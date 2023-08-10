© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Nicholas McGegan Leads the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom on Saturday Evening, August 12th

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Photo: Laura Barisonzi courtesy Cleveland Orchestra
Conductor Nicholas McGegan

Guest Conductor Nicholas McGegan will lead the Cleveland Orchestra Saturday evening, August 12th at the Blossom Music Center. The program will include Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro" Overture and Clarinet Concerto with Principal Clarinet Affendi Yusef as soloist, a suite from the opera "Figaro Gets a Divorce" by Elena Langer, and Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony. https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2324/blossom/mozart-overture/?performanceNumber=22183

