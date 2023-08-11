© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-14-2023

Published August 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Caranicus/Porter  Green Chimneys    Caricature

      Nelson/Bowman Collective      Tomorrow is Not Promised      Yae San

      Tommy Flanagan    Alone Too Long    Dignified Appearance

      Walt Dickerson    A Sense of Direction    A Sense of Direction

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc.     Aquarius

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Simply Put

      Mia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   Do I Love You

      Irvin Mayfield    Irvin Mayfield    You're My Everything

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Witchcraft

      Wayne Shorter     Adam's Apple      El Gaucho

                  

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Liam's Lament

      Hick Hempton      Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  Quietude

      Marcus Roberts    Deep in the Shed  E. Dankworth

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand      Here Am I

      Sarah Vaughn      Sarah Vaughn      It's Crazy

      Mark Masters      Clifford Brown Project  Daahoud

      Dizzy Gillespie   Dizzier and Dizzier     52nd Street Theme

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Pony Express

                  

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Chet Baker/Art Pepper   The Playboys      Minor yours

      Jim Snidero San Juan    In a Daze

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Lester Young      Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

      Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping    I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

      Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco     Complete Group Masterpieces   Memories Of You

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Zoot Sims   Hawthorne Nights  Main Stem

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Ny Jazz Collective      Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven    Emotivation

      Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous     Autumn In New York

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Renee Rosnes      For the Moment    Thinking To Myself

      Andy Bey    Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters  Squeeze Me

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    HiFly

                  

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Cyan Blues

      Superblue   Superblue   Once Forgotten

      Sheila Jordan     Lost and Found    I Concentrate on You

      Bill Coleman      The Great Parisian Session    Have Blues Will Play 'Em

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Bittersweet

      Dule Ellington    Blues in Orbit    Blues In Blueprint

      Don Sickler Night Watch Night Watch

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

      Art Pepper  The Trip    The Trip

                  

      Jamie Saft  Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

      Abdullah Ibrahim  African Marketplace     Anthem for the New Nation

      Cassandra Wilson  She Who Weeps     She Who Weeps

      Julian Lage Layers      Missing Voices

      Kenny Barron      The Perfect Set   Twilight Song

      Ruby Braff  You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me      It's Wonderful

      Nadje Hoordhuis   Full Circle Hudson

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

      Jaki Byard  Solo Piano  Spanish Tinge #2

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

William Billings: Independence (1778)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras (1933)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D (1779)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 17 in f (1910)

Tom Turpin: The Harlem Rag (1892)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)

Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' (1846)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

James Horner: Willow: Willow's Theme (1988)

Gabriel Pierné: Scherzo-Caprice (1890)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet (1952)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Traditional: Blow The Wind Southerly

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C (1828)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Carl Hillman: Lullaby (1910)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)

