WCLV Program Guide 08-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella

Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You

Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment

Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane

Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk

Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land

Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By

Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson

14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

A Fefer/B Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Horizons

F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time

Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Midnight In Paris

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Keep Talkin'

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant High Or Booze

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Day Dream

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift

Chris Hazelton After Dark Amsterdam After Dark

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Coqui

Sasha Dobson Girl Talk Girl Talk

Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship

Poncho Sanchez Freedom Sound Brown & Blue

Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails Señor

Marc Copland And I Love Her And I Love Her

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room Sir Duke

Clark Terry Swahili The Countess

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture (1860)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)

Leroy Anderson: Clarinet Candy (1962)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast: Onaway! Awake, Beloved (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F (1738)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Batuque (1891)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie (1961)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)

Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto (1944)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 5 in C (1832)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony (1766)

Traditional: Still, still, still

Pauline Viardot: Berceuse (1868)