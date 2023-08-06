WCLV Program Guide 08-07-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella
Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You
Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois
Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys
Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment
Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane
Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk
Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land
Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By
Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson
14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
A Fefer/B Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Horizons
F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time
Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Midnight In Paris
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Keep Talkin'
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant High Or Booze
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Day Dream
Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift
Chris Hazelton After Dark Amsterdam After Dark
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Coqui
Sasha Dobson Girl Talk Girl Talk
Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship
Poncho Sanchez Freedom Sound Brown & Blue
Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails Señor
Marc Copland And I Love Her And I Love Her
Avishai Cohen Playing The Room Sir Duke
Clark Terry Swahili The Countess
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture (1860)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)
William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594)
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)
Leroy Anderson: Clarinet Candy (1962)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast: Onaway! Awake, Beloved (1898)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)
Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)
Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)
Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)
Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)
Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)
Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F (1738)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' (1892)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Batuque (1891)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie (1961)
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)
John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)
Sir Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas (1902)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)
Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)
Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto (1944)
Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 5 in C (1832)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)
John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)
John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)
Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)
Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A (1758)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony (1766)
Traditional: Still, still, still
Pauline Viardot: Berceuse (1868)