffle’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share their top PorchROKR artist selections to help you plan your day by the hour.

Amanda’s picks:

11 a.m. – Great Day for Ducks, Porch 19

12 p.m. – Lauren Brabson, Porch 8

1 p.m. – Rye Valley, Porch 13

2 p.m. – Easton Union, Porch 12, or Eleni Naomi, Porch 34

3 p.m. – Hand + Noise, Porch 35, or Tyler Bohinc, Porch 7

4 p.m. – Rent for Cheryl, Porch 2, or Yacobucci, Porch 22

5 p.m. – Jack Harris, Porch 31, or Cory Grinder & the Playboy Scouts, Porch 9

6 p.m. – Houses & Hotels, Porch 4, or Benny Lava & the Guavas, Porch 10

Brittany’s picks:

11 a.m. – Samantha Grace, Porch 33

12 p.m. – Language, Porch 32

1 p.m. – Anya Van Rose, Porch 17

2 p.m. – funeral commercial, Porch 14

3 p.m. – Red Rose Panic, Porch 9

4 p.m. – Marcus Waine, Porch 32 or Profit Profit, Porch 34

5 p.m. – Toxic Lunar Vibrations, Porch 19

6 p.m. – Mo Turk, Porch 32

Shuffle’s "PorchROKR '23" playlist on Spotify includes a sampling of songs attendees will hear on Saturday.

Shuffle at PorchROKR

Get to know some of the artists who will perform on Saturday through their prior Shuffle interviews.

11 a.m. – Alomar, Porch 7

3 p.m. – Big Pop, Porch 3, Shelby Olive, Porch 15 and Red Rose Panic, Porch 9

4 p.m. – Glass Bones (formerly known as CityCop), Porch 14

5 p.m. – Cory Grinder & the Playboy Scouts, Porch 9, The Labra Brothers, Porch 23 and DreamStates, Porch 15

