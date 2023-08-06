© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 08-07-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 6, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

      Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

      Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

      Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

                  

      Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart    Isabella

      Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

      Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy      Ace Deuce Trey

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   'A' You're Adorable

      Cannonball Adderley     Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus    Lisa

      Dave Burrell      Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You

      Roy Hargrove      Family      Pas De Trois

      Sullivan Fortner  Moments Preserved Changing Keys

      Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles  Georgia on My Mind

                  

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Soul Sister

      Ken Peplowski     Double Exposure   Segment

      Miguel Zenon      Musica De Las Americas  Imperios

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Since You Asked

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Ida Lupino

      Astral Project    Voodoo Bop  Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

      Aaron Diehl The Vagabond      Park Slope

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     The Moontrane

      Frank Foster      Fearless Frank Foster   Janie Huk

      Bill Frisell      Valentine   Winter Always Turns To Spring

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    No Man's Land

      Jack Teagarden    Meet Where they Play the Blues      Music to Love By

      Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates    Budd Johnson

      14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

                  

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      A Fefer/B Few     Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Horizons

      F Hersch/E Spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time

      Wynton Marsalis   Live at the Village Vanguard  Midnight In Paris

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Keep Talkin'

      Curtis Fuller     Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     High Or Booze

      Lauren Henderson   Conjuring  Day Dream

                  

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    Catching Drift

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Amsterdam After Dark

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Coqui

      Sasha Dobson      Girl Talk   Girl Talk

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Beautiful Friendship

      Poncho Sanchez    Freedom Sound     Brown & Blue

      Jewels and Binoculars   Ships with Tattooed Sails     Señor

      Marc Copland      And I Love Her    And I Love Her

      Avishai Cohen     Playing The Room  Sir Duke

      Clark Terry Swahili     The Countess

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture (1860)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)

Leroy Anderson: Clarinet Candy (1962)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast: Onaway! Awake, Beloved (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F (1738)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Batuque (1891)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie (1961)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)

Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto (1944)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 5 in C (1832)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony (1766)

Traditional: Still, still, still

Pauline Viardot: Berceuse (1868)

