© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

20 years after 'American Splendor,' a look back at Harvey Pekar's commentaries

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
pekarseibel.jpg
Tara Seibel
One of Harvey Pekar's many collaborators, Cleveland artist Tara Seibel, created this portrait of the man she called "the godfather of auto-bio comics."

On this date in 2003, Harvey Pekar’s story came to the big screen in “American Splendor.” The film traced his life in Cleveland and took its name from Pekar’s comic book, launched in 1976.

Starring Paul Giamatti and filmed on location in Lakewood and Cleveland, “American Splendor” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

At the time, Pekar had been a freelance contributor for WKSU since 1999. One of his first commentaries was "What's in a Name," awarded first place in the Commentary/Essay section by the Public Radio News Directors Inc., which is today known PMJA, short for Public Media Journalists Association.

Harvey Pekar commentary: Whats In a Name

In March 2001, the Radio-Television News Director's Association honored Pekar with a 2001 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Writing for his piece "Father's Day." Another 2004 piece on Valentine's Day aired on the national program "Fresh Air."

In between, he reflected on everything from holidays to traffic tickets.

Harvey Pekar commentary: Turning 60
Harvey Pekar commentary: speeding tickets
Harvey Pekar commentary: Veterans Day
Harvey Pekar commentary: Judging art

He even explained why he stopped appearing with David Letterman after being a regular guest from 1986-94.

Harvey Pekar commentary: David Letterman
1999-2004

When Pekar passed away in 2010, Ideastream's obituary referred to him as "Cleveland's most famous file clerk. The Shaker High grad filed medical documents by day, but in his free time he dreamed of creating something bigger."

That, and Pekar's battle with cancer, are the centerpiece of the movie, "American Splendor." Part of it was filmed at Carol and John's Comic Shop on Cleveland's West Side. After Pekar passed, the store erected a small memorial at its entrance saying simply, "You will be missed."

Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & Interviews
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia is a senior reporter for Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content