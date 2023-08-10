Nicholas McGegan Leads the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom on Saturday Evening, August 12th

Guest Conductor Nicholas McGegan will lead the Cleveland Orchestra Saturday evening, August 12th at the Blossom Music Center. The program will include Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro" Overture and Clarinet Concerto with Principal Clarinet Affendi Yusef as soloist, a suite from the opera "Figaro Gets a Divorce" by Elena Langer, and Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony. https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2324/blossom/mozart-overture/?performanceNumber=22183