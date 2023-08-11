WCLV Program Guide 08-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, The Entertainer

Claire Daly, Rah! Rah!, Funk Underneath

Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, All the Way

Robin McKelle, Impressions of Ella, How High the Moon?

Robin McKelle, Impressions of Ella, I Won’t Dance

Kenny Barron, Concentric Circles, Reflections

Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser, Green Chimneys

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Fire and Rain

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, I’m Coming Virginia

Buselli – Wallarab, The Gennett Suite, King Porter Stomp

Jelly Roll Morton, Library of Congress Recordings, Tiger Rag

Cecilia Smith, Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project, St. Louis Blues

Bob Brookmeyer, The Blues Hot and Cold , Hot and Cold Blues

Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vol. 2, Western Union

Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Winkin’, Blinkin’ and Nod

The Elec Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, King Joshua

Joe Lovano, Our Daily Bread, Rhythm Spirit

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, Impressions

Stan Getz, Live at the Village Gate, Blues

Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Twenty Twenty Blues

Montreal Jazz Trio, Montreal Jazz Trio, My One and Only Love

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Henderson, Oscar Castro-Neves, Eliane Elias, Nico Assumpcao, Paulo Braga Double Rainbow Dreamer (Vivo Sonhando)

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Little Girl Blue

John Scofield, John Abercrombie, George Mraz, Peter Donald Solar: The bebop Album Four on Six

Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Alone Together

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evnas Album Days of Wine and Roses

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Buster Williams, Marv Smith Emily Remler Restrospective, volume 1 Hot House

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Orlando Q. Rodriguez, Joe Farnsworth Live at the House of Tribes Just Friends

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Jazz Party

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Sophisticated Lady

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common The Work Song

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night

James Moody, Dave Burns, William Shepherd, Pee Wee Moore, Jimmy Boyd, John Lathan, Clarence Johnson Wail, Moody, Wail Wail, Moody, Wail

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Crater, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Soul Food

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's Catch

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Dillespie Autumn Leaves

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's Looking at You

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)

Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Libera me (1874)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Ave Maria (1852)

Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Praise of B-A-C-H - The name says it all, but when spelled out in tones it provides for some intriguing reinterpretations

JOHANN CHRISTIAN BACH: Fugue on B-A-C-H. OHANN CHRISTOPH FRIEDRICH BACH: Fuguetta on J-C-F-B-A-C-H Joachim Dorfmuuller (1746 J-A Silbermann/St. Etienne, Marmoutier)

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. 60, no. 2 Simon Preston (1991 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Clayton State College, Morrow, GA)

SAMUEL ADLER: In Praise of Bach Karel Paukert (1971 Holtkamp/Gartner Auditorium, Museum of Art, Cleveland, OH)

CAMERON CARPENTER: Serenade & Fugue on B-A-C-H (2009) Cameron Carpenter (1932-2002 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of St. Mary the Virgin, New York, NY)

KARL LUDWIG KREUTZ: Strike Number One (after Bach’s BWV 565) Karl Ludwig Kreutz (1991 Tzschöckel/St. Antonius Kirche, Trier, Germany)

SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. 56, no. 6 Daniel Beckmann (1837 Dreymann/St. Ignaz Church Mainz, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: “I Believe” - This program will explore many and varied sacred choral and organ expressions of faith, particularly focusing on settings of the Credo from the Ordinary of the Mass from across the centuries

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin (1720)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 13 (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F (1750)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

John Ireland: Satyricon Overture (1946)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli (1953)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Manuel de Falla, arr. Paul Kochanski & Jaume Torrent: Canciones Populares Movement 3 and 4 Jota and Nana Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar

Antonin Dvorak: Silent Woods Cameron Crozman, cello; Meagan Milatz, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Salle de concert, Domaine Forget, St-Irenee, Canada

David Popper: Excerpts from 'Spanish Dances, Op. 54' Nos. 1 & 2: Serenade & Vito Cameron Crozman, cello; Meagan Milatz, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Salle de concert, Domaine Forget, St-Irenee, Canada

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mitchell Shapiro calling from Fort Lee, NJ

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2 in A Major (from Sechs Klavierstucke, Op. 118) Khatia Buniatishvili, piano

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Movements 2-3 Augustin Hadelich, violin; WDR Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words Op. 109 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 12 Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Agustin Barrios: Un sueno en la Floresta Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Randall Goosby, violin

Andrea Tarrodi: Liguria

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: The Wood Dove—Zubin Mehta, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/29/2023

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto [world premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features a 10-year-old pianist who performs the music of Liszt with energy and the carefree approach of a kid on the playground. In contrast, a 20-year-old marimba player weaves his way through a contemporary piece with mature focus and intention … and a teenager from Florida performs the only work William Grant Still wrote for oboe.

Eduardo Rivera, 16, saxophone, from Mission, Texas performs Four Pictures from New York, Mvmt 2 Tango Club. by Roberto Molinelli. Host Peter Dugan, piano

Elizabeth Perez-Hickman, 17, oboe, from Doral, Florida performs Dance and Incantation by William Grant Still.

Ya-Ju Chuang, piano Taige Wang, 10, piano, from Irvine, CA performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11, S.244 in A minor by Franz Liszt

Jeremy Davis, 20, marimba, from Chino Hills, CA & Co-host Alex Laing, clarinet perform Duet for any two instruments in the same key by Derrick Spiva Jr. (b. 1982)

Anais Feller, 15, violin, from San Diego, CA performs Excerpts from Zigeunerweisen/Gypsy Airs by Pablo de Sarasate. Host Peter Dugan, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

20:00 SPECIAL Reclaiming the Sound Waves with Connor Chee – Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee has embarked on a mission to translate traditional Navajo vocables to the modern piano. Host Scott Blankenship talks with Chee about his artistic process, the importance of preserving Navajo music for future generations, and the Land Back movement. Music includes solo piano compositions from Chee's recordings, plus the premiere of Unbroken: Music for the Navajo Code Talkers, commissioned by American Public Media.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Fredric Lissauer: Moon-Fall’s Vagabond Op 24a (1992-3) Gary Adams, tuba; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Rudolph Bubalo: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra (1983; rev. 1996) Eric Mandat, clarinet; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

William Rayer: Of the Martyrs to Man’s Law Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano

Jeffrey Quick: Psalm 23 Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute, Javier Gonzales, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Equity in Public Health: A Conversation with - Dr. David Margolius

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave (1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)