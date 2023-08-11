WCLV Program Guide 08-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San
Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance
Walt Dickerson A Sense of Direction A Sense of Direction
JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put
Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You
Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft
Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple El Gaucho
George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament
Hick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude
Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy
Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud
Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours
Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication
Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me
Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation
Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself
Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly
Jay Sharptet For You Cyan Blues
Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten
Sheila Jordan Lost and Found I Concentrate on You
Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Session Have Blues Will Play 'Em
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Bittersweet
Dule Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint
Don Sickler Night Watch Night Watch
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown
Art Pepper The Trip The Trip
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus
Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices
Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song
Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful
Nadje Hoordhuis Full Circle Hudson
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island
Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)
Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)
William Billings: Independence (1778)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)
Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras (1933)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D (1779)
E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 17 in f (1910)
Tom Turpin: The Harlem Rag (1892)
Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)
Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)
Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' (1846)
Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)
Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)
Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)
Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)
Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)
Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)
Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)
Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)
James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
James Horner: Willow: Willow's Theme (1988)
Gabriel Pierné: Scherzo-Caprice (1890)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)
Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet (1952)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Traditional: Blow The Wind Southerly
Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)
Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C (1828)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Carl Hillman: Lullaby (1910)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Andrew York: Andecy (1986)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)
Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)