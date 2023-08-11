© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

This Week on WCLV's Ovations: the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, August 16, 2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT

On this week’s “Ovations” program on WCLV, we welcome the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, making its first appearance in this series. CCS’s slogan is “Music that dares to explore,” and Wednesday night's show delivers on that promise, as music director Steven Smith conducts music from the 20th and 21st centuries, including “Ocho por radio” by Silvestre Revueltas, Howard Swanson’s “Night Music,” “Turmoil” by Junlong Kwan, the “Martian Dances” of Matthew Saunders, and “Capricious Paradise” by James Mobberley. It all gets underway Wednesday night at 8 on WCLV 90.3 FM and online at www.wclv.org.

Arts & Culture