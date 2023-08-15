20 years after 'American Splendor,' a look back at Harvey Pekar's commentaries

On this date in 2003, Harvey Pekar’s story came to the big screen in “American Splendor.” The film traced his life in Cleveland and took its name from Pekar’s comic book, launched in 1976.

Starring Paul Giamatti and filmed on location in Lakewood and Cleveland, “American Splendor” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

At the time, Pekar had been a freelance contributor for WKSU since 1999. One of his first commentaries was "What's in a Name," awarded first place in the Commentary/Essay section by the Public Radio News Directors Inc., which is today known PMJA, short for Public Media Journalists Association.

Harvey Pekar commentary: Whats In a Name Listen • 4:27

In March 2001, the Radio-Television News Director's Association honored Pekar with a 2001 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Writing for his piece "Father's Day." Another 2004 piece on Valentine's Day aired on the national program "Fresh Air."

In between, he reflected on everything from holidays to traffic tickets.

Harvey Pekar commentary: Turning 60 Listen • 2:59

Harvey Pekar commentary: speeding tickets Listen • 3:48

Harvey Pekar commentary: Veterans Day Listen • 3:03

Harvey Pekar commentary: Judging art Listen • 3:11

He even explained why he stopped appearing with David Letterman after being a regular guest from 1986-94.

Harvey Pekar commentary: David Letterman 1999-2004 Listen • 4:06

When Pekar passed away in 2010, Ideastream's obituary referred to him as "Cleveland's most famous file clerk. The Shaker High grad filed medical documents by day, but in his free time he dreamed of creating something bigger."

That, and Pekar's battle with cancer, are the centerpiece of the movie, "American Splendor." Part of it was filmed at Carol and John's Comic Shop on Cleveland's West Side. After Pekar passed, the store erected a small memorial at its entrance saying simply, "You will be missed."