WCLV Program Guide 08-14-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance

Walt Dickerson A Sense of Direction A Sense of Direction

JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft

Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple El Gaucho

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Hick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude

Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy

Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud

Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation

Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself

Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly

Jay Sharptet For You Cyan Blues

Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten

Sheila Jordan Lost and Found I Concentrate on You

Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Session Have Blues Will Play 'Em

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Bittersweet

Dule Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint

Don Sickler Night Watch Night Watch

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

Art Pepper The Trip The Trip

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices

Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song

Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful

Nadje Hoordhuis Full Circle Hudson

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

William Billings: Independence (1778)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras (1933)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D (1779)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 17 in f (1910)

Tom Turpin: The Harlem Rag (1892)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)

Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' (1846)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

James Horner: Willow: Willow's Theme (1988)

Gabriel Pierné: Scherzo-Caprice (1890)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)

DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet (1952)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Traditional: Blow The Wind Southerly

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C (1828)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Carl Hillman: Lullaby (1910)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)