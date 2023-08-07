© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 08-08-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Scofield     Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

      James Carter      The Real Quietstorm     You Never Told Me That You Care

      Bruce Barth Dedication  In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Bye Bye Blackbird

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   The Battle Of Blair Mountain

      Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress

      Bill Mays   Live at the Jazz Standard     When Will the Blues Leave

      Dennis Mitcheltree      Golden Rule Rachel

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Vanishing Point

      Neil Caine  The Backstabber's Ball  The Hempire Strikes Back

                  

      Avishai Cohen     Playing the Room  Azalea

      Marty Ehrlich     Song  Day Of The Dark Bright Light

      Kenny Barron      Landscape   Kojo No Tsuki

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)

      Various Artists   A Tribute to Grant Green       Green Jeans

      Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys    Caricature

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    The Nearness of You

      Billie Holiday    Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Con Alma

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance  Subdued

      Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins      Jazz Reunion     If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

      George Coleman    Live At Smalls Jazz Club      My Funny Valentine

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Easy Talk

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Brown Down

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol 3      Tune Up

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins     +4    PentUp House

      Art Blakey  A Jazz Message    The Song Is You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Shuffle

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Reflections East Coast Love Affair

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Fall In Love Too Easily

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Theme For B.T

                  

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Salina St

      Pete McCann Without Question  I Can Remember

      Dave Goldberg     The Other Side    Surreality

      Benny Carter      Further Definitions      Doozy

      Benny Carter      Jazz Giant  How Can You Lose

      Benny Carter/Dizzy Gillespie  Carter/Gillespie Inc    Constantinople

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Confessin' The Blues

      Curtis Amy  Groovin' Blue     Gone Into It

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    When Lights are low

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Saqqara

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   The Thing To Do

      Eric Alexander    The First Milestone     The First Milestone

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    Where

      Vache/Charlap     2gether     Soon

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Black Nightgown

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1812)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Andante from Symphony in g (1893)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910)

William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

John Field: Nocturne No. 9 in e (1821)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 in E (1846)

Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

