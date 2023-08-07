WCLV Program Guide 08-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea

Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light

Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)

Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans

Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You

Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk

Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House

Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Salina St

Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember

Dave Goldberg The Other Side Surreality

Benny Carter Further Definitions Doozy

Benny Carter Jazz Giant How Can You Lose

Benny Carter/Dizzy Gillespie Carter/Gillespie Inc Constantinople

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Confessin' The Blues

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos When Lights are low

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do

Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where

Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani (2007)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1812)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Andante from Symphony in g (1893)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910)

William Grant Still: Miniatures (1948)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

John Field: Nocturne No. 9 in e (1821)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 in E (1846)

Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)