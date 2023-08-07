WCLV Program Guide 08-08-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care
Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain
Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave
Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea
Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light
Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)
Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans
Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You
Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay
Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued
Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)
George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk
Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House
Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)
Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Salina St
Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember
Dave Goldberg The Other Side Surreality
Benny Carter Further Definitions Doozy
Benny Carter Jazz Giant How Can You Lose
Benny Carter/Dizzy Gillespie Carter/Gillespie Inc Constantinople
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Confessin' The Blues
Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos When Lights are low
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do
Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where
Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)
Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)
Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)
Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1812)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Andante from Symphony in g (1893)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910)
William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)
André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)
Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)
Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)
Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)
John Field: Nocturne No. 9 in e (1821)
John Musto: Litany (1987)
Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 in E (1846)
Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)