This Week on WCLV's Ovations: the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, August 16, 2023

On this week’s “Ovations” program on WCLV, we welcome the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, making its first appearance in this series. CCS’s slogan is “Music that dares to explore,” and Wednesday night's show delivers on that promise, as music director Steven Smith conducts music from the 20th and 21st centuries, including “Ocho por radio” by Silvestre Revueltas, Howard Swanson’s “Night Music,” “Turmoil” by Junlong Kwan, the “Martian Dances” of Matthew Saunders, and “Capricious Paradise” by James Mobberley. It all gets underway Wednesday night at 8 on WCLV 90.3 FM and online at www.wclv.org.